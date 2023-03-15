Restaurant header imageView gallery

True Brew SJ Team 787 The Alameda

review star

No reviews yet

787 The Alameda

San Jose, CA 95126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appetizers

Onion Ring

$8.00

Chicken Wings 10X

$18.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Fries

$7.00

Pizza

Pepperoni

$15.00

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Supreme

$19.00

Margarita

$18.00

True Brew Grub

Street Tacos

$15.00

Nachos

$20.00

Burger

$18.00

Sandwich

$18.00

Salad

$15.00

DRAFT BEER

Pilsners

Do The Fandango Del Cielo

$8.00

High & Fine Fieldworo

$8.00

Crosshatch Kolsch Original Pattern

$8.00

Hops

Double Park Fort Point

$9.00

Mai Tai Ipa Alvarado

$9.00

Jazz Cabbage Narrative Fermentations

$9.00

Space Cadet Narrative Fermentatios

$9.00

Na

$9.00

Porters / Stouts

Wakey Wakey New Glory

$9.00

Communist Poodle- Paperback

$9.00

Belgium / Farmhouse / Wheats

Billowing Hef Pacifica

$9.00

An Honest Days Work Hen House

$9.00

Triple Strawberry Marshmallow Shake- Great Notion 10 oz

$11.00

Pie of Tiger Nectarine-Full Circle Brewing

$9.00

Nectar Blend Track 7

$9.00

Crustless PB&J Narrative Fermentations

$9.00

Ciders / Hard Kombucha

Gravenstein Heirloom- Gowens

$9.00

SHOTS

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Open

$10.00

Blue Label

$30.00

Buchannas' 12

$10.00

McCallan

$20.00

Red Label

$10.00

Green Label

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Black Label

$15.00

Glendfeddish

$12.00

JW Double Black

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Skrew Ball

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Tequila

1942

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Casa Amigos

$12.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$12.00

Casadores

$10.00

Centenario

$10.00

Gin

City of London

$10.00

Hendrick

$12.00

Empress Indigo Gin

$15.00

Citadelle

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tom Cat

$10.00

Rum

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Mezcal

House

$12.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Sky

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Amstredam

$10.00

COMPLEMENTARY BEER

Ticket

16 Oz

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bang Bang Niner Gang

Location

787 The Alameda, San Jose, CA 95126

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

True Brew San Jose - 787 The Alameda
orange starNo Reviews
787 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
Greenlee's Bakery - 1081 The Alameda
orange star4.8 • 657
1081 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
Poor House Bistro
orange star4.4 • 5,144
91 S Autumn St San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,553
55 Race St San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
orange starNo Reviews
1205 The Alameda Suite 30 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa San Jose
orange star4.4 • 3,449
1411 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Pizza Antica, Santana Row
orange star4.4 • 8,620
334 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
orange star4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 8,002
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd San Jose, CA 95123
View restaurantnext
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
orange star4.7 • 7,819
1115 Willow St San Jose, CA 95125
View restaurantnext
Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
orange star4.7 • 6,596
1401 Kooser rd San Jose, CA 95118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston