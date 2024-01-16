Restaurant info

A casual and laid back neighborhood bar offering a unique atmosphere and experience with something for everyone. Just off North Park’s bustling University Avenue, it’s the ideal place for social gatherings and special events, with even the sports connoisseur in mind. Here you will find great drinks and great people surrounded by eye-catching visuals of music videos, the daily sports action and even a classic movie or two. Drop in and experience our friendly, genuine and service-oriented staff.