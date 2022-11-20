Seafood
True Chesapeake Oyster Co.
827 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Available for takeout. Please pull up to the tent outside, give your name, and we will bring your food and drinks out to you. Thank you so much!
Location
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore, MD 21211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Baltimore
4.1 • 111
529 E Belvedere Ave Baltimore, MD 21212
View restaurant