Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

True Bistro

1,092 Reviews

$$

1153 Broadway

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Alcohol

Beer And Cider

Idle Hands Farmhouse Ale

$8.00

JA Blood Orange Wheat

$7.00

JA Hoponius union

$7.00Out of stock

JA Smoke&Dagger

$7.00

SingleCut IPA

$8.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$13.00+

Merlot

$11.00

Organic Muscadet

$13.00

Petit Chablis

$13.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

White Bottle

$52.00+

Beverages

Carbonated Beverages

Organic Blood Orange Soda

$4.00

Organic Cola

$4.00

Organic Ginger Beer

$4.00

12oz Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

28oz Saratoga Sparking Water

$8.00

Pink Lady Apple Kombucha

$6.00

Ginger Lemon Kombucha

$6.00

Run Wild IPA Non-alcoholic

$6.00

Upside down Golden Non alcoholic

$6.00

Citrus Sunrise

$11.00

Kombucha Smash

$11.00

Faux-jito

$11.00

Strawberry Tee

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

10 years of Innovative plant-based cuisine from Chef Stuart Reiter.

Website

Location

1153 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
True Bistro image
True Bistro image
True Bistro image
True Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
orange starNo Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Forge Baking Company
orange star4.5 • 741
626 Somerville Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Diesel Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
257 Elm St. Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Revival Cafe - Davis
orange starNo Reviews
197 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Grounder Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
394B Main Street Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Davis Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston