American Bar Cuisine
True North Tavern
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual and laid back neighborhood bar offering a unique atmosphere and experience with something for everyone. Just off North Park’s bustling University Avenue, it’s the ideal place for social gatherings and special events, with even the sports connoisseur in mind. Here you will find great drinks and great people surrounded by eye-catching visuals of music videos, the daily sports action and even a classic movie or two. Drop in and experience our friendly, genuine and service-oriented staff.
Location
3815 30th st, San Diego, CA 92104