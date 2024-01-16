Truck D and Flava Flav 105 E Russell Rd
105 E Russell Rd
Tecumseh, MI 49286
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Chimichanga
1x Chimi Combo
2x Chimi Combo
Sides
Soft Drink
Menu (DoorDash)
Appetizer
- Nachos
Smoked gouda cheese sauce, black bean corn salsa, house salsa, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro. Choice of: carne asada, pork carnitas, chorizo, fajita-marinated chicken, jerk chicken, beef short rib, grilled shrimp, pork belly, or black bean$17.00
- Reggie's Dip Trio
House tortilla chips served with your 3 choices of queso, salsa, elotes, creamy gouda or guacamole.$15.00
- Tso Chicken Nacho
Fried General Tso chicken, chile morita salsa, black bean corn salsa, creamy gouda, green onion, jalapeño, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema and cilantro$18.00
- Tso Cauliflower Nacho
Fried General Tso cauliflower, chile morita salsa, black bean corn salsa, creamy gouda, green onion, jalapeño, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema and cilantro$17.00
Taco A La Carte
- Fuego Fajita Chicken - Taco Bomb
Fried flour and corn tortillas with queso and bacon between shells, then filled with fajita-marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato and habanero red ranch!$9.50
- Sassy Shrimp - Taco Bomb
Fried flour and corn tortillas with guacamole between shells then stuffed with blackened shrimp, red cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, house chipotle sauce and jalapeño$9.50
- Very Veggie - Taco Bomb
Fried flour and corn tortillas with guacamole between shells then stuffed with fried halloumi, Mexican elote, fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, baja sauce and sweet & spicy carrots$9.50
- Bombgolian Beef - Taco Bomb
Mongolian marinated beef, with guacamole between fried flour and corn tortilla shells, pickled cucumber salsa, sriracha lime crema, pickled red onion, garnished with crispy cucumber$9.50
- Porky Pine - Taco Bomb$9.50
- General Tso
Chicken, shrimp, or cauliflower deep-fried and tossed in General Tso's sauce, spicy asian slaw, garlic-adobo sauce, cilantro, and green onion$7.00
- Jerk
Jerk-grilled chicken, shrimp or cauliflower, turk slaw, pineapple salsa, jalapeño, cotija cheese$7.00
- Buffalo Chicken$7.00
- Tequila Lime Chicken
Marinated chicken, pico de gallo, avocado cream, jalapeños, cotija cheese$7.00
- Fajita Chicken
Marinated pulled chicken, lettuce, corn salsa, chipotle sauce, and cotija cheese$7.00
- Short Rib
Chili-braised beef short rib, braising jus, avocado crema, pickled jalapeño, radish$7.00
- Onion Smash Burger
1/4 lb angus reserve beef burger smash grilled on onion, smoked cheddar cheese, flour tortilla , lettuce, tomato, fresh jalapeño and chipotle sauce$7.00
- Asian Beef
Mongolian marinated beef, pickled red cabbage, sriracha lime crema, green onion and sesame seeds$7.00
- Beef Street
Carne asada, white onion, cilantro, served with lemon wedge$7.00
- Blackened Mahi Mahi
Blackened mahi mahi, mango salsa, habanero fish sauce, cotija cheese$7.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$7.00
- Baja Fish
Beer-battered mahi mahi, chile morita salsa, baja white sauce, cilantro lime slaw, pico de gallo$7.00
- Pork Soda
Sliced pork belly, root beer glaze, ginger carrot slaw, smoked poblano aioli, green onion$7.00
- Al Pastor
Crispy pork carnitas, pineapple salsa, white onion, cilantro, served with a lime wedge$7.00
- Chorizo
Chorizo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro lime crèma, jalapeño, and cotija cheese$7.00
- Fried Avocado
Fried avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, cilantro lime crema, green onion, cotija cheese$7.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower$7.00
- Halloumi Cheese
Grilled halloumi cheese, fresh mexican street corn, baja sauce, cotija cheese$7.00
- Tempura Cauliflower
Tempura-battered cauliflower, roasted red pepper aioli, pickled red onions, goat cheese, cilantro$7.00
Taco Combo
Sides
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Craft Food Truck!
105 E Russell Rd, Tecumseh, MI 49286