TRs burgers and brats 311 N. Canyon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Shopping locally, for high-quality ingredients is very important to us. We all know that shopping locally benefits the regional economy, is far greater for the environment, and we hope the quality speaks for itself. Fresh, hand cut and hand made. We are proud to have sourced the best Montana ingredients and breweries for our Burgers, Brats, and Beers. In Teddy Roosevelt's words - “…for the benefit and enjoyment of the people"
Location
311 N. Canyon, West Yellowstone, MT 59758
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Slippery Otter Pub, LLC - 139 N Canyon St
No Reviews
139 N Canyon St West Yellowstone, MT 59758
View restaurant
Squatchee's - 3841 Sawtelle Meadows Dr
No Reviews
3372 US Route 20 Last Chance, ID 83429
View restaurant
More near West Yellowstone