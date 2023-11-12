Truck
391 Old Post Road
Bedford, NY 10506
TO-GO
STARTERS TO-GO
- Bean Dip$12.00
refried beans, N.M. green chile, Cabot Jack, pico de gallo, served with house made chips
- Bedford Chopped Salad$19.00
lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomato, pinto and black beans, Cabot Jack, scallions, balsamic dressing
- Captain Jeff Oysters$18.00
(5) lightly fried oysters, pannko, pico de gallo, tartar sauce
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
stone-ground, non-GMO, white corn, salsa
- Chorizo Con Queso$16.00
chorizo, Cabot Jack, fresh mozzarella, tomato, scallions, served with 3 Nixtamal tortillas
- Farm Guac$17.00
house ripened avocado, local farm vegetables
- Farm Salad$18.00
farm lettuce, feta cheese, roasted beets, radish, cucumber, seasonal vegetables, balsamic dressing
- Flautas$17.00
crisp corn tortillas, roast chicken, refried beans, N.M. green chile, Cabot Jack
- Guacamole and Chips$15.00
house ripened avocado, scallion, cilantro, lime
- Mexican Salad$18.00
lettuce, roasted corn, tomato, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, cilantro-lime dressing
- App Plain Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, fresh mozzarella
- Tortilla Soup$10.00
chicken, corn, avocado, pico de gallo, crisp tortilla strips
- Posole Soup$10.00
ENTREES TO-GO
- Avocado Taco$8.00
avocado, pico de gallo, pepitas, lettuce, mole fresco
- Bean of the Week and Black Bean Burrito$15.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajilo chile sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Brisket Burrito$27.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajilo chile sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Brisket Enchilada$28.00
corn tortillas, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajillo chile sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Brisket Quesadilla$23.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Brisket Taco$9.00
grass-fed brisket, horseradish crema, barbeque sauce, coleslaw, beluga lentils
- Carne Adovada Burrito$24.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajilo chile sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Carne Adovada Enchilada$25.00
corn tortillas, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajillo chile sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Carne Adovada Quesadilla$21.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Carne Adovada Taco$7.00
Berkshire pork, ancho chile, cumin, pico de gallo, lettuce, chiptole crema
- Cheese Quesadilla$14.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Chicken Tinga Burrito$22.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajilo chile sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Chicken Tinga Enchilada$24.00
corn tortillas, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajillo chile sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$19.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Chicken Tinga Taco$7.00
slow cooked organic chicken, chipotle, pico de gallo, lettuce, chiptole crema
- Chorizo Enchilada$25.00
corn tortillas, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajillo chile sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Chorizo Taco$9.00
Cabot Jack, N.M. green chile, lettuce, pico de gallo
- Fish Taco$10.00
sustainably caught fish, TRUCK slaw, tartar sauce
- Grass-Fed Beef Burrito$24.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajilo chile sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Grass-Fed Beef Enchilada$25.00
corn tortillas, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajillo chile sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Grass-Fed Beef Quesadilla$21.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Grass-Fed Beef Taco$7.00
grass-fed ground beef, guajilo chile, ancho chile, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle crema
- Green Chile Cheese Enchilada$18.00
corn tortillas, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajillo chile sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Local Veg Burrito$18.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajilo chile sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Local Veg Enchilada$20.00
corn tortillas, Cabot Jack, N.M. guajillo chile sauce, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Local Veg Quesadilla$17.00
whole wheat tortilla, Cabot Jack, romaine, pico de gallo, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Local Veg Taco$7.00
seasonal vegetables, goat cheese, pico de gallo
- Oyster Taco$10.00
Captain Jeff's oysters, panko, lettuce, pico de gallo, tartar sauce
- Roast Chicken and Jack Cheddar Taco$7.00
organic roast chicken, Cabot Jack
- Sockeye Burrito$26.00
wild Alaskan sockeye, whole wheat tortilla, herbed goat cheese, refried beans, cucumber salsa
- Shrimp Taco$10.00
wild caught shrimp, ancho chile, lettuce, pico de gallo, mole fresco
- TRUCK Burger$19.00
grass-fed beef, whole wheat tortilla, guac, Cabot Jack, hand-cut farm fries
- TRUCK Oyster Farm$22.00
(5) lightly fried oysters, pannko, farm lettuce cup, avocado, pico de gallo, microgreens, tartar sauce
- Enchilaco Combo
green chile cheese enchilada, chicken tinga taco, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Local Veg Tacos Combo$25.00
(3) local veg tacos, herbed goat cheese, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- Macho Tacos Combo$5.00
carne adovada taco, chicken tinga taco, grass-fed beef taco, cilantro-scallion rice, choice of beans
- TRUCK Lite Combo
choice of any salad and any taco
SIDES TO-GO
- Side of Chips$3.00
- Large Bag of Chips$6.00
- 2 oz. Side of Pico$1.00
- 8 oz. Side of Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Pint of Pico de Gallo$4.00
- Quart of Pico De Gallo$8.00
- 2 oz. Side of Salsa$2.00
- 8 oz. Side of Salsa$4.00
- Pint of Salsa$8.00
- Quart of Salsa$16.00
- 2 oz. Side of Guacamole$3.00
- 8 oz. Guacamole$12.00
- Pint of Guacamole$24.00
- Quart of Guacamole$48.00
- 8 oz. Side of Cilantro-Scallion Rice$5.00
- Pint of Cilantro Rice$10.00
- Quart of Cilantro Rice$20.00
- 8 oz. Side of Jasmine Rice$5.00
- Pint of Jasmine Rice$10.00
- Quart of Jasmine Rice$20.00
- 8 oz. Rice and Bean Combo$5.00
- 8 oz. Black Beans$5.00
- Pint of Black Beans$10.00
- Quart of Black Beans$20.00
- 8 oz. Bean of the Week$5.00
- Pint of Bean of the Week$10.00
- Quart of Bean of the Week$20.00
- 8 oz. Side of Refried Beans$5.00
- Pint of Refried Beans$10.00
- Quart of Refried Beans$20.00
- 8 oz. Side of Chicken Tinga$7.00
- Pint of Chicken Tinga$14.00
- Quart of Chicken Tinga$28.00
- 8 oz. Side of Grass-Fed Ground Beef$6.50
- Pint of Grass-Fed Ground Beef$13.00
- Quart of Grass-Fed Ground Beef$26.00
- 8 oz. Side of Carne Adovada$7.00
- Pint of Carne Adovada$14.00
- Quart of Carne Adovada$28.00
- 8 oz. Side of Brisket$8.00
- Pint of Brisket$16.00
- Quart of Brisket$32.00
- 8 oz. Side of Chorizo$7.00
- Pint of Chorizo$14.00
- Quart of Chorizo$28.00
- 8 oz. Side of Local Veg$5.00
- Pint of Local Veg$10.00
- Quart of Local Veg$20.00
- Avocado Slices$4.00
- Crispy Tortilla Shell$0.50
- Farm Fries$7.00
- Nixtamal Tortilla Blue Corn$0.75
- Nixtimal Tortilla Yellow Corn$0.75
- Side of Fish$6.50
- Side of Sockeye Salmon$12.00
- Side of Raw Vegetables$4.50
- Side of Jalepenos$1.00
- Side of Mucho Macho Hot Sauce
- 8 oz. Side of TRUCK Slaw$4.00
- Retail Mucho Macho Hot Sauce$8.00
SOUPS TO-GO
MARAGRITAS TO-GO
- Power Wagon Margarita$15.00
Pueblo Viejo blanco, freshly squeezed lime and orange juice, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, organic cane sugar
- Power Wagon Vintage Margarita$16.00
Pueblo Viejo reposado, freshly squeezed lime and orange juice, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, organic cane sugar
- Half Power Wagon Margarita$8.00
- Pint of Power Wagon Margarita Mix$15.00
- Quart of Power Wagon Margarita Mix$30.00
- 32oz Power Wagon Margarita$62.00
- Seasonal Margarita$16.00
Pueblo Viejo blanco, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, seasonal fruit
- Half Seasonal Margarita$9.00
- Pint of Seasonal Margarita Mix$16.00
- Quart of Seasonal Margarita Mix$32.00
- Pint of Angry Rooster Margarita Mix$16.00
- Quart of Angry Rooster Margarita Mix$32.00
- 32oz Seasonal Margarita$66.00
- 32oz Angry Rooster Margarita$65.00
- 32oz Truck Sangria$62.00
- 32oz Croptime$62.00
- 32oz Power Wagon Vintage Margarita$64.00
- Angry Rooster Margarita$16.00
Espolon reposado, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, muddled jalapeno, freshly squeezed lime and orange juice
- Truck Sangria$15.00
Frontera Red Blend, Cointreau, anejo rum, ripe seasonal fruit
- Half Angry Rooster Margarita$9.00
- Skinny Margarita$16.00
- 32oz Skinny Margarita$68.00
TACO 4 PACK TO-GO
DRINKS
BEER 🍺
BEVERAGES
- Mexican Coke$3.50
cane sugar, no HFCS
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Limeade$4.50
lime juice, Tillen Farms maraschino cherry, organic cane sugar
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Lee Trevino$4.50
half limeade, half mango iced tea
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.50
small batch, cane sugar no HFCS
- Boylan Rootbeer$3.50
small batch, cane sugar no HFCS
- Mocktail$6.00
- Seasonal Mocktail$7.00
- Mountain Valley 12oz Sparkling$3.50
- Mountain Valley 12oz Still$3.50
- Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16.9oz$4.50
- Mountain Valley Still Water 16.9oz$4.50
- Topo-Chico 12oz$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
Zumbach's premium blend, regular and decaf
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Milk$3.50
COCKTAILS 🍸
- Power Wagon Margarita$15.00
Pueblo Viejo blanco, freshly squeezed lime and orange juice, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, organic cane sugar
- Power Wagon Vintage Margarita$16.00
Pueblo Viejo reposado, freshly squeezed lime and orange juice, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, organic cane sugar
- Angry Rooster Margarita$16.00
Espolon reposado, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, muddled jalapeno, freshly squeezed lime and orange juice
- Seasonal Margarita$16.00
Pueblo Viejo blanco, Stirrings all-natural triple sec, seasonal fruit
- Seasonal Vintage Margartia$17.00
- Seasonal Angry Margarita$17.00
- Skinny Margarita$16.00
- Skinny Vintage Margarita$17.00
- Skinny Angry Margarita$17.00
- Skinny Seasonal Margarita$17.00
- Truck Sangria$15.00
Frontera Red Blend, Cointreau, anejo rum, ripe seasonal fruit
- Crop Time$15.00
Crop Organic vodka, house-made limeade
- Bedford$16.00
Hudson bourbon, Carpano Antico, Tillen Farms cherry
- Half Power Wagon Margarita$8.00
- Half Seasonal Margarita$9.00
- Half Angry Rooster Margarita$9.00
- Mexican Coffee$12.00
- Vodka Soda$14.00
- Rum Coke$14.00
- Cosmo$15.00
- Screwdriver$15.00
TEQUILA
- Pueblo Viejo Blanco$10.00
Blanco
- Pueblo Viejo Reposado$11.00
Reposado
- "1" Organic Blanco$13.00
Blanco
- Siete Leguas Blanco$15.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$15.00
Reposado
- Tequilla OCHO Blanco$18.00
Blanco
- Espolon Reposado$14.00
Reposado
- Aldez Organic Reposado$16.00
Reposado
- IXA Organic Reposado$14.00
Reposado
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
Reposado
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
Anejo
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Rey Sol Extra Anejo$36.00
Extra Anejo
SPIRITS
WINE
- Empire Builder Rose$10.00
Rose, Finger Lakes, NY
- Montecastrillo Biodynamic Tempranillo$10.00
Tempranillo, Spain
- Gotham Project White Albarino$10.00
White Albarino, Galicia, Spain
- Martha's Chardonnay$10.00
Chardoney, California
- 1/2 L Rose$25.00
- 1/2 L Tempranillo$25.00
- 1/2 L Albarino$25.00
- 1/2 L Chardonnay$25.00
SIDES
- Side of Chips$3.00
- Salsa NO CHIPS$3.00
- 2 oz. Side of Salsa$2.00
- Side of Guac$4.00
- Side of Pico$1.00
- Black Beans$5.00
- Refried Beans$5.00
- Side of Bean of the Week$5.00
- Cilantro-Scallion Rice$5.00
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
- Rice and Bean Combo$5.00
- Farm Fries$7.00
- Side of Grass-Fed Ground Beef$6.50
- Side of Chicken Tinga$7.00
- Side of Carne Adovada$7.00
- Side of Brisket$8.00
- Side of Local Veg$5.00
- Side of Chorizo$6.50
- Side of Fish$6.50
- Side of Roast Chicken$7.00
- Side of Bacon$2.00
- Side of Cucumber Salsa$4.00
- Side of Jalapenos$1.00
- Shrimp Skewer$9.00
- Half Mexican Salad$9.00
- Half Bedford Chopped Salad$9.50
- Half Farm Salad$9.00
- Side of Mucho Macho Hot Sauce
- Side of Cheese$1.00
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
- Side of TRUCK Slaw$4.00
- Cucumber Salsa
- Avocado Slices$4.00
- Crispy Shell$0.50
- Soft Nixtamal Shell$0.75
- Nixtamal Tortilla Blue Corn$0.75
- Side of Raw Veg$4.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
