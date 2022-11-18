- Home
- /
- Saint Rose
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Rotolo's Craft & Crust - Spring, TX
Rotolo's Craft & Crust Spring, TX
No reviews yet
11760 River Rd
Saint Rose, LA 70087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Drinks
Barqs Root Beer
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fruit Punch
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Powerade
Orange Fanta
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Tonic
Water
Kids Drink
Apple Juice
Club Soda
Creole IT!
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza (13")
(13") Stone-crafted pizza with your choice of toppings.
The OG (13")
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, pulled mozzarella, and tons of pepperoni sprinkled with oregano. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Figgy Piggy (13")
Oil, pulled mozzarella, fig spread, prosciutto, Gorgonzola, shaved Asiago, and balsamic reduction. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Southern Belle (13")
Alfredo base topped with baby portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, pepperoni, sharp white cheddar, and shaved Asiago cheese. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Margherita (13")
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, sea salt, & olive oil.
The Big Apple (13")
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, pulled mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced Italian sausage, ricotta, oregano, red pepper, salt, pepper, and oil. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Uncle Tony (13")
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, grape tomatoes, pulled mozzarella, basil, burrata, salt, pepper, oregano, oil, and balsamic reduction. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Carona 126 (13")
Fresh crushed tomato sauce, sharp white cheddar, grape tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto, burrata, shaved Asiago, and white truffle oil. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
The Krewe (13")
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Deluxe Combination (13")
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Meat Feast (13")
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
The Angry Pig (13")
Spicy BBQ sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, bacon, jalapeños, and cheddar. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Italian Club (13")
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, and bacon. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Vin Monster (13")
Marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Bayou BBQ Chicken (13")
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, and cheddar. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
The Popeye (13")
Oil base, mozzarella, fresh spinach, roasted garlic, feta, roasted red peppers, and red onions. Cooked in a (600ºF) Italian stone deck oven.
Half / Half Pizza (13")
First Timer (Deep Dish)
(10") Deep-dish pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, garlic, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, and Parmesan.
Italian Club (Deep Dish)
(10") Deep-dish pizza with Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, and Parmesan.
Simple Man (Deep Dish)
(10") Deep-dish pizza with your choice of pepperoni or sausage and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, and Parmesan.
Windy City (Deep Dish)
(10") Deep-dish pizza with spinach, garlic, chicken, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, oregano, Parmesan, feta, and pesto drizzle.
The Big Apple (Deep Dish)
(10") Deep-dish pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh crushed tomato sauce, whipped ricotta, oregano, red pepper, and olive oil.
Pizza of the Month
Handhelds
Fried Shrimp Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
Italian meatballs covered in our authentic red gravy and topped with provolone and Parmesan. Served on a hoagie.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, provolone, Parmesan, romaine, and Caesar dressing. Served cold in a spinach wrap with your choice of side.
BBQ Big Boy Burger
Mushroom Truffle Burger
Veal Sandwich
Muffuletta-Quarter
Muffuletta-Half
Muffuletta-Whole
Turkey Burger
Plain Burger
Dynamite Shrimp Tacos
Meatball Sandwich
Italian meatballs covered in our authentic red gravy and topped with provolone and Parmesan. Served on a hoagie.
Muffuletta - Rotolo's Way Sandwich
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, and Italian olive salad, and provolone. Served on a hoagie with your choice of side. *Note: Italian olive salad may contain pits.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, hot sauce, and mozzarella cheese topped with romaine. Served toasted on a lavash wrap with your choice of side.
Chicken Florentine Wrap
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, chicken, and mozzarella cheese. Served toasted on a lavash wrap with your choice of side. *Family favorite
Chicken Alfredo Wrap
Alfredo sauce, chicken, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Served toasted on a lavash wrap with your choice of side.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, provolone, Parmesan, romaine, and Caesar dressing. Served cold in a spinach wrap with your choice of side.
Chicken Hummus Wrap
Hummus, chicken, tomatoes, red onions, arugula, and olive oil. Served cold in a spinach wrap with your choice of side.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Made with your choice of toppings.
The Krewe (Calzone)
Pepperoni, bacon, cheddar, feta, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite
Deluxe Combination (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms.
Meat Feast (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.
The Angry Pig (Calzone)
Spicy BBQ sauce, Italian sausage, bacon, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.
Italian Club (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, and bacon.
Vin Monster (Calzone)
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and Kalamata olives.
Bayou BBQ Chicken (Calzone)
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and cheddar cheese.
The Popeye (Calzone)
Oil base with fresh spinach, roasted garlic, feta, roasted red peppers, and red onions. *Vegetarian
Wednesday 3-Topping Calzone
Cheesesticks
The Original Cheesesticks
Thin crust and mozzarella cheese. Served with our marinara for dipping. *Vegetarian
The Chalmette Cheesesticks
A spicy house favorite with thin crust, hot sauce, garlic butter, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite *Vegetarian
The Krewe Cheesesticks
A twist on The Original Cheesesticks. Topped with pepperoni, bacon, feta, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. *Family favorite
Sharables
Fried Cauliflower
Lightly battered cauliflower, fried, & served with aioli dipping sauce
Calamari
Lightly battered & fried calamari, tossed in a sweet chili sauce, & served on a bed of arugula.
Onion Rings
Lightly battered onion rings, fried, & served with aioli dipping sauce.
Garlic Parmesan Bites
(12) Oven-fresh bites blasted with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with our marinara for dipping. *Vegetarian
Tre Meatballs
(3) Italian meatballs topped with our authentic red gravy and lightly sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichokes blended with (5) cheeses and served with a freshly-baked seasoned garlic flatbread. *Vegetarian
Truffle Fries
Fries tossed in garlic butter, truffle oil, parmesan, & fresh basil.
Cheese Fries
Fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, & feta. Served with a side of ranch.
Dynamite Shrimp
Brussel Sprouts
Pasta
Fried Shrimp Alfredo
Penne tossed in Alfredo sauce and topped with fried shrimp. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
Chicken Alfredo
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with chicken. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Traditional spaghetti and Italian meatballs topped with our authentic red gravy and Parmesan cheese. Served with (4) garlic Parmesan bites. *Family favorite
Rotolo's In-House Lasagna
Handmade and baked in-house. (6) Layers filled with fresh ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce, crumbled sausage, and our signature meatballs, topped with authentic red gravy, and smothered in mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parm Pasta
Salads & Soups
Burrata Caprese Salad
Fresh burrata with basil, tomatoes, shaved Asiago, balsamic reduction, olive oil, and pesto. Served on a bed of arugula.
Walnut Cranberry Salad
Fresh spinach topped with halved walnuts, dried cranberries, and feta cheese. Recommended with raspberry cane vinaigrette. *Family favorite *Vegetarian
Greek Salad
Green peppers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese served over romaine lettuce. Recommended with our house balsamic vinaigrette. *Vegetarian
Garden Salad
Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons served over romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. *Vegetarian
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Recommended with our tasty Caesar dressing.
Side Salad (Garden)
Side salad with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and garlic croutons served over romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing. *Vegetarian
Side Salad (Caesar)
Side salad with romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Recommended with our tasty Caesar dressing.
Soup & Salad
Your choice of salad served with a cup of tomato basil soup.
Tomato Basil Soup
A delicious blend of puréed tomatoes and basil.
Broccoli Soup
Chopped brocoli simmered in a velvety cheddar sauce.
Shrimp and Corn Soup
Crab and Brie Soup
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Brownie
A warm chocolate chip brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce.
Cinnabites
Freshly baked cinnamon and sugar bites drizzled with vanilla and topped with ice cream and caramel.
Root Beer Float
Barq's root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Shareable 8" Colossal Cookie
Ooey-gooey, chocolaty-chewy sensation designed for sharing with friends. Topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce.
Ice Cream
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
(2) Crisp tenders served with Zapp's chips and your choice of drink.
Kids Spaghetti Meatballs
Traditional spaghetti and an Italian meatball topped with our authentic red gravy. Served with your choice of drink.
Kids Cheese Slice
Served with your choice of drink.
Kids Pepperoni Slice
Served with your choice of drink.
Kids Mac N Cheese
Served with your choice of drink.
Butter Noodles
A plate of noodles lightly tossed in butter. Served with your choice of drink.
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Penne tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce. Topped with chicken.
Kids Ice Cream
Kids Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
lkdagmdfjklads
11760 River Rd, Saint Rose, LA 70087