True Brew Espresso 1801
1801 11th Ave So
Great Falls, MT 59405
Hot Shots
Brewed Coffee
A bold dark roast drip coffee.
Caffe Latte
Espresso with milk. Excellent with any of our gourmet flavors.
Caramel Macchiato
Fan Favorite! The smooth taste of thick caramel and vanilla, with caramel drizzle.
White Chocolate
Fan Favorite! Latte with rich white chocolate.
White Salted
White chocolate and salted caramel, a perfect mix of salty and sweet.
Mocha
A latte combined with delicious chocolate.
French Vanilla Latte
Latte with french vanilla flavoring.
True Salted Caramel
A latte with our delicious salted caramel flavoring.
Black and White
Latte with rich dark chocolate and sweet white chocolate. It's the best of both worlds!
True Turtle
Chocolate and caramel mixed with a nutty latte.
Cinnamon Roll (Oat Milk)
An oat milk latte with the perfect cinnamon roll flavor.
Butterbeer
A fan favorite! Latte made with butter pecan, butterscotch and butter rum.
Almond Joy
Inspired by the classic candy, made with mocha, almond, and coconut.
Americano
Shots of espresso with water.
All Nighter
Our house coffee with added espresso shots for that extra boost.
Espresso
Cappuccino
The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk, and foam.
Tea
Chai Latte
Our classic chai latte. Try it hot or iced!
Any Flavor Chai Latte
Combine our delectable chai with any of our other exquisite flavors.
Dirty Chai Latte
Our classic chai powder with milk and added shots of espresso.
Chai Tea
Any of our delicious chai powders made with water.
London Fog
Classic Earl Grey Tea with vanilla and cream.
Brewed Tea
Try any of our signature teas, hot or iced!
Matcha Latte
A delicious mix of green tea powder and milk. Try it sweetened or unsweetened.
Tea Latte
Choose any of our scrumptious tea selections to be steeped in milk.
Brew Below Zero
Blended
Basic Brew Twister
A blended latte. Try it with any of our gourmet flavors.
Caramel Macchiato Twister
Our fan favorite Caramel Macchiato blended with all the thick caramel and vanilla you love.
Dirty Snowball
Everyone's favorite White Chocolate latte now blended!
Caramel Mocha Blast
A fan favorite twister with caramel and dark chocolate.
Broken Oreo
Milk's favorite favorite cookie blended with or without coffee in this sweet treat!
Coffee Toffee Smash
Blended with mocha a little bits of toffee. This drink will get you ready to smash your day!
Strawberries in Heaven
A strawberries and cream blended delight.
Cotton Candy
This sweet blended treat is great for kids or just the kids at heart!
Blended Chai
Our classic chai latte now blended.
Blended Dirty Chai
Our classic chai latte blended with espresso shots! Feel free to add any of our gourmet flavors!
Snapping Turtle
Our True Turtle as a blended drink!
Matcha Twister
Classic green tea powder blended with milk.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Rich hot chocolate powder served cold and blended to perfection.
Cold Brew
Basic Cold Brew
Smooth coffee brewed cold.
Flavored Cold Brew
Smooth cold brewed coffee with any of our gourmet flavors.
Caramello Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee with chocolate and an indulgent caramel.
English Toffee Butterscotch Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee with English toffee, butterscotch and a sea salt toffee drizzle.
Maple Pecan Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee with maple and pecan flavoring.
Salted Caramel Marshmallow Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee with salted caramel and marshmallow.
Red Bull
Red Bull Twister
Frozen Red Bull. Pick from either original Red Bull or our current featured flavor. Delicious on it's own or combined with any of our gourmet flavors.
Red Bull Soda
Red Bull served over ice with any of our delectable gourmet flavors.
Starburst Red Bull Twister
Our spiced chai powder made with milk and added shots of espresso.
Feature RB Twister
Any of our featured Red Bull sodas as a twister.
Sea Breeze
Blue raspberry and lime flavoring in a delicious Red Bull soda.
True Blue
Fan favorite blue raspberry Red Bull Soda.
Red Bull 8.4 oz
Red Bull 12 oz
Features
Features A-I
Ah Nuts
Latte with almond, macadamia nut and hazelnut.
Almond Roca
Apple Pecan
Oat Milk latte with apple, caramel and butter pecan flavor.
Apple Spiced Chai
A spiced chai latte with apple and orange flavoring, the epitome of fall! Made with Oat Milk.
Aquarius Soda
A blue raspberry lemon Italian soda.
Aries
Latte with coconut, caramel and cinnamon.
Baby Ruth
Batman All Nighter
Birthday Cake
Your typical birthday cake made into a drink! A latte with cake batter, cupcake and vanilla.
Black and Boo
Blue Lagoon Soda
A tropical Italian soda made with blue raspberry, coconut and pineapple! Can also be made with Red Bull.
Blueberry Muffin
An Oat Milk latte made with vanilla and blueberry.
Blueberry Pancakes
A blueberry cinnamon chai with an added immunity boost.
Butterbeer Cold Brew
Your favorite butterbeer latte now as a cold brew! Try it with cream or sweet foam.
Capricorn
A butter pecan caramel chai.
Caramel Apple Soda
Italian soda with caramel and apple. Can be made with Red Bull!
Cauldron Matcha
A matcha latte with mocha and lavender.
Charizard
A smokey cinnamon chai.
Chocolate Frog
A delicious vanilla mocha.
Cinnamon Dolce
Cinnamon, thick caramel and white chocolate in a delicious latte.
Coconut Cream Pie
Cranberry Almond Hot Chocolate
Made with Oat Milk
Cranberry Pistachio Soda
Cranberry Tart Soda
A Red Bull soda with lemon, orange and cranberry. Talk about a tart treat!
Cream Egg
An oldie but goodie, latte with vanilla, mocha and thick caramel sauce.
Cream Soda
Creature of the Black Lagoon
A spooky Italian soda you can order any time of year. Made with blue raspberry, blackberry and pineapple. Can be made with Red Bull.
Cupid's Soda
Delorean
Blueberry, mocha and white chocolate latte.
Doc Brown
Draculatte
Latte with rich chocolate and cherry.
Dragon Fruit Pineberry Elixir
An immunity boosted Red Bull soda with dragon fruit and pineberry.
Dragon's Breath
A dragon fruit and lemon Red Bull soda infused with green tea.
Dreamsicle
Evee
Fireside
Latte with sugar free vanilla and cinnamon powder. Made with Coconut Milk.
Fluffy Pumpkin
A marshmallow pumpkin chai. Made with Oat Milk.
Frankensoda
Funky Monkey
Gemini
A lemon, peach and mango Italian soda.
Gengar
German Chocolate Cake
Gingerbread Cookie
Great White Salted
A fan favorite! A latte with thick caramel, white chocolate and salted caramel.
Han Rolo
An extra caramel-y mocha latte.
Harvest Cider
Fall in a cup: cider with pumpkin and salted caramel.
Heath
Hot Chewbaccalate
Hug in a Mug
Dirty chai with rich chocolate and white chocolate.
Hunter's Brew
An Oat Milk dirty chai with maple, pumpkin and white chocolate.
Irish Gold
Latte with butterscotch, Irish cream and thick caramel.
Features J-Q
Jeepers Peepers
Latte with vanilla, mocha and marshmallow flavor.
Keto Ah Nuts
Latte made with sugar free almond, macadamia nut and hazelnut. Keto friendly milk options include half & half, heavy cream, coconut milk and unsweetened almond milk.
Keto Marshmallow Macadamia Nut
Latte made sugar free marshmallow and macadamia nut.
Keto Vanilla
Latte made with sugar free vanilla. Keto friendly milk options include half & half, heavy cream, coconut milk and unsweetened almond milk.
Kit Kat
Leo
Leprockon
Our broken oreo with a minty kick! Can be made with or without coffee.
Libra
White chocolate cranberry chai made with Oat Milk.
Love Potion
Latte with white chocolate and cinnamon.
Lucky Charms
Latte that tastes just like Lucky Charms with an added immunity boost.
Luscious Thick Caramel
Marty McChai
Mexican Mocha
A spicy kick on a cinnamon mocha.
Midnight Breeze
Blue raspberry blackberry Red Bull soda infused with blueberry lavender tea.
Milky Way
Mint Bliss
A white chocolate and mint latte with thick caramel.
Mother of Dragons
Mounds
Nights Watch
Oatmeal Cookie
An Oat Milk latte that tastes like an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with an added immunity boost.
PB&J
An immunity boosted latte with peanut butter, raspberry and white chocolate.
Peanut Brittle
Peanut butter and thick caramel latte.
Pecan Pie
Chai latte that tastes like delicious pecan pie.
Phantom
A spooky extra sweet amaretto white chocolate latte.
Phoenix Feather
A blood orange Red Bull soda.
Pikachu Soda
Pineapple Black Cherry Immunity Soda
An immunity boosted Italian soda with pineapple and black cherry.
Pisces
Plutonium Soda
Great Scott! A blackberry and orange Red Bull soda.
Polyjuice Potion
Matcha latte sweetened with raspberry and coconut.
Pumpkin Chai
A delicious pumpkin chai latte.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
If a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie was a latte!
Pumpkin Dolce
Latte with pumpkin, thick caramel and white chocolate.
Pumpkin Macchiato
Our classic caramel macchiato with pumpkin!
Pumpkin Pecan Truffle
White chocolate latte with pumpkin and pecan.
Pumpkin Pie
A delicious pumpkin spiced chai latte made with Almond Milk.
Pumpkin Streusel
Latte with pumpkin sauce, maple and cinnamon with a sea salt toffee drizzle.
Features R-Z
Red Head
A sugar free Red Bull soda with sugar free raspberry and strawberry.
Reese's
A delicious peanut butter mocha latte!
Root Beer Float
S'mores
Latte with marshmallow and mocha.
Sagittarius
Latte with rich chocolate, butter rum and cinnamon.
Salted Caramel Apple
A salted caramel apple Oat Milk latte.
Salted Praline
Latte with salted caramel, praline and white chocolate.
Salted Pumpkin
A salted caramel and pumpkin latte.
Salty Yeti
Latte with sugar free salted caramel and an almond kick. Made with Heavy Cream.
Samoa
Inspired by the Girl Scout cookie; latte with mocha, caramel and coconut.
Scorpio Soda
Raspberry, strawberry and blood orange Italian soda. Can be made with Red Bull.
Sea Turtle
A salted caramel twist on our True Turtle.
Shark Bite
Our blended Cotton Candy drink with a raspberry drizzle!
Snickers
A delicious latte that tastes like a Snickers!
Snowflake Tea Latte
A green tea latte with sugar free marshmallow. Made with Half and Half.
Spice Cake
All the flavors of a spice cake in a latte!
Spicy Pumpkin
Spider Cider
Cranberry marshmallow cider.
Starburst Soda
All the flavors of a Starburst candy in a Red Bull soda.
Strawberry Bliss
Latte with strawberry, white chocolate and thick caramel.
Strawberry Hibiscus Elixir
Our Strawberry Hibiscus tea with an added immunity boost.
Sugar Cookie
Sugar cookie flavored latte!
Sugar Daddy
Sunburst Soda
Red Bull soda with vanilla, cherry and orange.
Superman Soda
Italian soda with blue raspberry, lime, lemon and kiwi. Can be made with Red Bull.
Tagalong
A delicious Tagalong cookie in a latte!
Thin Mint
A delicious Thin Mint cookie as a latte!
Tiger's Blood Soda
Coconut, strawberry and watermelon Italian soda. Can be made with Red Bull.
Tirimisu
Toffee-tastic
Delicious Toffee-tastic cookie flavors in a latte!
Tropical Sunrise
A passion fruit pineapple Red Bull soda, infused with Strawberry Hibiscus tea.
Turmeric Chai
Turmeric flavored chai.
Turmeric Cinnamon
A turmeric and cinnamon latte.
Turmeric Honey
A turmeric and honey flavored latte.
Turmeric Pumpkin
A turmeric and pumpkin flavored latte.
Virgo
An apple flavor infused green tea.
Werewolf Bite
White Walker
Blue raspberry and lime Red Bull soda.
Winter Wonderland
A white chocolate and peppermint latte.
Witch's Brew
A spicy thick caramel chai.
Wonder Woman
Turmeric, thick caramel and spiced chai.
Beyond the Bean
Whippersnapper
Children's Size- 12 and under
Hot Chocolate
A classic rich, warm, chocolatey treat!
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of our exquisite gourmet flavors.
True Cream Soda
The gourmet flavor of your choice with club soda. Served with cream, whip cream, both, or neither. Whichever you prefer!
Apple Cider
A perfect hot apple cider for any time of year.
Bottled Water
Food Items
Brewitos
Pastry
Travel Boxes
Coffee Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups
Hot Chocolate Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups
White Chocolate Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups
Caramel Macchiato Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups
Vanilla Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups
Mocha Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups
Chai Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups
Latte Box
Provides ten 10 oz cups