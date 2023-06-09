True Blue Bakery 324c Main St, Royersford
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
WE’RE TRUE BLUE: HONEST, LOYAL, & AUTHENTIC. Not only in life but also in making the best Australian pies and pastries possible. We’re using authentic, traditional, ingredients. Real flour, real butter, real sugar for an honest flavor and unforgettable experience.
324c Main St, Royersford, PA 19460
