Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

True Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

800 West Broadway

Monona, WI 53713

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Espresso

Latte

Espresso & steamed milk.

Mocha

Espresso & chocolate with steamed milk.

Miel

Espresso, honey, cinnamon & steamed milk.

Americano

Espresso and water.

Cappuccino

Espresso, foam, & steamed milk.

Coffee/Tea

12oz Coffee To Go

$2.30

16oz Coffee To Go

$2.55

20oz Coffee To Go

$2.75

Chai/Tea Latte

12oz Cold Brew

$2.75

16oz Cold Brew

$3.25

20oz Cold Brew

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.35

Iced Tea

Au Lait

Box of Coffee

$22.95

96 ounce box of coffee for your group. Includes cups, cream, and sweetners.

Maple Cold Brew

Maple Au Lait

Toddy

$87.00

Steamed

Hot Chocolate

Steamer

Blender

Frappe

$4.50

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.25

Green Smoothie

$6.25

Blueberry Oatmeal Smoothie

$6.25

Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$4.35

Scrambled egg, bacon, & cheddar on a biscuit.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$4.35

Scrambled egg, sausage, & cheddar on a biscuit.

Veggie Wrap

$5.85

Scrambled egg, roasted veggies, & gruyere in a flour tortilla.

Bacon Cheddar Wrap

$5.25

Scrambled egg, cheddar, & bacon in a flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

Ham & Gruyere

$7.00

Ham, dijon, & gruyere on toasted sourdough.

Turkey Melt

$6.45

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bermuda onion & roasted red pepper cream cheese on a brioche sandwich bun.

Veggie Melt

$5.45

Roasted veggies on a brioche sandwich bun with cucumber dill cream cheese.

Toasted Cheese

$5.10

Toasted sourdough with cream cheese, gruyere, cheddar, & granny smith apples.

Tomato-Basil-Turkey

$7.90

Turkey, fresh mozzarella, bacon & tomato on a baguette with a house made basil vinaigrette.

Side of Greens

$2.50

Side of Chips

$2.50

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 West Broadway, Monona, WI 53713

Directions

Gallery
True Coffee Roasters image
True Coffee Roasters image

Map
