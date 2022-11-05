- Home
- /
- North Weymouth
- /
- American
- /
- True North Kitchen + Bar
True North Kitchen + Bar
No reviews yet
159 Bridge Street
Weymouth, MA 02191
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soup, Salad & Shares
Cup of Clam Chowder
Bacon and Chives
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Bacon and Chives
Butternut and Apple Biaque
Cinnamon Creme Fraiche, Spiced Pepitas
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Foccacia Croutons, White Anchovy
Pear & Beet Salad
Port Poached Pears, Roasted Beets, Blue Cheese, Spiced Walnuts, Mixed Greens, Autumn Spiced Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Greek Dressing, Roasted Peppers, Feta, Olives, Cukes, Tomato, Pickled Onion
House Made Potato Chips with Caramelized Onion Dip
Thin Crispy Chips with our Caramelized Onion Dip
Fried Pickles
House Pickles, Buffalo Ranch
Duck Rangoons
Confit Duck Leg and Goat Cheese. Four Pepper Jelly
Potato Gnocchi
Potato Gnocchi with Roasted Butternut Squash in a Fall Spice Bechamel topped with Crispy Sage, Brown Butter Crumb
Nashville Hot Nachos
Nashville Seasoned Chicken Bites atop House fried chips with Green Chile Queso and Salsa Rioja
Calamari
Chili-Garlic Butter, Five Pepper Aioli
Mongolian Chicken Tenders
Coconut Creme fraiche, Grilled Pineaplle, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Toasted Coconut
Nonna's Meatballs
Beef, Pork, Veal with Marinara and Cacio e Pepe Sauce
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Choice of Sauces
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Lightly fried chicken with sweet Thai chili, spicy peanut dipping sauce, mango slaw
Old Bay Wings
Bone=In Crispy Wings with Ranch
Sandwiches
Half Pound Cheese Burger
Seeded Bun, Hand Cut Fries, Your Choice of American, Cheddar, Blue, Swiaa or Pepper Jack, Served with Hand-Cut Fries
True Burger
Seeded Bun, Aioli, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onion, Bacon, Potato Sticks, Hand-Cut Fries
Burger of the Month
Turkey Burger with Baby Spinach, Warm Stuffing, Cranberry Mayo and Topped with Crunchy Potato Chips, Brioche, Fries
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Brioche, Lettuce, Pickles, Spicy Breading, Nashville Hot Sauce, Smashed Avocado, Blue Cheese Fondue, Hand Cut Potato Chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Onion Roll, Marinated Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Thai Slaw, French Fries
Crispy Cod Sandwich
Brioche, House Made Tartar, Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw
Entrees
Fried Scallops
Served with French Fries and Cole Slaw
Eggplant Parmesan
Served with Marinara and Cacio e Pepe Linguini
Chicken Parmesan
Served with Marinara and Cacio e Pepe Linguini
Mushroom Bolognese
Whipped Ricotta and Mezze Rigatoni
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
A Hearty Meat Sauce of Beef, Pork, and Fennel Sausage with Classic Vegetables and Simmered in San Marzano Tomatoes with Herbs, Tossed with Mezzo Rigatoni and Topped with Whipped Ricotta
Mac and Cheese
Five Cheese Blend, Cavatappi, Herbs
Marinated Steak Tips
12 oz. Angus Sirloin, Broccoli, Hand Cut Fries
NY Strip Steak
Garlic, Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Balsamic Onions
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Served Over Roasted Root Vegetables and Topped with a Bacon and Apple Jam and a Cider Demi Glacé.
Oven Roasted Cod
Jasmine rice, Baby Kale & Fennel topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Tarragon Butter
Grilled Salmon
Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Puree, Egg[plant Caponata
Shrimp Scampi Risotto
Creamy Risotto with Garlic, Lemon, Clam Juice, Wine, Parmesan, Butter, Cherry Tomatoes and Herbs
Fish and Chips
Local Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Cloe Slaw, Tartar
Fried Shrimp Platter
Hand Cut Fries, Cole Slaw, Tartar
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Kids Meals
Detroit Pizza
4 SQ Pizza of the Month
Prosciutto, Spinach, Garlic Creme, Cheese Blend, Topped with Roasted Tomatoes and Basil Pesto
8 SQ Pizza of the Month
The "Philly" Roast Pork Loin, Garlic Crema, Broccoli Rage and Sharp Provolone. Ask to make it spicy!!
4 Square Cheese and Sauce
8 Square Cheese and Sauce
4 Square Pepperoni
8 Square Pepperoni
4 Square Meatball
8 Square Meatball
4 Square Sausage and Mushroom
8 Square Sausage and Mushroom
4 Square Veggie
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
8 Square Veggie
Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
4 Square 501 Chalmers
Garlic, Creme Fraiche, Bacon Lardons, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere
8 Square 501 Chalmers
Garlic, Creme Fraiche, Bacon Lardons, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere
4 Square Eastlawn
Mongolian BBQ, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Pineapple, Banana Perppers, Coconut
8 Square Eastlawn
Mongolian BBQ, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Pineapple, Banana Perppers, Coconut
Desserts
Sides
Side of Onion Rings
Side of French Fries
Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side of Broccoli
Side of Asparagus
Side of Brussels Sprouts
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Creamed Spinach
Side of Jasmine Rice
Side of Cole Slaw
Side Caesar Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side of Potato Chips
Side Risotto
Side Ling with Cacio e Pepe
Italian Night
Prix Fixe Thursday
Family Style Catering for 4-6 people
Family Catering Meal of the Week
Chicken Scarpetta. Roasted Chicken Legs topped with a Medley of Bell Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onions and Roasted Potatoes
Family Eggplant Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini
Family Spaghetti Bolognese
Family Chicken Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini
Family Shrimp Scampi Risotto
Grilled Family Glazed Salmon
Jasmine Rice, Stir Fry Vegetables, Soy Glaze
Family Roasted Cod
Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes, Buttery Crumbs, Lemon Beurre Blanc
Family Braised Beef Short Ribs
Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Red Wine Reduction
Family Marinated Grilled Sirloin Tips
French Fries, Sauteed Broccoli
Family Chicken Picatta
Brunch
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Black Velvet
Blue Jalapeño
Cuervo Paloma
Cuke Ginn Fizz
Espresso Martini
Festive Old Fashioned
The John Daly
Papi's Punch
The Painkiller
Pineapple Upside Down Martini
PF Cocktail
Red Sangria
Sparkling Gimlet1
Titos American Mule
Bloody Mary
Appletini
Black Russian
Vodka Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Vodka Gimlet
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Bay Breeze
Cape Codder
Kahlua Sombrero
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer, Seltzer, Cider
Alagash White
Shipyard Pumpkin
Cisco Whales Tale
Guinness Stout (20)
Schilling Czech Pilsner
True North Northern Haze
Untold East x NW
Vermont Beer Gerd IPA
Drunken Pumpkin
Budwieser
Bud Light Bottle
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR)
Naked Ox 16
Sam Adams Lager
Sam Adams Seasonal
Heineken
Amstel Light
Stella Artois
Cisco Grey Lady
Corona
Blue Moon
Wachusett Blueberry
Lagunita IPA
Omission Pale Ale GF
Shipyard
PF Bottled Beer
Down East Cider
Aeronaut HopHop
Night Shift Night Light 16
Night Shift Whirlpool NEPA 16
Night Shift Santilli IPA 16
Night Shift Lime Light 16
Untold, Pale 143
Untold Rebecca Brown Ale 16
Founders All-Day IPA 19.2
Mikes Lemonade or Black Cherry
Truly Tropical Variety
Down East Cider
Down East Pineapple
Truly Iced Tea Variety
White Claw Seltzer
Mikes Lemonade or Black Cherry
Down East Strawberry
The Athletic "Run Wild"
Heineken 0
Laguntas " Hoppy Refresher
Wine
Canyon Road, Pinot Noir, California
Canyon Road, Cabernet Sauvignon, California
La Crema, Pinot Noir, Monterrey
Martin Ray, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma
Stone Cap, Merlot, California
Primaterra, Sangiovese, Puglia
La Post, Malbec
PF Wine
BTL Canyon Pinot Noir,
BTL Canyon, Cabernet
BTL La Crema, Pinot Noir
BTL Martin Ray, Cabernet
BTL Stone Cap, Merlot
BTL Primaterra, Sangiovese
BTL La Posta, Malbec
BTL Monsanto Chianti
BTL Jordan Cab,
BTL Siduri Pinot Noir
La Fiera, Pinot Grigio, Italy
Canyon Road, Chardonnay, California
La Crema Chardonnay, Monterrey
Charles Smith, Vino Moscatao, Washington
Crowded House Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Bex, Riesling, Germany
Insoire, Gruner Veltliner, Austria
Prima Perla, Prosecco, Italy
Veuve de Vernay, Sparkling Rose, Provence
BTL La Fiera, Pinot Grigio, Italy
BTL Canyon Road, Chardonnay, California
BTL La Crema Chardonnay, Monterrey
BTL Charles Smith, Vino Moscatao, Washington
BTL Crowded House, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
BTL Bex, Riesling, Germany
BTL Insoire, Gruner Veltliner, Austria
BTL Prima Perla, Prosecco, Italy
Btl Pascal Jolivet, Sancerre
BTL Christian Moreau, Chablis
Jean Luc Columbo, Rose
BTL Jean Luc Columbo, Rose, Provence
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Pomegranate Juice
Shirley Temple
Fresh Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced tea
Virgin Mary
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Coffee
Tea
Saratoga 12 Still
Saratoga 28 Still
Saratoga 12 Sparkling
Saratoga 28 Sparkling
Ginger Beer
Family Style Catering for 4-6 people (Copy)
Family Eggplant Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini
Family Spaghetti Bolognese
Family Chicken Parmesan with Cacio e Pepe Linguini
Family Shrimp Scampi Risotto
Grilled Family Glazed Salmon
Jasmine Rice, Stir Fry Vegetables, Soy Glaze
Family Roasted Cod
Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes, Buttery Crumbs, Lemon Beurre Blanc
Family Braised Beef Short Ribs
Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Red Wine Reduction
Family Marinated Grilled Sirloin Tips
French Fries, Sauteed Broccoli
Family Chicken Picatta
Corporate/Party Catering
Guacamole and Chips One Pint
Guacamole and Chips One Quart
Small Tray Italian Meatballs
Large Tray Italian Meatballs
Small Tray Arancini
Large Tray Arancini
Small Tray Mongolian Tenders
Large Tray Mongolian Tenders
Small Tray Chicken Wings 30 PC
Large Tray Chicken Wings 60 PC
Small Tray Chicken Parmesan
Large Tray Chicken Parmesan
Small Tray Shrimp Scampi with Linguini
Large Tray Shrimp Scampi with Linguini
Small Tray Chicken Picatta
Large Tray Chicken Picatta
Small Tray Eggplant Parmesan
Large Tray Eggplant Parmesan
Mall Tray Mac & Cheese
Large Tray of Mac and Cheese
Small Tray Wedge Salad
Large Tray Wedge Salad
Small Tray Greek Salad
Large Tray Greek Salad
Small Tray Caesar Salad
Large Tray Caesar Salad
Italian Package (Feeds10)
BBQ Package (Feeds 10)
Mexican Package (Feeds 10)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
159 Bridge Street, Weymouth, MA 02191