Seafood

True Chesapeake Oyster Co.

827 Reviews

$$

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400

Baltimore, MD 21211

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Available for takeout. Please pull up to the tent outside, give your name, and we will bring your food and drinks out to you. Thank you so much!

Location

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

