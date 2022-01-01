A map showing the location of True Grounds Cafe 717 BroadwayView gallery

True Grounds Cafe 717 Broadway

No reviews yet

717 Broadway

Somerville, MA 02144

Hot Drinks

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Your Choice of Medium or Dark Roast from Broadsheet Coffee Roasters

Steeped Tea

Steeped Tea

$3.00+

Your Choice of Tea from MEM Tea

Vietnamese

$3.25+

Broadsheet’s Dark Roast Coffee w/ Sweetened Condensed Milk

Au Lait

$3.60+

Medium or Dark Roast Coffee with Steamed Milk of Your Choice

Chai

Chai

$4.65+

House-Made Chai (Not from Concentrate) with your choice of Milk

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

A Double Shot of Espresso + Hot Water

Latte

$4.85+

A Double Espresso with Steamed Milk and a Small Layer of Foam

Cappuccino (8oz)

Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.30

Equal Parts Espresso, Steamed Milk of Choice, and Foam

Cortado/Gibraltar (4oz)

$4.00

Equal Parts Espresso & Steamed Milk. It's a Barista's Main Way to Enjoy Espresso.

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$4.00

This is NOT a Starbucks Macchiato. A Starbucks Macchiato is a Latte. This is a Traditional Macchiato - A Double Espresso with a Dollop of Milk Foam of Your Choice.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A Double Espresso Made with Headliner Blend from Broadsheet Coffee

London Fog

$4.65+

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, and your choice of steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

House Made Chocolate Syrup with your choice of milk, steamed to perfection

Box Of Joe

$35.00

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.60+

Made with Broadsheet’s Bulletin Blend. Rich, bold, dark chocolatey goodness.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.65+

Weekly Rotating Batch of Cold Brew -- We often use Single Origin, Sometimes Espresso, Sometimes a Blend Depending on Seasonality

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+

A Double Espresso (or a quad if you get 24oz) with Your Choice of Milk Over Ice

Iced Vietnamese

$3.75+

Iced Coffee with Sweetened Condensed Milk

Iced Chai

$5.25+

House-Made Chai (Not from Concentrate) with your choice of Milk

Iced Americano

$3.75+

A Double Espresso (or a quad if you get a 24oz) over ice water

Iced Tea

$3.60+

Your Choice of Iced Tea

Iced London Fog

$5.25+

Earl Grey, Vanilla, and your choice of milk over ice

Iced Espresso

$4.00

A Double Espresso over Ice

Ice Water

Breakfast

Choice of Bagel, Bread or Wrap

Scrambled Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Eggs & Cheddar Cheese on your choice of bread, bagel, or wrap

Becto

Becto

$8.85

Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Tomato, Onion on your choice of bread

Hecto

Hecto

$8.85

Ham, Egg, Cheese, Tomato, Onion

Sunny

$7.50

Egg, Cheese, Sundried Tomato Spread

Chipotle Burrito

Chipotle Burrito

$8.85

Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Spinach, Chipotle Mayo

Goat Burrito

$8.85

Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Spinach, Goat Cheese

Border Burrito

Border Burrito

$8.85

Scrambled Eggs, Jack Cheese, Roasted Red & Green Peppers, Sauteed Onions

BYO

BYO

$3.00

Build your own whatever your heart desires

Bowl Of Eggs

$3.50

Quite literally a bowl of eggs

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.25

Two pieces of bread/bagel of your choice, fresh avocado mash, fresh tomato, micro greens, and olive oil

Lunch

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

House-Roasted Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, & Homemade Pesto, Grilled on House-Made Rosemary-Garlic Bread

Sundried Chicken Melt

$13.95

House-Roasted Chicken Breast, Sundried Tomato Spread, Baby Spinach, Swiss Cheese, & Tomato, Grilled on House-Made Sourdough Bread

Ham & Swiss

$13.95

Hickory Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Vegan Mayo, & Pickled Red Onions, Grilled on House-Made Sourdough

Veggie Tofu Wrap

$13.95

Baby Spinach, Cucumbers, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Vegan Feta, Pickled Onions, & Tofu in a Flour Wrap

Spicy Tofu Sammy

Spicy Tofu Sammy

$13.95

Vegan Spicy Mayo, Housemade Tofu, Avocado Mash, Tomato, Spring Greens, and Cheddar on Housemade Sourdough Bread

Harvest Caesar Salad

$12.50

Kale with Parmesan, Dried Cranberries, Diced Dates, Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, & Toasted Pecans with Caesar Dressing

Chicken Thai Salad

Chicken Thai Salad

$13.95

Cucumbers, Julienned Carrots, Red Onion, Jack Cheese, Wonton Chips, Black Sesame Seeds, & Chicken over Kale with Spicy Peanut Dressing

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.75

Bacon Cheddar Scallion Scone

$4.00

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.75

Maple Oat Scone

$3.75

Pumpkin Bread

$3.75

Banana Bread

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Trail Mix Cookie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Goat Pretzel Croissant

$8.50Out of stock

Fig Walnut Babka

$6.50Out of stock

Bostok

$7.50Out of stock

Miso Morning Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee

Ice Fermentation (Broadsheet)

$30.00

Todos Santos (Broadsheet)

$22.00

Bulletin (Broadsheet)

$16.00

E.A. Decaf (Broadsheet)

$16.00

La Morena (M&S)

$14.00

Headliner (Broadsheet)

$18.00

Busanze (M&S)

$14.00

Snacks/Drinks

Housemade Overnight Oats

$5.75

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.50

Natalie’s Lemonade

$3.25

Sparkling Juice/Soda

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$3.25

Seltzer/Perrier

$3.50

Naked Juice

$4.25

Water

$1.75

Day Old Bagels

$5.00

Day Old Pastries

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local staple serving Intelligentsia coffee, breakfast, and lunch. We source our ingredients locally where possible, bake our own breads & pastries in house, and all of our sauces and syrups are 100% homemade.

717 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

