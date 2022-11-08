Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

True North Ale Company

148 Reviews

116 County Rd

Ipswich, MA 01938

Order Again

Popular Items

Northern Haze To-Go
Holy Schnitt! To-Go
Land & Sea To-Go

2 Beer To-Go

100% That Batch To-Go

100% That Batch To-Go

$17.00+

PALE ALE with PASSION FRUIT & HIBISCUS A Pink Boots Society collaboration, designed and brewed by the women at True North Ales. This pale ale features tart passion fruit purée with an addition of hibiscus leaving a subtle floral note. Light in body, it is highly drinkable and perfect for a warm day on the patio! ABV 5.5%

A Comet Over Denali To-Go

A Comet Over Denali To-Go

$17.00+

WEST COAST IPA Brewed with five robust hops varietals! Comet, Denali (aka Sultana), and Columbus present aromas of dank pineapple and passion fruit. Cryo Amarillo and Simcoe provide notes of orange rind and juicy fruit. ABV 7.5%

Bog Moon Rising To-Go

Bog Moon Rising To-Go

$17.00+

CRANBERRY SOUR with BLOOD ORANGE Brewed with cranberry and blood orange purées to produce flavors and aromas of tart red fruit, bright citrus, and a subtle spice with a refreshing finish. ABV 6.2%

Cerveza To-Go

Cerveza To-Go

$12.00+

MEXICAN LAGER 2020 GABF Silver Medal winner! 2018 New York International Beer Competition Silver Award! Cerveza is brewed with pilsner malt, flaked maize, El Dorado hops, and Mexican lager yeast. A clean, refreshing, light-bodied lager. ABV 4.3%

Dark Lantern To-Go

Dark Lantern To-Go

$17.00+

OATMEAL STOUT Brewed with English crystal malts and roast barley to give tastes of toffee and light roast coffee. Flaked oats offer a soft, velvety mouthfeel, while caramel sweetness and a soft roastiness are reminiscent of oatmeal cookies and baking chocolate. ABV 5.5%

Five Leaves Left To-Go

Five Leaves Left To-Go

$16.00+

GERMAN FALL LAGER Brewed with German malt and yeast and local apple cider, providing subtle flavors and aromas of currant, lightly toasted bread, field honey, smoky black pepper, and orchard apple. The beer finishes crisp and dry like a brisk late fall day. ABV 7.0%

Forest Haze To-Go

Forest Haze To-Go

$17.00+

NEW ENGLAND JUICY DOUBLE IPA Brewed with 2-row malt, wheat, and oats for a soft, pillowy mouthfeel. Double dry hopped with Galaxy, Cryo Citra, and Cyro Simcoe hops for bold tastes and aromas of passion fruit, peach, stone fruit, and juicy orange citrus. ABV 7.7%

Fresh Hop Pale Ale To-Go

Fresh Hop Pale Ale To-Go

$17.00

AMERICAN PALE ALE Brewed with a simple American pale ale grist to support a dry hop of freshly harvested Comet and Cascade from The Hop Yard in Gorham, Maine. Comet and Cascade complement one another with soft, sweet flavors and aromas of grapefruit, lime zest, and pineapple with a floral, grassy finish. ABV 5.3%

Frühling To-Go

Frühling To-Go

$18.00+

MAIBOCK LAGER Brewed with pilsner, Vienna, and Munich malts and single decocted to develop malt intensity. Bright, citrusy noble hops pair with malt forward aromas and flavors of freshly baked bread, toast, and toffee. ABV 7.3%

Hirschgarten To-Go

Hirschgarten To-Go

$16.00

HEFEWEIZEN Brewed with wheat malt to produce palate fullness, a cloudy appearance, and a refreshing finish. Suspended yeast softens the mouthfeel and offers flavors of freshly baked bread. Banana and spicy clove flavors dominate the sweetness of the beer, while low-level bitterness from noble hops provides balance. ABV 5.2%

Holy Schnitt! To-Go

Holy Schnitt! To-Go

$130.00

MUNICH HELLES Pilsner malt provides a mild, malty-sweet body balanced by subtle additions of German Hersbrucker and Tettnanger hops. Doughy Pilsner malt, noble hop spice, with a refreshing herbal lemon citrus finish. ABV 5.1%

Land & Sea To-Go

Land & Sea To-Go

$17.00+

KEY LIME & CUCUMBER GOSE SOUR Fermented with Key lime purée and cucumber flavor, providing notes of tart lime citrus and watermelon candy. A touch of sea salt in the finish contrasts the sweetness and enhances the tart, refreshing qualities. 5.2%

North Shore To-Go

North Shore To-Go

$13.00+

NEW ENGLAND HAZY IPA Brewed with base malts of high character, oats, fruit-forward ale yeast, and American hops. A light, soft, and nutty malt body provides the structure for flavors and aromas of peach, apricot, berries, and melon. ABV 4.7%

Northern Haze To-Go

Northern Haze To-Go

$16.00+

NEW ENGLAND JUICY IPA 2021 Great American Beer Festival BRONZE MEDAL! 2019 North American Brewers Association SILVER MEDAL! Northern Haze is brewed with unmalted barley and wheat atop a blend of base malts to provide a full mouthfeel and a heavy hop/protein haze. Fruit-forward ale yeast and ample additions of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo, and Mandarina Bavaria hops provide aromatics of passion fruit, stone fruit, and berries. ABV 6.7%

Scofflaw To-Go

Scofflaw To-Go

$16.00+

PRE-PROHIBITION LAGER Brewed with 6-row malted barley, flaked corn, and amber malt. Fermented with American lager yeast and dry hopped with Sterling hops. Clean and crisp with flavors of sweet malt, toast, and a delicate aroma of lemon. ABV 5.5%

Summer Treat To-Go

Summer Treat To-Go

$17.00+

ORANGE CREAMSICLE SOUR Brewed with Cara Cara orange purée, Madagascar vanilla, and lactose sugar. Upfront ice cream sweetness precedes a tart, refreshing finish. Notes of vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet. A true summer treat! ABV 5.7% *Contains Lactose*

The Lonesome Crowded West To-Go

The Lonesome Crowded West To-Go

$17.00+

IDAHO 7 CRYO EXTRA PALE ALE is brewed with Best Pale Ale, Maris Otter, and Vienna malt, and hopped assertively with Idaho 7 Cryo and Mosaic. Dank flavors and aromas of tropical fruit and red grapefruit spice with a resinous, piney finish. ABV 6.4%

Vincianne To-Go

Vincianne To-Go

$14.00+

BELGIAN BLONDE ALE 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award! 2019 North American Brewers Association GOLD MEDAL! Vincianne is brewed with Belgian yeast and malt, candi syrup, and noble hops. Effervescent, crisp, and refreshing, with subtle aromas and flavor reminiscent of apple, pear, earth and black pepper. ABV 6.3%

*Core Brand Variety 4-Pak Cans

*Core Brand Variety 4-Pak Cans

$15.00

A 4-pack of one can each of Cerveza Mexican Lager, Vincianne Belgian Blonde, North Shore Session IPA, and Forest Haze Double IPA.

German Variety 4-Pak Cans

German Variety 4-Pak Cans

$15.00

A 4-pack of one can each of STAMMTISCH German Pils, HOLY SCHNITT! Munich Helles Lager, HIRSCHGARTEN Hefeweizen, and FRÜHLING Maibock Lager.

4 Snacks

Hot Pretzel

Hot Pretzel

$5.00

These pretzels by Eastern Standard Provisions are light and airy on the inside but have a traditional Bavarian-style, soft-baked pretzel crust on the outside.

5 Merchandise

2 Stickers

2 Stickers

$1.00

3 3/8'' stickers.

Can Koozie

Can Koozie

$3.00+

16oz. can koozie

Dry Bag

Dry Bag

$6.00

Logo 2.5 liter dry bag protects items from moisture and rain. Made from durable water-resistant ripstop polyester, with an easy-view clear vinyl back. Roll closure with buckle and clip. 11" x 7" x 7"

Growler Koozie

Growler Koozie

$14.00

Growler Bottle

$4.00
Shaker Pint Logo Glass

Shaker Pint Logo Glass

$5.00

16oz. traditional pint glass with dark blue printed logo.

Tulip 16oz Logo Glass

$6.00

16oz. Belgian-style tulip glass with white printed map wordmark.

Tulip 5oz Logo Taster Glass

Tulip 5oz Logo Taster Glass

$4.00

5oz. Belgian-style tulip taster glass with white printed map wordmark.

Willi Becher Logo Glass

Willi Becher Logo Glass

$5.00

20oz. German-style pub glass with dark blue printed logo.

Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Other color selections may be available. Choose when you pick up your order.

Straw Hat

Straw Hat

$33.00

Full brim small-gauge woven straw hat with logo rubber patch, draw cord, and toggle.

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

These are just two of many color selections. Choose when you pick up your order.

Cardinal/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Cardinal/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey long sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Charcoal/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Charcoal/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey long sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Forest Green/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Forest Green/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey long sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Navy/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Navy/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey long sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Season of the Witch Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Season of the Witch Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00+

Black unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck long sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest logo in orange and back Season of the Witch 4-color label art imprint. 100% cotton. Order up if between sizes.

Teal/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Teal/Heather Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$22.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey long sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Black Northern Haze Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Black Northern Haze Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00+

Comfort Colors black heavyweight long sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest logo, left sleeve text, and back logo imprint. 100% cotton preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric.

Charcoal Men's Performance T-Shirt

Charcoal Men's Performance T-Shirt

$15.00+

A4 men's cooling performance T-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. Contains moisture wicking, stain release, and is odor resistant. 100% polyester.

Silver Men's Performance T-Shirt

Silver Men's Performance T-Shirt

$15.00+

A4 men's cooling performance T-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. Contains moisture wicking, stain release, and is odor resistant. 100% polyester.

Charcoal Women's Performance T-Shirt

Charcoal Women's Performance T-Shirt

$10.00+

A4 women's cooling performance T-shirt. Front left-chest logo imprint. Contains moisture wicking, stain release, and is odor resistant. 100% polyester.

Light Blue Women's Performance T-Shirt

Light Blue Women's Performance T-Shirt

$10.00+

A4 women's cooling performance T-shirt. Front left-chest logo imprint. Contains moisture wicking, stain release, and is odor resistant. 100% polyester.

Navy Women's Performance T-Shirt

Navy Women's Performance T-Shirt

$10.00+

A4 women's cooling performance T-shirt. Front left-chest logo imprint. Contains moisture wicking, stain release, and is odor resistant. 100% polyester.

Silver Women's Performance T-Shirt

Silver Women's Performance T-Shirt

$10.00+

A4 women's cooling performance T-shirt. Front left-chest logo imprint. Contains moisture wicking, stain release, and is odor resistant. 100% polyester.

Blue Jean Pullover Hoodie

Blue Jean Pullover Hoodie

$54.00+

Comfort Colors pullover hooded sweatshirt. Center front wordmark and back logo imprint. Relaxed unisex fit with pouch pocket and jersey-lined hood. Preshrunk, garment-dyed fabric. 80% cotton, 20% polyester.

Blue Slate Pullover Hoodie

Blue Slate Pullover Hoodie

$48.00+

ComfortWash by Hanes super-soft pullover hooded sweatshirt. Embroidered left chest front and logo imprint on back. Unisex fit with jersey-lined hood. 80% cotton, 20% polyester.

Cayenne Red Pullover Hoodie

Cayenne Red Pullover Hoodie

$48.00+

ComfortWash by Hanes super-soft pullover hooded sweatshirt. Embroidered left chest front and logo imprint on back. Unisex fit with jersey-lined hood. 80% cotton, 20% polyester.

Light Gray Pullover Hoodie

Light Gray Pullover Hoodie

$30.00+

Jerzees NuBlend Fleece pullover hooded sweatshirt with pouch pocket. Navy logo imprint on left-chest front and text imprint on back. 50% cotton, 50% polyester.

Spruce Green Pullover Hoodie

Spruce Green Pullover Hoodie

$54.00+

Comfort Colors pullover hooded sweatshirt. Front wordmark and back logo imprint. Relaxed unisex fit with pouch pocket and jersey-lined hood. Preshrunk, garment-dyed fabric. 80% cotton, 20% polyester.

Dark Gray Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Dark Gray Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

$46.00+

Comfort Colors quarter-zip sweatshirt. Embroidered logo on front. Back is plain. Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. These sweatshirts run large.

Red Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Red Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

$46.00+

Comfort Colors quarter-zip sweatshirt. Embroidered logo on front. Back is plain. Preshrunk, soft-washed, garment-dyed fabric. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. These sweatshirts run large.

Black Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Black Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Cardinal Red Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Cardinal Red Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Clay Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Clay Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Columbia Blue Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Columbia Blue Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Forest Green Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Forest Green Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Navy Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Navy Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Peace, Love, Beer Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Peace, Love, Beer Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00+

Gildan Dryblend crew neck short sleeve t-shirt. "Peace, Love, Beer" graphic with brewery logo on front. Brewery name and location on back. 50% cotton and 50% polyester. 100% of profits will be donated to a local non-profit to help eradicate systemic racism.

Season of the Witch Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Season of the Witch Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00+

Black unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest logo in orange and back Season of the Witch 4-color label art imprint. 100% cotton. Order up if between sizes.

Teal Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Teal Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Unisex Bella + Canvas crew neck jersey short sleeve t-shirt. Front left-chest text and back logo imprint. 52% cotton and 48% polyester. Order up if between sizes.

Black Embroidered Zip-Up Hoodie

Black Embroidered Zip-Up Hoodie

$33.00+

Next Level light-weight, full-zip hooded sweatshirt. Unisex fit with pouch pocket and jersey-lined hood. Embroidered left-chest front and logo imprint on back. 60% cotton, 40% polyester. These sweatshirts run large.

Dark Gray Zip-Up Hoodie

Dark Gray Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00+

Bella+Canvas full-zip hooded sweatshirt. Unisex fit with pouch pockets, white drawstring cords, and metal zipper on white tape. Embroidered left-chest front logo and imprint on back. 52% cotton, 48% polyester heather fleece.

Forest Green Zip-Up Hoodie

Forest Green Zip-Up Hoodie

$44.00+

Next Level full-zip hooded sweatshirt. Unisex fit with pouch pockets, off-white drawstring cords, and metal zipper on black tape. Embroidered left-chest front logo and imprint on back. 80% cotton, 48% polyester heather fleece.

Light Teal Zip-Up Hoodie

Light Teal Zip-Up Hoodie

$40.00+

Bella+Canvas full-zip hooded sweatshirt. Unisex fit with pouch pockets, white drawstring cords, and metal zipper on white tape. Embroidered left-chest front logo and imprint on back. 52% cotton, 48% polyester heather fleece.

Maroon Zip-Up Hoodie

Maroon Zip-Up Hoodie

$44.00+

Next Level full-zip hooded sweatshirt. Unisex fit with pouch pockets, off-white drawstring cords, and metal zipper on black tape. Embroidered left-chest front logo and imprint on back. 80% cotton, 48% polyester heather fleece.

Navy Embroidered Zip-Up Hoodie

Navy Embroidered Zip-Up Hoodie

$33.00

Next Level light-weight, full-zip hooded sweatshirt. Unisex fit with pouch pocket and jersey-lined hood. Embroidered left-chest front and logo imprint on back. 60% cotton, 40% polyester. These sweatshirts run large.

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Brewing on Boston's North Shore, True North Ale Company is a craft brewery rooted in our regional history of integrity, honesty, and four centuries of maritime history. Visit our taproom for pints of juicy American IPAs, sophisticated Belgian ales, classic German lagers, cutting-edge sours, and many more traditional and experimental styles.

Website

Location

116 County Rd, Ipswich, MA 01938

Directions

True North Ale Company image
True North Ale Company image
True North Ale Company image
True North Ale Company image

