Restaurant header imageView gallery

True Blue Bakery 324c Main St, Royersford

review star

No reviews yet

324c Main St

Royersford, PA 19460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Cookies

ANZAC

$2.75

Peanut Butter Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Milo cookie

$2.75

Choc chip cookies

$2.75

Cakes

Apple Caramel Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Lamington

$5.50

Muffins

$3.00

Mudcake Cupcake

$5.50

Tres Leche'

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$7.00

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.00

Raspberry Dark Chocolate

$3.00

Mudcake Slice

$5.00

Sweet Pies

Apple Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$6.50

Cherry Pie

$6.50

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Custard Tart

$6.50

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.50

Raspberry Pie

$6.50

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Blackberry pie

$6.50

Savory Pies

Beef and Mushroom Pie

$8.50

Breakfast Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken And Mushroom Pie

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$8.00

Chicken Pie

$8.00

Lamb And Rosemary Pie

$8.50

Pastie

$8.00

Cheesy Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Gouda Parcel

$7.00

Sausage Roll

$7.50

Southern Sausage and Gravy

$8.50

Spinach & Feta

$8.00

Steak & Pepper

$8.50

Traditional Aussie

$8.00

Ned Kelly Pie

$8.00

Cheesy Sausage Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Potato Pie

$8.50Out of stock

Beef and Bacon

$8.00Out of stock

Bacon Breakfast Pie

$7.00

Sausage Breakfast Pie

$7.00

Veggie Breskfast Pie

$7.00

Bread and Buns

Cinnabon's

$3.00Out of stock

Sourdough Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

Sticky buns

$3.50Out of stock

French Bread

$6.00

Slices

Caramel Slice

$5.50

Jelly Slice

$5.50Out of stock

Vanilla Slice

$5.50

Pastries

Butter rum Bread pudding

$5.00

Danish

$6.00

Large Pavlova

$25.00

Pavlova

$5.50

Raspberry Danish

$6.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

$6.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.60

Soda Can

$1.50

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.00

Flavored Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sunsobo

$4.50

Iced Coffee- Black

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Iced Coffee- w/ Cream

Merchandise

Mugs

$15.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Sides

Hash Browns

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE’RE TRUE BLUE: HONEST, LOYAL, & AUTHENTIC. Not only in life but also in making the best Australian pies and pastries possible. We’re using authentic, traditional, ingredients. Real flour, real butter, real sugar for an honest flavor and unforgettable experience.

Website

Location

324c Main St, Royersford, PA 19460

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lost Planet Brewing Company - 301 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
301 Walnut Street Royersford, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Center City Steaks
orange star4.2 • 296
47 E Bridge St Spring City, PA 19475
View restaurantnext
The Sunshine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
207 W Ridge Pike Limerick, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,076
350 Water Loop Dr Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
orange star4.5 • 116
204 W Ridge Pike Limerick, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Pure Fire Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
99 Market Street #4 Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Royersford

Sedona Taphouse - Phoenixville, PA
orange star4.5 • 2,213
131 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
The Great American Pub, Phoenixville
orange star4.1 • 1,460
148 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Paloma's - Phoenixville
orange star4.7 • 588
101 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Royersford
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston