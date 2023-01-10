True Brew San Jose 787 The Alameda
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
True To The Brew! Taphouse & Kitchen.
Location
787 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
No Reviews
1205 The Alameda Suite 30 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant