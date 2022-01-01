Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tru Bowl Superfood Bar - Newport Beach

review star

No reviews yet

2233 W. Balboa Blvd #109

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Order Again

Popular Items

Craft Bowls
Hi-Tide

Superfood Bowls

Craft Bowls

$9.00+

Fruit Bowls

$5.00+

Pro Bowl

$14.00

Oat Meal Bowls

$6.00+

EZ TRU

$9.00+

Juices

Garden

$8.00+

spinach, kale, apple, celery, lemon, ginger

Beet It

$8.00+

beets, carrots, orange, ginger

Power Up

$8.00+

cucumber, pineapple, celery, lemon

Green Machine

$8.00+

spinach, kale, apple, celery, cucumber, spirulina/chlorella

Flu Fighter

$8.00+

carrots, orange, lemon, ginger

Spicy Lemon

$8.00+

apple, lemon, ginger, cayenne

Stay Gold

$8.00+

Rephresers

Strawberry

$4.00+

fresh cut strawberries, lemon juice, alkaline, water, agave

Cucumber

$4.00+

fresh cut strawberries, lemon juice, alkaline, water, agave

Wild Berry

$4.00+

fresh cut strawberries, lemon juice, alkaline, water, agave

Dragon Fruit

$4.00+

fresh cut strawberries, lemon juice, alkaline, water, agave

Premium Blends

Purple Haze

$8.00+

spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, orange

Hi-Tide

$8.00+

spirulina, mango, pineapple, coconut milk, Topped w/ goji berries coconut, hemp seed

Zeus

$8.00+

acai, greek yogurt, strawberry, banana, MCT oil, granola, almond milk + topped with granola

The Hulk

$7.00+

spinach, kale, banana, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein

Coco Loco

$10.75+

acai, peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, chocolate vegan protein, almond milk + topped with cacao nibs

The Champ

$10.75+

oats, almond butter, coconut oil, vanilla vegan protein, almond milk, banana, cinnamon

Cold Brew-zer

$9.00+

cold brew coffee, MCT oil, almond butter, almond milk, collagen protein, charcoal powder, tru coconut, banana

Dragon Slayer

$8.00+

coconut milk, strawberries, collagen protein, pitaya, pineapples, lemon juice

Popeye 2.0

$7.00+

spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, orange

Almond Goodness

$7.75+

spinach, kale, almond milk, almond butter, pear, banana

Glow Green

$7.75+

spinach, kale, pear, pineapple, celery, lemon ginger

Cucumber Cooler

$7.00+

spinach, kale, cucumber, pineapple, lemon juice

Berry-Lish

$7.00+

Matcha Maca Blast

$7.00+

Cali Love

$7.00+

The OG

$7.00+

Organic Brews

Organic Cold Brew

$4.50+

Bulletproof

$6.00+

Matcha Iced Latte

$5.00+

Golden Oat Latte

$5.00+

Golden Cold Brew

$5.00+

Rocket Fuel

$6.00+

Iced Teas

Organic Goji Green Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Organic Lemon Black Tea

$4.00+Out of stock

Organic Hibiscus Lime

$4.00+Out of stock

Wellness Shots

Immune Boost

$3.00

Iron Man

$3.00

Super Shot

$4.00

Covid Killer

$4.00

Grab n Go

Water

$3.00

Vida

$4.50

Celsius

$3.50

Elderberry Bottle

$36.00

Bottled Tea

$5.00

Sea Moss

$28.99

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$19.99+

Hoodie

$49.99+

Cooler Bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2233 W. Balboa Blvd #109, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar image
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar image

