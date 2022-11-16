Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Trubble Brewing - Broadway

1,054 Reviews

$$

2725 Broadway

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewger
Cheese Curd Burg
Pretzel Bites

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew Peach White Tea

$3.00

Soda

$4.00+

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$3.00

Small OJ

$3.00

Large OJ

$5.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid OJ

$3.00

Ciders, Wines & Package Booze

Triple Jam Cider

$6.00

from Blake's in Michigan

Blake's Peach Party Cider

$6.00

Sauv Blanc

$23.00+

Pinot Noir

$23.00+

Moscato (bottle only)

$26.00

Champagne (bottle only)

$21.00

Alien Engineered Juice IPA

$7.00+

A dry-hopped juicy IPA

Detroit Proper Lager

$5.00+

A crisp American lager with a slight amount of biscuit malt flavor base.

The Devil Loves Trubble Pilsner

$5.00+

A collaboration beer with Chris Pearson, formerly of Devil's Trumpet. A crisp American Pilsner; instant classic.

Dogslobber IPA

$6.00+

Tons of citrus nose and flavor. Maybe our most crushable traditional IPA.

Witches Nipples Cold IPA

$6.00+

Brewed with lager yeast at ale temps; the result is a hoppy IPA with a lager crisp finish.

Underberg

$3.00

APPETIZERS & SALADS

Like the name says.

1/2 Fry

$2.50

Side serving of our signature hand-cut fries, served with our house-made ketchup.

Naked Fry

$5.00

Sharing size of our signature hand-cut fries. Includes house-made ketchup.

Cheese Nerds

Cheese Nerds

$9.00

Golden delicious cheese curd gems, deep fried and served with comeback sauce. Enough for sharing (if you must).

Big Softies

Big Softies

$8.00

Bakery soft pretzel braids with your choice of cheese dip (beer cheese) or schmear (tub cheese).

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Bakery pretzels with caramel buttermilk sauce

Fry Guy

$7.00

Hand cut fries tossed in pesto and parmesan cheese.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Gooey, garlicky, warm cheese bread.

Wings

$10.00

Six jumbo wings tossed in either (1) dry rub with hot honey drizzle (2) house hot sauce or (3) barbecue. Sides of blue cheese and ranch must be added as sides.

Garden Salad Full

$7.00

Romaine lettuce and veggies with your choice of ranch dressing, sweet & tangy house dressing, or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham, bacon, veggies, green olives and cheese curds with spinach & romaine lettuce. Served with our sweet & tangy house dressing on the side.

Cheeseburger Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with hamburger crumbles, Colby Jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, and ranch dressing on the side.

1/2 Garden Salad

$4.00

PIZZA, PASTA & BURGERS

Dinnertime entrees and pizzas.
Penne al Forno

Penne al Forno

$10.00

Oven-baked and cheesy; with penne pasta, marinara and two cheeses.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Au jus steak, cheese, and onions with horseradish aioli. Served with fries.

Hot Mess Wrap

$12.00

Crunchy fried chicken thighs, house hot sauce, fresh greens, red onions, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing a flour wrap. Served with fries.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$11.00

A hot ham and cheese on a perfect hoagie bun. With yellow mustard and mozzarella. Served with fries.

Brewger

Brewger

$15.00

We've been told it's the best burger in town! A fresh Seven Sons beef patty with pickled mustard seeds, bacon shallot jam, and house aioli. Served with fries.

Cheese Curd Burg

$15.00

A Wood Farms patty topped with fried cheese curds, barbecue sauce, bacon, and mustard. Served with fries.

Royale with Cheese

$14.00

We start with a Seven Sons beef patty, a brioche bun and then 3 toppings of your choice.

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00+

Build it from the ground up - pick your sauce, your cheese and your toppings.

Dad Bod Pizza

$12.00+

Our beer cheese is the sauce, topped with bacon, fried potatoes, mozzarella, green onion, a sunny egg, and hot sauce.

Trubble Pizza

$12.00+

With a beer cheese sauce base, we top this all-Trubble pizza with crumbled hamburger, bacon-shallot jam, cheese curds, mozzarella and green onions.

Ultimate Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Marinara, mozzarella, herbed ricotta, cheese curds, parmesan.

Super Supremo Pizza

$12.00+

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, green olives, mushrooms and mozzarella.

Double Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00+

Two layers of pepperoni and cheese for the ultimate treat!

Kid's Menu

Kid Mac

$5.00

A kid-size portion of our Say Cheese & Die Mac.

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Little-person sized portion. Served with fries.

Kid Nuggets

$6.00

Three chicken nuggets (dark meat). Served with fries.

Sweet Endings

Churros Plain

$7.00

Chocolate Churros

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Bakery pretzels with caramel buttermilk sauce

Glassware

Acquire your brewery glassware the legit way.

Empty Crowler

$2.00

Empty Growler

$10.00

Can Glass

$6.00

Chankee Glass

$6.00

DP Glass

$6.00

No Coast Glass

$6.00

Riverside Glass

$6.00

Slut Glass

$6.00

Tulip Glass

$6.00

Pub Pils Glass

$6.00

10oz Glass

$4.00

Patches/Stickers

Available in a variety of designs

Large Patch

$4.00

Small Patch

$2.00

Trubble Logo Sticker (Big)

$1.00

Pub Pils Sticker

$1.00

Mug Club

Mug Club Buy-In

$75.00

Online Orders: Please indicate your t-shirt size in the "special instructions." When you checkout, you will be prompted for name and phone number so we can contact you with any questions. :-)

Miscellaneous

Odds & Ends

Dog Bowl

$5.00

Dog Calendar

$25.00

Ukraine Stained Glass

$22.00

Golf Balls

$8.00

Riverside Flag

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Trubble Brewing makes bar food you can feel good about with locally sourced food and everything made by hand; we're American-style food, a little jazzed up.

Website

Location

2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46807

Directions

