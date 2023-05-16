Restaurant header imageView gallery

True Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

7 Mechanic Street

Cape May Court H, NJ 08210

[Breakfast]

Eggs

Served w/ Choice of Home Fries or Black Bean Salsa + Toast

ScramBowlas

$12.00

3 Scrambled Eggs w/ Your Choice of 3 Toppings Served Over Home Fried Potatoes

Two Eggs

$8.00

Two Eggs & Breakfast Meat

$10.00

Big Breakfast

$13.00

2 Eggs, Short Stack of Pancakes + Choice of Meat

Breakfast Specials

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Flour tortilla with 2 fried eggs, black beans + cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo + sour cream

Biscuts + Gravy

$11.00

Homemade biscuits topped w/ sausage gravy + served w/ home fries

True Oatmeal

$7.00

Eggs Benny

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

2 Flour Tortillas w/ Scrambled Eggs

Egg + Cheese

$8.00

Egg + Cheese + Meat

$10.00

Spinach Tomato + Feta

$8.00

Black Bean Salsa + Cheddar

$8.00

Pancakes

Made From Scratch w/ Love

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Pumpkin Multigrain Pancakes

$11.00

Topped w/ vanilla yogurt whip

Avocado Toast

Served on Sourdough

The Classic

$10.00

Chili Flakes + Lemon Zest

Beet Hummus

$11.00

Watermelon Radish + Honey Goat Cheese

Bacon + Tomato

$11.00

Fire Roasted Tomato + Bacon

Caprese

$12.00

Fire Roasted Tomato, Burrata w/ Basil + Balsamic Reduction

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$13.00

Filled w/ Sweetened Cream Cheese

Wild Berry French Toast

$12.00

Filled w/ Sweetened Cream Cheese + Fresh Berries

Açai Bowls

Made w/ Organic Acai Blend + Topped w/ Gluten Free Granola

Mechanic Street Bowl

$11.00

Gluten Free Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes + Honey

Brass Monkey Bowl

$11.00

Topped w/ Gluten Free Granola, Bananas, Nutella + Pistachio Butter

Beach Bowl

$11.00

Topped w/ Gluten Free Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Mango, Coconut Flakes + Honey

Kids Breakfast

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Short Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.00

Choclate Chip Short Silver Dollar Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Scrambola

$8.00

Two Eggs + Two Toppings

Sides

Breakfast Meat

$4.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Scallop Potato Hashbrown

$3.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.00

Short Stack French Toast

$7.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Black Bean Salad

$2.00

Beverages

House Cold Brew

$5.00

Lavazza Coffee

$2.50

LG Coffee

$2.50

SM Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

[Lunch]

Paninis

Caprese

$11.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato + Basil Pesto

Chicken Caprese

$14.00

Mozzarella, Roasted Tomato + Basil Pesto w/ Grilled Chicken

True Chicken

$13.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Spinach + Honey Goat Cheese

True Garden

$13.00

Portobello, Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion Confit, Basil Aioli + Honey Goat Cheese

Steak Chimichurri

$14.00

Hanger Steak, Peppers, Onions, Corn + Black Bean Salsa w/ a Cilantro Lime Crème

Avocado Toast

The Classic

$10.00

Chili Flakes + Lemon Zest

Beet Hummus

$11.00

Watermelon Radish + Honey Goat Cheese

Bacon + Tomato

$11.00

Fire Roasted Tomato + Bacon

Caprese

$12.00

Fire Roasted Tomato, Burrata w/ Basil + Balsamic Reduction

Dumplings & Empanadas

Edamame Dumplings

$11.00

Shallot-Sauternes, Dashi Broth + Truffle Essence

"Impossible" Empanadas

$10.00

Beyond Meat, Onions, Peppers + Mushrooms. Served w/ Aji Amarillo Sauce + Salsa Verde

True Bowls

Poké Bowl

$16.00

Saku Tuna, Edamame, Wasabi Cucumber Dressing, Seaweed Salad, Watermelon Radish, Persian Cucumber, Sesame Teriyaki + Crispy Chili Garlic Oil

Kale + Sweet Potato Bowl

$12.00

Avocado, Chickpeas, Grilled Bermuda Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Honey Dijon

Tandoori Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Crispy Chickpeas, Red Onion + Tzatziki

Carne Asada Bowl

$16.00

Hanger Steak, Peppers, Onions, Corn + Black Bean Salsa + Cilantro Lime Crème

Sliders

Kobe Beef Sliders

$13.00

Aged White Cheddar + Black Pepper Truffle Aioli

Black Bean Sliders

$12.00

Smashed Avocado, Pickled Slaw + Chipotle Aioli

Portobello Silders

$11.00

Red Onion Jam, Honey Goat Cheese + Balsamic Reduction

Hummus

Made Daily + Served w/ Warm Fresh Pita Bread + Veggies

Classic

$9.00

Beet

$9.00

Cilantro Lime

$9.00

Roasted Garlic

$9.00

Olive Tapenade

$9.00

Red Pepper

$9.00

Sandwiches + Wraps

Served with Homemade Pita Chips or Black Bean Salad

BAAT

$12.00

Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Arugula + Pesto Aioli

Egg Salad

$10.00

Lettuce + Tomato

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce + Tomato

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Lettuce + Tomato

1/2 BAAT

$12.00

Bacon, Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Arugula + Pesto Aioli

1/2 Chicken Salad

$11.00

1/2 Tuna Salad

$12.00

1/2 Egg Salad

$10.00

Salads

Court House Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix with Beets, Red Onion, Pistachios + Goat Cheese Crumbles w/ Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette

La Vida Fresca Salad

$12.00

Spinach + Kale w/ Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Black Olives, Cucumbers + Feta w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$14.00

Iceberg/Romaine w/ Blackened Chicken drizzled w/ Chimichurri, Black Bean Salsa, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado w/ Southwest Ranch

Build Your Own Salad

$12.00

Choose Your Base, 5 Toppings + Choice of Dressing

5 BYO Salad

$12.00

Soups

Chicken n Rice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Soup

$5.00

Chana Masala

$5.00

Beverages

House Cold Brew

$5.00

Lavazza Coffee

$2.50

LG Coffee

$2.50

SM Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Specials

Chana Masala

$13.00

Veggie Flat Bread

$13.00

Smoothie

Smoothies

Rise + Grind

$11.00

Cold Brew, Raw Cacao, Almond Butter, Honey, Banana, Collagen Protein + Almond Milk

Berry Blast

$10.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Collagen Protein + Coconut Water

Hulk Smash

$10.00

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Mango + Coconut Water

PB Banana Power Up

$10.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Greens, Kale, Honey + Cacao

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Vanilla Collagen Protein

[Merchandise]

Drinks

Arizona Flavored

$2.00

Arizona Ice Tea

$2.00

Bai

$2.85

Body Armor

$3.99

Celsius

$2.89

Coconut Water

$2.49

Fiji Water

$4.20

ICE

$2.49

LaVazza Cold Brew

$4.89

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.85

Sprindrift

$2.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Waterloo

$2.49

Zevia

$2.49

Soups

Specialty Foods

Cookies

$4.00

Cupcake

$4.00
True Kitchen is a purposeful and sustainable eatery located in the beating heart of Cape May County with a fresh & vibrant menu

7 Mechanic Street, Cape May Court H, NJ 08210

