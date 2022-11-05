Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Gastropubs

True North Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

159 Bridge Street

Weymouth, MA 02191

Order Again

Popular Items

Mongolian Chicken Tenders
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders

Soup, Salad & Shares

Cup of Clam Chowder

$7.00

Bacon and Chives

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$10.00

Bacon and Chives

Butternut and Apple Biaque

$6.00+

Cinnamon Creme Fraiche, Spiced Pepitas

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Foccacia Croutons, White Anchovy

Pear & Beet Salad

$13.00

Port Poached Pears, Roasted Beets, Blue Cheese, Spiced Walnuts, Mixed Greens, Autumn Spiced Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.00

Greek Dressing, Roasted Peppers, Feta, Olives, Cukes, Tomato, Pickled Onion

House Made Potato Chips with Caramelized Onion Dip

$9.00

Thin Crispy Chips with our Caramelized Onion Dip

Fried Pickles

$11.00

House Pickles, Buffalo Ranch

Duck Rangoons

$15.00

Confit Duck Leg and Goat Cheese. Four Pepper Jelly

Potato Gnocchi

$15.00

Potato Gnocchi with Roasted Butternut Squash in a Fall Spice Bechamel topped with Crispy Sage, Brown Butter Crumb

Nashville Hot Nachos

$14.00

Nashville Seasoned Chicken Bites atop House fried chips with Green Chile Queso and Salsa Rioja

Calamari

$16.00

Chili-Garlic Butter, Five Pepper Aioli

Mongolian Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Coconut Creme fraiche, Grilled Pineaplle, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Toasted Coconut

Nonna's Meatballs

$13.00

Beef, Pork, Veal with Marinara and Cacio e Pepe Sauce

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Choice of Sauces

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Lightly fried chicken with sweet Thai chili, spicy peanut dipping sauce, mango slaw

Old Bay Wings

$13.00

Bone=In Crispy Wings with Ranch

Sandwiches

Half Pound Cheese Burger

$15.00

Seeded Bun, Hand Cut Fries, Your Choice of American, Cheddar, Blue, Swiaa or Pepper Jack, Served with Hand-Cut Fries

True Burger

$17.00

Seeded Bun, Aioli, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion, Bacon, Potato Sticks, Hand-Cut Fries

Burger of the Month

$17.00

Turkey Burger with Baby Spinach, Warm Stuffing, Cranberry Mayo and Topped with Crunchy Potato Chips, Brioche, Fries

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Brioche, Lettuce, Pickles, Spicy Breading, Nashville Hot Sauce, Smashed Avocado, Blue Cheese Fondue, Hand Cut Potato Chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Onion Roll, Marinated Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Thai Slaw, French Fries

Crispy Cod Sandwich

$18.00

Brioche, House Made Tartar, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw

Entrees

Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Broccolini

Fried Scallops

$27.00

Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Served with Marinara and Cacio e Pepe Linguini

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Served with Marinara and Cacio e Pepe Linguini

Mushroom Bolognese

$23.00

Whipped Ricotta and Mezze Rigatoni

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$25.00

A Hearty Meat Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Fennel Sausage with Classic Vegetables and Simmered in San Marzano Tomatoes with Herbs, Tossed with Mezzo Rigatoni and Topped with Whipped Ricotta

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Five Cheese Blend, Cavatappi, Herbs

Marinated Steak Tips

$27.00

12 oz. Angus Sirloin, Broccoli, Hand Cut Fries

NY Strip Steak

$32.00

Garlic, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Balsamic Onions

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$26.00

Served Over Roasted Root Vegetables and Topped with a Bacon and Apple Jam and a Cider Demi Glacé.

Oven Roasted Cod

$28.00

Jasmine rice, Baby Kale & Fennel topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Tarragon Butter

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Puree, Egg[plant Caponata

Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$28.00

Creamy Risotto with Garlic, Lemon, Clam Juice, Wine, Parmesan, Butter, Cherry Tomatoes and Herbs

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Local Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Cloe Slaw, Tartar

Fried Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.00

Kids Meals

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$8.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Breakfast

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Detroit Pizza

4 SQ Pizza of the Month

$17.00

Prosciutto, Spinach, Garlic Creme, Cheese Blend, Topped with Roasted Tomatoes and Basil Pesto

8 SQ Pizza of the Month

$25.00Out of stock

The "Philly" Roast Pork Loin, Garlic Crema, Broccoli Rage and Sharp Provolone. Ask to make it spicy!!

4 Square Cheese and Sauce

$14.00

8 Square Cheese and Sauce

$20.00

4 Square Pepperoni

$16.00

8 Square Pepperoni

$24.00

4 Square Meatball

$16.00

8 Square Meatball

$24.00

4 Square Sausage and Mushroom

$16.00

8 Square Sausage and Mushroom

$24.00

4 Square Veggie

$16.00

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

8 Square Veggie

$24.00

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

4 Square 501 Chalmers

$17.00

Garlic, Creme Fraiche, Bacon Lardons, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere

8 Square 501 Chalmers

$25.00

Garlic, Creme Fraiche, Bacon Lardons, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere

4 Square Eastlawn

$17.00

Mongolian BBQ, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Pineapple, Banana Perppers, Coconut

8 Square Eastlawn

$25.00

Mongolian BBQ, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Pineapple, Banana Perppers, Coconut

Desserts

Oreo Crust, Salted Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Warm Grey Chocolate Center served with Chocolate Ice Cream

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

$9.00

Dark Rum Caramel

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.50

Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Bowl of Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.50

Sides

Side of Onion Rings

$6.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Side of Asparagus

$6.00

Side of Brussels Sprouts

$6.00Out of stock

Side Sautéed Spinach

$5.00Out of stock

Side Creamed Spinach

$6.00Out of stock

Side of Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.50

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side of Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side Ling with Cacio e Pepe

$9.00

Italian Night

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

PF Cup Soup

$7.00

IN Eggplant Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini

$27.00

IN Chicken Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini

$27.00

IN Bologonese

$27.00+

IN Chicken Piccata

$27.00

IN Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$27.00

IN Seafood Puttanesca

$27.00

IN Spaghetti and Meatballs

$27.00

Prix Fixe Thursday

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

PF Cup Soup

$7.00

PF Cup of Chowder

$7.00

PF Eggplant Parmesan

$29.00

PF Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

PF Bolognese

$29.00+

PF Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$29.00

PF Roasted Cod

$29.00

`PF Steak Tips

$29.00

PF Salmon

$29.00

PF Fish and Chip

$29.00

PF Fried Shrimp

$29.00

PF Special

$29.00

Family Style Catering for 4-6 people

Family Catering Meal of the Week

$45.00Out of stock

Chicken Scarpetta. Roasted Chicken Legs topped with a Medley of Bell Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions and Roasted Potatoes

Family Eggplant Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini

$60.00

Family Spaghetti Bolognese

$70.00

Family Chicken Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini

$70.00

Family Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$80.00

Grilled Family Glazed Salmon

$80.00

Jasmine Rice, Stir Fry Vegetables, Soy Glaze

Family Roasted Cod

$80.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes, Buttery Crumbs, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Family Braised Beef Short Ribs

$100.00

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Red Wine Reduction

Family Marinated Grilled Sirloin Tips

$100.00

French Fries, Sauteed Broccoli

Family Chicken Picatta

$70.00

Brunch

Southwestern Melt

$16.00

Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo, Roasted Peppers, and Onions topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream and Scallions on Grilled Bread. French Fries

Southern Charm

$16.00

Buttermilk Biscuits topped with Pulled Pork, Cheesy Scrambled Eggs served with Onion Rings

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Black Velvet

$12.00

Blue Jalapeño

$12.00

Cuervo Paloma

$11.00

Cuke Ginn Fizz

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Festive Old Fashioned

$13.00

The John Daly

$11.00

Papi's Punch

$11.00

The Painkiller

$11.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$12.00

PF Cocktail

Red Sangria

$11.00

Sparkling Gimlet1

$12.00

Titos American Mule

$11.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Appletini

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Grasshopper

$7.00

Greyhound

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Cape Codder

$8.50

Kahlua Sombrero

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.50

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Tom Collins

$9.50

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Beer, Seltzer, Cider

Alagash White

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$8.00

Cisco Whales Tale

$7.50

Guinness Stout (20)

$9.00

Schilling Czech Pilsner

$7.50

True North Northern Haze

$9.25

Untold East x NW

$9.25

Vermont Beer Gerd IPA

$8.00

Drunken Pumpkin

$12.00

Budwieser

$5.50

Bud Light Bottle

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR)

$5.50

Naked Ox 16

$7.00

Sam Adams Lager

$6.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Amstel Light

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Cisco Grey Lady

$6.50

Corona

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Wachusett Blueberry

$6.50

Lagunita IPA

$6.50

Omission Pale Ale GF

$6.50

Shipyard

$7.50

PF Bottled Beer

Down East Cider

$7.50

Aeronaut HopHop

$10.00

Night Shift Night Light 16

$6.50

Night Shift Whirlpool NEPA 16

$9.00

Night Shift Santilli IPA 16

$9.00

Night Shift Lime Light 16

$6.50

Untold, Pale 143

$8.50Out of stock

Untold Rebecca Brown Ale 16

$9.00

Founders All-Day IPA 19.2

$8.50

Mikes Lemonade or Black Cherry

$6.50

Truly Tropical Variety

$6.50

Down East Cider

$7.50

Down East Pineapple

$7.50Out of stock

Truly Iced Tea Variety

$6.50

White Claw Seltzer

$6.50

Mikes Lemonade or Black Cherry

$6.50

Down East Strawberry

$7.50

The Athletic "Run Wild"

$6.00

Heineken 0

$6.00Out of stock

Laguntas " Hoppy Refresher

$6.00

Wine

Canyon Road, Pinot Noir, California

$8.50

Canyon Road, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$8.50

La Crema, Pinot Noir, Monterrey

$14.50

Martin Ray, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma

$15.00

Stone Cap, Merlot, California

$9.50

Primaterra, Sangiovese, Puglia

$11.00

La Post, Malbec

$11.00

PF Wine

BTL Canyon Pinot Noir,

$30.00

BTL Canyon, Cabernet

$30.00

BTL La Crema, Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Martin Ray, Cabernet

$55.00

BTL Stone Cap, Merlot

$34.00

BTL Primaterra, Sangiovese

$38.00

BTL La Posta, Malbec

$38.00

BTL Monsanto Chianti

$55.00

BTL Jordan Cab,

$85.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$60.00

La Fiera, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$8.50

Canyon Road, Chardonnay, California

$8.50

La Crema Chardonnay, Monterrey

$14.50

Charles Smith, Vino Moscatao, Washington

$10.00

Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$11.50

Bex, Riesling, Germany

$10.00

Insoire, Gruner Veltliner, Austria

$12.00

Prima Perla, Prosecco, Italy

$10.00

Veuve de Vernay, Sparkling Rose, Provence

$10.00

BTL La Fiera, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$30.00

BTL Canyon Road, Chardonnay, California

$30.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay, Monterrey

$52.00

BTL Charles Smith, Vino Moscatao, Washington

$36.00

BTL Crowded House, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$40.00

BTL Bex, Riesling, Germany

$36.00

BTL Insoire, Gruner Veltliner, Austria

$42.00

BTL Prima Perla, Prosecco, Italy

$36.00

Btl Pascal Jolivet, Sancerre

$55.00

BTL Christian Moreau, Chablis

$68.00

Jean Luc Columbo, Rose

$11.50

BTL Jean Luc Columbo, Rose, Provence

$40.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Pomegranate Juice

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced tea

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Saratoga 12 Still

$3.00

Saratoga 28 Still

$5.00

Saratoga 12 Sparkling

$3.00

Saratoga 28 Sparkling

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gift Cards

$10 GC

$10.00

$25 GC

$25.00

$40 GC

$40.00

$50 GC

$50.00

$60 GC

$60.00

$75 GC

$75.00

$100 GC

$100.00

$150 GC

$150.00

Family Style Catering for 4-6 people (Copy)

Family Eggplant Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini

$60.00

Family Spaghetti Bolognese

$70.00

Family Chicken Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini

$70.00

Family Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$80.00

Grilled Family Glazed Salmon

$80.00

Jasmine Rice, Stir Fry Vegetables, Soy Glaze

Family Roasted Cod

$80.00

Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes, Buttery Crumbs, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Family Braised Beef Short Ribs

$100.00

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Red Wine Reduction

Family Marinated Grilled Sirloin Tips

$100.00

French Fries, Sauteed Broccoli

Family Chicken Picatta

$70.00

Corporate/Party Catering

Guacamole and Chips One Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Guacamole and Chips One Quart

$19.00Out of stock

Small Tray Italian Meatballs

$45.00

Large Tray Italian Meatballs

$85.00

Small Tray Arancini

$50.00

Large Tray Arancini

$90.00

Small Tray Mongolian Tenders

$50.00

Large Tray Mongolian Tenders

$85.00

Small Tray Chicken Wings 30 PC

$40.00

Large Tray Chicken Wings 60 PC

$70.00

Small Tray Chicken Parmesan

$60.00

Large Tray Chicken Parmesan

$100.00

Small Tray Shrimp Scampi with Linguini

$65.00

Large Tray Shrimp Scampi with Linguini

$120.00

Small Tray Chicken Picatta

$60.00

Large Tray Chicken Picatta

$100.00

Small Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$50.00

Large Tray Eggplant Parmesan

$90.00

Mall Tray Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Large Tray of Mac and Cheese

$60.00

Small Tray Wedge Salad

$30.00

Large Tray Wedge Salad

$55.00

Small Tray Greek Salad

$30.00

Large Tray Greek Salad

$55.00

Small Tray Caesar Salad

$30.00

Large Tray Caesar Salad

$55.00

Italian Package (Feeds10)

$250.00

BBQ Package (Feeds 10)

$275.00

Mexican Package (Feeds 10)

$250.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

159 Bridge Street, Weymouth, MA 02191

Directions

Gallery
True North Kitchen and Bar image

Map
