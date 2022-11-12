A map showing the location of True Colors Bar-Grill 7784 Forest Hills RoadView gallery

True Colors Bar-Grill 7784 Forest Hills Road

review star

No reviews yet

7784 Forest Hills Road

Loves Park, IL 61111

Appetizer

French fries

$3.99

Cheese fries w/bacon bits

$4.99

Chili cheese fries

$5.99

Bowl of chilli w/cheese

$5.99

Nachos Loaded

$10.99

Pretzel sticks w/cheese sauce

$10.99

Cheese sticks w/marinara sauce

$10.99

Chicken wings

$10.99

Breakfast

Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel

Ham, Egg, Cheese Bagel

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Bagel

Salad's

Side Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Specialty Drinks

Paloma

$9.00

The D

$9.00

Skittles

$9.00

Pink Starbust

$9.00

Pink Pussy

$9.00

Widens Cocktail

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sex on the beach

$9.00

Blue lagoon

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Ameretto Stone Sour

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Cream Of SumYoungGuy

$9.00

Brazilian Lemonade

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Wines

White

$9.00

Red

$9.00

Specialty Shots

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Jager bomb

$9.00

Jager bomb

$9.00

Shots

Vodka

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Whisky

$6.00

Titos

$9.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

Jose

$9.00

Casmigos

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Patron

$9.00

Jack

$9.00

Tom

$9.00

Doc Cherry

$6.00

Doc menthol

$6.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Remy

$9.00

Buchanan's

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

1942

$20.00

Azlul Reposado

$20.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Segrams

$9.00

Beer

Modelo Can

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Can

$5.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00

Truely

$5.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mtn. Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Juice

Pineapple

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pizza

Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Mushroom Flatbread

$13.99

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.99

Sausage Flatbread

$13.99

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Taco Flatbread

$14.99

The Works Flatbread

$16.99

Burgers

Burgers

Cheddar cheese burger

$10.99

Provolone burger

$10.99

Pepper jack burger

$10.99

Swiss-mushroom burger

$10.99

Bacon

$1.99

Chicken

Grilled chicken

$10.99

Crispy chicken

$10.99

Hot dogs

Jumbo hot dog

$10.99

Chili cheese hot dog

$10.99

Cover fee

Cover fee

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
