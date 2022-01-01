Main picView gallery

TRs burgers and brats 311 N. Canyon

311 N. Canyon

West Yellowstone, MT 59758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Burger

1. The American

$16.99

with cheddar, bacon, bully sauce and potato bun

2. The Commissioner

$17.99

american cheese, creamy peanut butter and bacon

3. The Rancher

$17.99

cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, spicy BBQ and ranch

4. The San Juan

$17.99

pepperjack, crispy jalapenos, green chile salsa, garlic aioli, and avocado spread

5. The President

$17.99

gouda, bacon, caramelized onions and bully sauce

6. The Rough Rider

$17.99

pepperjack, flamin' hot cheetoes, and sriracha aioli on a Montana Wheat potato bun

7. The Frontier Sheriff

$17.99

pepperjack, caramelized onions, crispy jalapenos and sriracha aioli on a Montana Wheat potato bun

8. The Conservationist

$12.99

Grilled cheese, no meat with a side of green chile dipping sauce and fries

Brat

9. The Commander

$17.99

with stone ground mustard, saurkraut, caramelized onions and bully sauce on pretzel bun

10. The Bleistein

$17.99

caramelized onions and bully sauce

11. The Adventurer

$17.99

beer cheese and crispy jalapenos on pretzel bun

Starter

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.49

with Huckleberry dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.99

with ranch

Tray of Fries

$8.99

with 2 dipping sauces of choice

Handcut fries with beer cheese and bacon

$10.49

with beer cheese and bacon

Fried Elote with garlic aioli

$10.99

Fried elote with 3 spicy cheeses and garlic aioli

Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, crispy onions

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Spinach, red onion, candied pecans, cranberries feta, bacon, vinaigrette

Extras

Call in the Cavalry

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Make it a Double

$4.00

1 Extra patty

Bison Patty

$4.50

Bison burger

Gluten Free Bun

$1.50

Gluten Free Substitute Bun

Extra Bacon

$2.00

2 Slices of Bacon

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Dessert

Affogato

$8.99

chocolate or vanilla ice cream with an espresso shot and dark chocolate shavings (decaf available)

Ice Cream

$4.99

two scoops of your choice

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Shot of espresso

$3.00

Dipping Sauce

Bully Sauce

$0.75

Mayo based

MayoCue

$0.75

Mayo based BBQ

Huckleberry Dip

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Italian

Bleu Cheese

Draft Beer

L&C Brewery Huckleberry

$7.00

L&C Brewery Miners Gold

$7.00

Outlaw Brewery Patio Pounder Hazy IPA

$7.00

Outlaw Hop MulletIPA

$7.00

Mountains Walking Damsel FlyIPA

$7.00

Mountains Walking Grazing Clouds Hazy IPA

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Pacifico (Bottle)

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Moose Drool

$5.00

Salmon Fly

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Bud lite

$4.00

Canned Beer

Buche Latte (can)

$4.00

Seltzers

Big Sky Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Big Sky Citrus Cowboy Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Glass Wine

Rose

$8.00

Red Blend

$8.00

Huckleberry Wine

$8.00

Pinot Gris

$8.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Shopping locally, for high-quality ingredients is very important to us. We all know that shopping locally benefits the regional economy, is far greater for the environment, and we hope the quality speaks for itself. Fresh, hand cut and hand made. We are proud to have sourced the best Montana ingredients and breweries for our Burgers, Brats, and Beers. In Teddy Roosevelt's words - “…for the benefit and enjoyment of the people"

311 N. Canyon, West Yellowstone, MT 59758

Directions

Main pic

