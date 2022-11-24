BG picView gallery

Truckle Cheesemongers

714 N. Sheppard St.

Richmond, VA 23221

Order Again

Boards

Cheese Flight Small

$19.00

choose 3 cheeses, served with accoutrements and fresh bread

Cheese Flight Large

$35.00

choose 3 cheeses, served with accoutrements and fresh bread

Sandwiches

Signature Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Shelburne 2 Year Cheddar, Lemon Tarragon Mayo, buttered and grilled

Besto Pesto

$11.99

Besto Pesto

Housemade Pimiento

$10.99

Housemade Pimiento

Charcuterie

Sopressata

$5.00

Sopressata

Finocchiona

$5.00

Finocchiona

30 Month Prosciutto di Parma

$10.00

30 Month Prosciutto di Parma

Trufa Seca

$8.00

Bakery

Baguette

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Nibbles

Olive Mix

$4.00

Caramelized Spanish Pecans

$6.00

Beer On Site

DuClaw Haze of Glory On Site

$7.00

Erdinger Pikantus 16.9 oz On Site

$10.00

Left Hand Milk Stout On Site

$9.00

Parkway Brewing Co. Majestic Mullet On Site

$7.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$7.00

VonTrapp Trosten Lager

$7.00

Basic City Our Daily Pils

$7.00

St. George's Nut Brown Ale

$7.00

Wine On Site

D'Oupia Minervois Rose 21

$11.00

D'Oupia Minervois Rose 21 BOTTLE

$33.00

Eola Hills Pinot Gris 21

$12.00

Eola Hills Pinot Gris 21 BOTTLE

$36.00

Field Recording Fiction Red 21

$13.00

Field Recordings Fiction BOTTLE

$39.00

K Forrester Petit Chenin

$9.00

K Forrester Petit Chenin BOTTLE

$27.00

Ligiere CDR Costebelles 20

$11.00

Ligiere CDR Costebelles 20 BOTTLE

$33.00

Pares Balta Cava NV

$12.00

Pares Balta Cava NV BOTTLE

$36.00

Reine Pinot Noir 20

$10.00

Reine Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$30.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Non Alcoholic

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Alpine

Pyrenees Brebis

$40.00

Whitney

$40.00

Alp Blossom

$40.00

Marcel Petite Comté

$40.00

Emmentaler

$19.99

Gruyère d'Alpage

$42.99

Gruyère 12-14 Month

$33.99

Jumi Natur Raclette

$29.99

Rahmtaler

$29.99

Schallenberg

$29.99

Schlossberger Alt

$37.99

Bloomy

Brie du Pommier

$28.99

Fromager d'Affinois

$29.99

Camembert du Pommier

$15.00

this is by each

Blue Brain

$32.99

Delice de Bourgogne

$26.99

Rush Creek Reserve

$46.99

Nancy's Camembert

$38.99

Blue

1924 Bleu

$35.99

Colston Bassett Shropshire

$38.99

Black and Blue, Firefly Farms

$29.99

Bleu d'Auvergne

$29.99

Bleu de Combremont

$47.99

Bleu des Causses

$34.99

Colston Bassett Stilton

$38.99

Fourme d'Ambert

$31.99

Gorgonzola Piccante DOP

$29.99

Valdeon

$27.99

Cheddar

Shelburne 2 Year Cheddar

$28.99

Montgomery's Cheddar, Neal's Yard Dairy

$38.99

Housemade Pimiento Cheese

$6.99

Red Storm Vintage Red Leicester

$14.00

Black Bomber Extra Mature Cheddar

$14.00

Gouda

l'Amuse Signature Gouda

$38.99

Brabander Gouda

$40.00Out of stock

Wilde Weide

$42.99

Betty's Dark Side

$45.99

Brabander Goat Gouda

$38.99

Hard

Pave du Nord

$36.99

Belper Knolle

$22.99

dummy cheese

Cravero Parmigiano Reggiano

$38.99

Mahon Menorca Curado

$32.99

Esmontonian

$43.00

Manchego

1605 Manchego

$39.99

Albala Tierno

$29.99

Semi Firm Tomme

Alma de Cerron

$38.99

Mahon Curado

$40.00Out of stock

Pecorino Marzolino

$40.00

Appalachian

$38.99

Halloumi

$12.99

Ossau Iraty

$32.99

Pyrenees Brebis

$35.99

Mahon Curado (Copy)

$40.00

Giselle

$35.00

Washed Rind

Ciresa Taleggio

$23.99

Durrus

$37.00

Young Goat

Florent Cendre

$40.00

Sofia, Capriole

$54.99

Piquillo Pepper Chevre, Caromont

$14.00

Fresh

Crave Brothers Mozzarella

$5.99

Salami

Molinari Sopressata

$25.99

Molinari Finocchiona

$25.99

Charlito's Cocina Trufa Seca by Weight

$36.99

Charlito's Cocina Chorizo by Weight

$36.99

Underground Meats Black Garlic Salami

$8.00

this is by each

Underground Meats Calabrian 3 Way

$8.00

this is by each

Underground Meats 'Nduja

$8.00

this is by each

Charlito's Cocina Chorizo Snack Stick

$3.25

Underground Meats Porketta

$8.00

Underground Meats Calabrian 3 Way by Weight

$49.99

Underground Meats Nduja

$8.00

Underground Meats Gin Rummy 6 oz

$18.00

Pate

Truffle Mousse Pâté

$27.99

Whole Muscle

Prosciutto di Parma 30 Month

$57.99

Jambon de Bayonne

$50.00

Underground Meats Bresaola

$45.99

Underground Meats Lomo

$45.99

Jams and Spreads

Dalmatia Fig Jam Large

$8.00

Dalmatia Fig Jam Mini

$3.00

Dalmatia Sour Cherry Spread Mini

$3.00

Dalmatia Quince Spread Mini

$3.00

Fig Almond Cake Mitica

$14.99

Hellenic Farms Fig Salami Dried Greek Figs Orange Zest Pepper

$11.00

Hellenic Farms Fig Salami Pistachio and Pepper

$11.00

Dry Goods

Mancini Calamarata Pasta

$9.00

Mancini Bucatini Pasta

$9.00

Roasted Fava Bean

$6.00

Salt Odyssey Sea Salt Flakes Natural

$10.00

Crackers

Crunchmaster Gluten Free Crackers

$7.00

Wellington Water Crackers

$6.00

34 Degrees Natural Crackers

$6.00

34 Degrees Sesame Crackers

$6.00

Tarrali

$6.00

34 Degrees Pepper Crackers

$6.00

Olina Wafer Crackers

$6.00

Fine Cheese Co. Charcoal Square Crackers

$7.00

Yiayia Olive Oil and Oregano Rusks

$10.00

Yiayia Graviera Rusks

$10.00

Wellington Assorted Cracker

$10.00

Pickles and Olives

Trois Petits Cochons Cornichons

$7.00

Castevetrano Olives

$6.00

Arbequina Olives

$6.00

Chocolate

Milk Boy Extra Dark Chocolate 85%

$4.00

Chocolove Orange Chocolate

$4.00

Mustard

Whole Grain Mustard

$8.00

Dijon Mustard

$8.00

Honey

Savannah Bee Company Honeycomb

$38.00

Whipped Honey, Savannah Bee Company

$8.00

Mieli Thune Orange Blossom Honey

$15.00

Chestnut Honey, Mitica

$35.00

Olive Oil and Vinegar

Navarino Icons White Balsamic Vinegar

$10.00

Lia Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 ml

$40.00

Melies Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500 ml

$20.00

Yiayia & Friends Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$39.00

Trea Kalamon Olives Basil and Lemon

$11.00

Trea Greek Pine Honey

$25.00

Salt

Salt Odyssey Sea Salt Flakes Natural

$10.00

Salt Odyssey Sea Salt Flakes Black

$10.00

Butter

Glenstal Irish Butter

$8.99

White Wine

Brea Chardonnay

$25.00

Landhaus Gruner 21

$19.00

Hofstatter Pinot Grigio 21

$23.00

La Galope Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Thomas le Pierrier Sancerre

$42.00

Red Wine

Ercole Barbera

$15.00

Cantina Sociale Rosso

$23.00

Luigi Giordano Langhe Rosso

$21.00

Orlegi de Luberri

$17.00

Godeaux Les Maupas Chinon

$19.00

Chalk Hill Wits End

$20.00

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Hirsch Villages 21 Beaujolais

$23.00

Lagrimas Garnacha

$15.00

l'Or de Line

$46.00

Fossil Point PInot Noir

$23.00

Rambeaux Pinot Noir 19

$46.00

L Miquel Syrah

$14.00

Antonins BDX Super Rouge

$19.00

Bojador Talha Tinto 20

$25.00

Bedrock O.V. Zinfandel

$32.00

Other Wines

Cellier Brut NV

$59.00

Antech Limoux Brut Natur NV

$23.00

Infantado Tawny Porto

$22.00

Torre Dei Beati

$23.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Beer to Go

DuClaw Haze of Glory 6 Pack

$14.99

Duvel 25.4 oz Bottle

$14.99

Erdunger Pikantus 16.9 oz Bottle

$5.99

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664 6 Pack

$15.99

Left Hand Milk Stout 6 Pack

$16.99

Parkway Brewing Co. Majestic Mullet Kolsch 6 Pack

$14.99

Port City Downright Pilsner 6 Pack

$13.99

Shirts

Kid Shirt

$16.00

Ringer Tshirt

$22.00

Other Merch

Boska Cheese Curler Girolle

$40.00

This is My Cheese Tote

$8.00

Knives etc

Boska Cheese Slicer Copenhagen

$10.00

Boska Hard Cheese Slicer Copenhagen

$10.00

Boska Semi Hard Cheese Knife

$12.00

Boska Semi Soft Cheese Knife

$10.00

Boska Soft Cheese Knife

$10.00

Boska Spreading Knife Set

$15.00

Boska Wee Cheese Knife

$5.00

Cheese Storage Paper

$8.00

Knives

Spreading Knife Set Boska

$10.00

Cheese Boards

Garden Party

$85.00

Socializer

$175.00

Nibbler

$50.00

Thanksgiving to go!

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Richmond's Cheese Shop! Cheese boards, grilled cheeses, charcuterie, education, Culture(d) Club!

Website

Location

714 N. Sheppard St., Richmond, VA 23221

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

