True Blue Butcher and Table

718 Reviews

$$

1125 Military Cutoff Road

Suite A

Wilmington, NC 28405

6oz Filet Mignon
Crab Cake
Wedge Salad

Salads & Shares

Beef & Brussels

$17.00

beef satay, coconut apple fried brussels, peanuts, lime

Beef Tartare

$18.00

Hand cut NY Strip, Dijon, shallot, egg yolk sauce, caperberries, grilled bread

Bread & Butter

$9.00

Daily focaccia and bone marrow bread pudding

Burrata

$18.00

Spring mix, Amarena cherries, Lady Edison extra fancy country ham, Marcona almonds, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy

Crab Cake

$24.00

tomato confit, pickled red onion aioli

Green Goddess

$15.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, mixed olives, white cheddar, roasted asparagus, poached egg.

Koji tenders

$15.00

Kimchee-daikon salad, crispy garlic-honey chicken tenders

Pork Belly

$16.00

Peanuts, Sesame, Chinese BBQ, Scallion Pancake

Scallop App

$18.00

White cheddar "Mac n Cheese", gingered lemon gastrique, sizzled leeks

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, lemon parmesan vinaigrette, buttered croutons, white anchovy

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Farm iceberg, Applewood bacon, Heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, house blue cheese dressing

Mains

Beef Rib Bolognese

$29.00

San Marzano broth, scallops, mussels, blue crab, shrimp, fin fish. Garlic bread, rouille.

Porcini Cheeseburger

$19.00

Porcini mushroom butter, Calabrian pepper aioli, Comte cheese, Butter Lettuce

Ramen

$27.00

Tonkotsu broth, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, ginger-scallion, spicy garlic crunch, kimchi, soft egg.

Shrimp Tagliatelle

$29.00

NC shrimp, Piave, house made Italian sausage, grape tomatoes, Calabrian peppers

Ssam

$26.00

Blistered snap peas, wild mushrooms, carrots, rice noodles, peanuts, scallions

Steak Frites

$29.00

5 oz. tenderloin steak, frites, 5-herb tomato and greens salad.

A La Carte

14oz Choice NY Strip

$51.00

14oz Prime NY Strip

$65.00

16oz Choice Ribeye

$54.00

16oz Prime Ribeye

$66.00

18oz Prime Dry Aged KC Strip

$72.00

36oz Choice Bone-In Ribeye

$75.00

36oz Prime Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye

$120.00

6oz Filet Mignon

$41.00

9oz Filet Mignon

$58.00

A5 Japanese Filet

$50.00+

A5 Japanese NY Strip

$40.00+

A5 Japanese Ribeye

$40.00+Out of stock

Pecan Smoked Chicken

$29.00

Pork Chop

$31.00

Add Ons

Add Beef

$11.00

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Blue Cheese Fondue

$12.00

Blue Crab Bearnaise

$22.00

Sauce Bearnaise

$6.00

Foie Gras App

$26.00

Bone Marrow

$14.00

Porcini Butter

$5.00

Add 8oz Custom Grind Patty

$8.00

Add 7oz Smash Grind Patty

$8.00

Dinner Sides

Farm Vegetables

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Brussels

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Petite Herb Salad

$7.00

Potato Roasties

$8.00

Roasted Asparagus

$12.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$13.00

Truffle

$22.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Burger w/ Frites

$9.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.00

Kids Butter Noodles w/ Chicken

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/ fries

$10.00

Kids Fried Chicken w/ Fries

$10.00

Kids grilled cheese w/ fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken

$10.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1125 Military Cutoff Road, Suite A, Wilmington, NC 28405

Directions

