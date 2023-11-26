True Grit American Bistro 6675 Pine Forrest Road Unit 12
DAILY SPECIAL
MAIN MENU
Morning Starters
- Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.99
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, country potatoes, poblano queso, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or chorizo then smothered in our famous housemade gren chili. Add tomatoes and green onions $1.25 Add avocado $2.00
- Croissan'wich$13.00
A large buttery croissant with scrambled eggs, american cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
- Huevos Rancheros$15.50
Crispy carnitas, poblano queso, and two eggs served on top of grilled tortillas. Topped with salsa and cilantro. Add a side of green chili $2.99
- Breakfast Tacos$13.25
Scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese, and topped with salsa. Add a taco $2.50
- Fiesta Breakfast Potatoes$14.00
Breakfast potatoes loaded with our delicious pork green chili, poblano queso, tomatoes, and green onions. Topped with 2 eggs (cooked to order) & cotija cheese.
- Country Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs cooked to order, your choice of bacon or sausage, seasoned country potatoes and toast. Add a side of grits $2.99.
- Brunch Burger$16.50
Beef patty topped with bacon, your choice of cheese, and a sunny side up egg. Add grilled onions or spring mix/tomato $1.25
- Avocado Toast Trio$15.00
Slices of toasty baguette and seasoned mashed avocado served three different ways. YOU choose! Add a toast $3.25. 1. Greek: feta, bruschetta topping, cucumber & balsamic glaze 2. Strawberry: fresh sliced strawberries & balsamic glaze 3. Chipotle: cotija cheese, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch 4. Egg: Egg cooked to order
Shareables
- Grit Balls of Fire$10.00
A basket of our gouda grits, bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, and jalapeno rolled together with a crunchy panko topping and deep fried. Served with chipotle ranch.
- Saucey Sampler$12.00
A warm baguette served with a side of our housemade beer cheese, cajun cream sauce, and poblano queso for dipping.
- Street Tacos$14.00
Cheesy, double stuffed, grilled corn tortillas filled with carnitas, red onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Served with chips and a side of salsa. Add a side of green chili $2.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
A bed of greens layered with fried green tomatoes topped with crumbled gouda cheese and a delicious chipotle dressing.
- Cheese Curds$13.00
A basket full of delicious cheese curds battered and fried to order.
- Green Chili Cheese Fries$15.00
A bed of crispy french fries topped with our housemade poblano queso, pork green chili, carnitas, diced tomatoes, green onions and roasted jalapenos.
- Caprese salad$14.00
Sammiches
- Philly Whole$15.75
Served on a toasted Amoroso bun slathered with a delicious cheese sauce, filled with angus beef and peppers and onions. Add a side of green chili $2.99
- Philly Half$11.00
Served on a toasted Amoroso bun slathered with a delicious cheese sauce, filled with angus beef and peppers and onions. Add a side of green chili $2.99
- TGAB BLT$15.00
Two slices of toasted sourdough bread filled with thick cut bacon, crispy lettuce, and a fried green tomato topped with garlic aioli.
- Grilled Chicken Club$14.75
Chopped chicken breast, crisp lettuce blend, thick cut bacon, fresh sliced tomato, and a garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Add buffalo sauce $1.00
- Cubano Sammy$15.50
Cuban bread topped with the famous black garlic mustard, garlic aioli, grilled ham, smoked pork, swiss cheese, and grilled to perfection!
- Reuben Sammy$15.00
Toasted rye bread filled witha delicious corned beef. Topped with sauerkraut and swiss cheese. Then drizzled with our TGAB sauce.
- Lotza Mozza Panini$15.50
A toasted Amorosa baguette topped with thick cut mozzarella cheese, bruchetta, spinach, and garlic aioli.
Award Winning Burgers
- Brew Burger$17.00
The 2021 and 2022 Burger Battle by the Bay Winner! Our beef patty is loaded with grilled red and poblano peppers, grilled onions, and our housemade beer cheese.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Beef patty with american cheese, thick cut bacon, red onion, greens, and a tomato slice.
- Green Chili Burger$16.25
A grilled tortilla stuffed with a well done burger patty, cheddar cheese, black beans, and poblano queso. Topped with lettuce, tomato, green onion, and smothered in our famous green chili. Add avocado $2.00
- Smokehouse Burger$17.75
2023 Burger Battle by the Bay Winner! A beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, delicious thick cut pork belly, a bacon habanero bbq sauce, crispy onions, crisp greens, and a tomato.
- Hawaiian Burger$15.50
Sweet and savory burger served with pepperjack cheese, a slice of grilled pineapple, fried spam, and topped with a sweet thai chili sauce.
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Signature Bowls
- Big Lagoon$16.25
Sauteed shrimp, smoked sausage, grilled red peppers and onions, with our house made cajun cream sauce.
- Angry Bird$16.00
Chopped buffalo chicken breast, bacon, and topped with cheddar cheese, ranch, and green onion.
- Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Gouda grits, shrimp, cajun cream sauce, and green onions.
- Cheeseburger Mac$16.00
Creamy mac and cheese topped with ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, green onion, diced pickles, and drizzled with a creamy burger sauce.
- Bowl of Pork Green Chili$14.00
A large warm bowl of housemade pork green chili topped with cheddar cheese and served with a toasted tortilla.
- Smokehouse Bowl$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, pulled porked tossed in bbq sauce. Topped with cheddar cheese and crispy onions.
Salads
- Citrus Salad$15.50
A bed of crisp salad blend topped with fresh mandarins, avocado, diced tomatoes, cilantro, red onion and cucumber.
- Chef Salad$15.00
A fresh blend of salad mix topped with ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and cucumber.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
A fresh blend of salad mix topped with crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and cucumber.
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- TGAB Salad$14.00
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$2.75
- Gouda Grits$2.50
- Side Salad$3.99
- Fresh Fruit$2.99
- Pork Green Chili Side$2.99
- Quart of Green Chili$15.75
- Side of Queso$1.25
- Side of Salsa$1.25
- Side of Fries$3.99
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Chips & Queso$5.99
- Side of Beer Cheese$1.25
- Side of Cajun Cream$1.50
- Caprese Salad Side$7.00
- Tomato & Green Onion$1.25
- Lettuce & Tomato$1.50
- Pickle$1.00
- Side Green Chili Fry$5.99
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Shrimp$6.00
- Chicken$4.50
- Bacon$3.75
- Angus Beef$5.25
- Carnitas$5.25
Desserts & Pastries
Wings
KIDS MENU
Food
- French Toast Sticks$8.99
Housemade french toast sticks served with fresh fruit. Add a side of bacon or sausage $2.00
- JR. Cheeseburger Sliders$8.99
2 Cheeseburger sliders with american cheese and fries.
- Kids Choice Platter$7.99
1 egg cooked to order, choice of bacon or sausage, choice of potatoes or toast. Add a side of grits $2.00
- Dino Tacos$8.99
2 kids breakfast tacos with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage, and potatoes.
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Chicken tenders served with french fries and dipping sauce.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.99
Our creamy mac & cheese served with french fries or fresh fruit.
- Mini Corndogs$8.99
Mini corndogs served with french fries.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
2 Slices of bread stuffed with cheddar cheese and a side of chips.
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Chicken and cheese stuffed quesadilla served with a side of sour cream and fresh fruit. Add salsa $1.25
BRUNCH
BRUNCH MENU
- Smothered Breakfast Burrito$15.99
- Brunch Bowl$14.50
2 eggs cooked to order, your choice of bacon or smoked sausage, served over a big bowl of gouda grits and a side of breakfast potatoes. Add tomatoes & Green Onion $1.25
- BYO Omelette$15.00
A 3 egg omelette filled with 1 meat & 2 veggies. Smoked sausage, bacon, ham, chorizo, breakfast sausage Cheese, tomato, grilled onion, grilled peppers, fresh onion, salsa Add green chili $2.99 Additional Toppings $1.00
- Crab Cake Benny$17.50
2 delicious crab cakes served over a toasted english muffin topped with a poached egg and a hollandaise sauce.
- TGAB Classic Benny$15.00
Thick cut ham, served over a toasty english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Seasonal French Toast$15.50
French toast with seasonal toppings! Ask your server for details.
- Avo Toast Trio$15.00
Slices of toasty baguette and seasoned mashed avocado served three different ways. YOU choose! Add a toast $3.25. 1. Greek: feta, bruschetta topping, cucumber & balsamic glaze 2. Strawberry: fresh sliced strawberries & balsamic glaze 3. Chipotle: cotija cheese, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch 4. Egg: Egg cooked to order
- Brunch Burger$16.50
Beef patty topped with bacon, your choice of cheese, and a sunny side up egg. Add grilled onions or spring mix/tomato $1.50
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Carnitas, poblano queso, and 2 eggs cooked to order on grilled tortillas topped with salsa and cilantro. Add green chili $2.99
- Pancake Stack$15.00
3 fluffy, golden pancakes with your choice of meat and 2 eggs cooked to order. Add a side of grits $2.99
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders served over a golden waffle and topped with a spicy honey glaze. Add 2 eggs $2.00
- Brunch BLT$15.00
Toasty white bread with bacon, lettuce, and a fried green tomato topped with garlic aioli and a fried egg. Add a side of green chili $2.99
- Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
Served with a heaping portion of housemade sausage gravy and 2 sausage patties
- Chicken Fried Finger Sandwich$16.50
A toasted piece of sourdough toast covered in country gravy and topped with 2 delicious chicken fingers.
- Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Gouda grits, shrimp, cajun cream sauce, and green onion.
BRUNCH SIDES
DRINKS
NA Drinks
Alcoholic Drinks
- ANNIVERSARY Bloody Mary$6.00
- ANNIVERSARY Beer bucket$11.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Nutrl Dark Cherry$5.00
- Nutrl Orange$5.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$5.00
- Dead Parrot Lager$6.00
- Dont Hassle Me BOB$6.00
- Voodoo Pale Ale$6.00
- PBB Lil Nap IPA$6.00
- Elysian Space Dust$6.00
- 30A Grayton Blonde$6.00
- Mimosa Glass$7.00
- Regular Bloody Mary$9.00
- Critty Macho Mary$18.50
- Mimosa Flight$18.00
- Bloody Mary Flight$18.00
- SPECIAL beer bucket$13.00
- Macho-Rita$15.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Michelada$8.00
- Screwdriver$8.50
- Vodka Soda$7.00
- Espresso Martini$9.00
- Bottomless Mimosa T-F$15.00
Wine
Kid's Drinks
TRUE GRIND TAKE HOME
Bags of Coffee
Coffee Cup
BOTTLE DRINKS & MISC
Bottle Drinks
Stall Smart Safety Tool
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a locally family owned small buisness. We offer great food and friendly service. We are a scratch kitchen proudly supporting our military, law enforcement, first responders and local teachers!
6675 Pine Forrest Road Unit 12, Pensacola, FL 32526