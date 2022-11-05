  • Home
True Craft Market & Catering 1024 Campbell Rd

No reviews yet

1024 Campbell Rd

Houston, TX 77055

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
True Craft Market Taco
Black Bean, Egg & Cheese

Tacos

True Craft Market Taco

$4.00

Flour Tortilla with Bacon, Chorizo, Potato & Two Farm Fresh Eggs.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Flour Tortilla with Bacon, Oaxaca cheese & Two Farm Fresh Eggs.

Black Bean, Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Flour Tortilla with House Refried Black Beans, Oaxaca Cheese & Two Farm Fresh Eggs.

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Taco of the day

$3.75

Ask about the daily special breakfast taco!

Crispy Potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.25

Potato, Egg & Cheese

House Sausage Egg & Cheese

$3.50

House pork sausage, American cheese, fresh egg on a flour tortillas

Breakfast Add on

Two Eggs (A La Carte)

$3.00

Two Eggs Any Style

Bacon

$4.00

3 Strips Bacon

Toasted Bread

$2.50

Toasted French Bread

Crispy Potatoes

$3.00

Crispy Breakfast Potatoes.

Fresh Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Mixed Fruit.

Avocado

$3.00

Sliced Avocado.

Breakfast Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Guatemala Roast.

Orange Juice

$4.00

OJ

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

15 Hour brewed iced coffee.

Bottle Water

$2.50

Bottled Water.

Oven Ready Meals Kits

Brisket Enchiladas Dinner Kits

$22.50+

House Chili gravy, Slow cooked brisket, American Cheese, Corn Tortilla. Served with House Spanish Rice & Beans. Average Serving Size: 3 Enchiladas, 2 oz Rice, 2 oz Beans

Chicken Enchiladas Dinner Kits

$19.00+

Rotisserie Chicken, Poblano Verde Salsa, Oaxaca Cheese. Served with House Spanish Rice & Beans. Average Serving Size: 3 Enchiladas, 2 oz Rice, 2 oz Beans

Cheese Enchiladas. Dinner Kits

$14.50+

House Chili Gravy, American Cheese, Corn Tortilla. Served with House Spanish Rice & Beans. Average Serving Size: 3 Enchiladas, 2 oz Rice, 2 oz Beans

Spinach Enchiladas Dinner Kit

$14.50+

Fresh Steamed Spinach, Poblano Verde Crema Salsa, Oaxaca Cheese, Corn Tortilla. Served with House Spanish Rice & Beans. Average Serving Size: 3 Enchiladas, 2 oz Rice, 2 oz Beans

Ground Wagyu Beef Enchiladas

$16.50+

True Craft Spicy house made grilled pepper salsa, corn tortilla, Wagyu Piccadillo & Oaxaca cheese.

Dips

Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Rotisserie Chicken, Citrus & Green Onion, Cheddar Cheese.

Tuna Salad

$7.00+

Tuna, Jalapenos, Celery & Citrus.

True Craft Queso

$7.00+

True Craft smoothly melted cheese & Mixed Peppers & Onions.

Carrot Dip

$7.00+

A True Craft favorite, carrots & pecans mixed together in a sweet & spicy mix! Allergens: NUTS, MILK

Egg Salad

$7.00+

Hard boiled eggs whipped together for a fluffy light egg salad.

Salsa

$7.00+

House Made Salsa.

Pimento Cheese

$7.00+

Salads

Chopped Salad

$6.75+

Romaine Lettuce, Napa Cabbage, Cherry tomatoes, Pecans, Red Onion, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.75+

Classic Caesar Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Caesar Dressing.

Southwest Salad

$6.75+

Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Corn, Cotija Cheese, Black Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro-Lime Dressing.

Taco Salad

$8.50+

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese, Napa Cabbage, Wagyu Beef Picadillo

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50+

8 oz. Wood-fire Grilled Chicken.

Blue Cheese Wedge

$9.50

Sandwiches

Fort Worth Special

$10.50+

House Roasted Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Avocado, Stockyard Sauce. Served On French Bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50+

House Rotisserie Chicken Salad, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Stockyard Sauce. Served On French Bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50+

House tuna sandwich, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Red Onion, Stockyard Sauce. Served On French Bread.

Zapp's Potato Chips

$2.00

Zapp's Potato Chips

Pasta/Sauces

Lasagna

$14.50+

Wagyu beef Bolognese, Whipped burrata & ricotta.

Pasta Sauce

$8.50+

Scratch Made Pasta Sauce. Located in our freezer section.

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$12.50+

Wood-Fire Roasted Chicken. House Lemon & Garlic Herb Marinade.

Soups

Market Soup

$11.50+

Market soup made from Scratch.

Market Side

Fresh Market Side

$4.50+

Chef Prepared Fresh Market Side.

Twice Baked Potatoes Topped with Cheddar Cheese

$4.75

Twice baked potato sold by the piece.

Ranchero Beans

$2.50+

Spanish Rice

$4.50+

Simply Prepared Steamed Spinach with Garlic Herb Butter

$4.50+

$8.50/lbs.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Drinks

Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.00

Kits

Enchilada Dinner Kit

$120.00

12 brisket enchiladas 12 chicken enchiladas 1-1/4 pan Spanish Rice 1- Quart Ranchero Beans 1- Pint Queso

Wagyu Burger Kit

$63.00

6- Wagyu Patties 6- Brioche burger Buns Burger fixings (Lettuce, Red Onion & Tomato) 12- Slices American Cheese 8 oz. Stockyard Sauce

Dip Trio

$18.00+Out of stock

Carrot dip Tuna Salad Chicken Salad

Dinner Kit Meals (Serving 1, 2, or 4)

New Orleans Style Debris Po Boy Kit

$13.50+

Ready to be heated at home! Per Serving: 1/2 lbs. New Orleans Style Roast Beef Debris 1-6" French Bread 1 oz. Stockyard Sauce 1-Po Boy Fixings (Tomato & Chopped Iceberg) 1-Zapp's Potato Chip

Brisket Slider Kit

$36.00

Ready to be heated at home! Per Kit (Serves 4): -1 lbs. Chopped Brisket -12 Parker House Rolls -2 oz Beef Tallow -1/4 Pan Cabbage Slaw -8 oz. House BBQ Sauce -(4) Zapp's Potato Chips

BBQ Chicken Slider Kit

$28.50

Ready to be heated at home! Per Kit (Serves 4): -1 lbs. Pulled BBQ Chicken -12 Parker House Rolls -2 oz Beef Tallow -1/4 Pan Cabbage Slaw -8 oz. House BBQ Sauce -(4) Zapp's Potato Chips

Rotisserie Chicken Dinner Kit

$16.50

-(1) Half Rotisserie Chicken -Roasted Broccoli & Mushrooms -House Dirty Rice

Chicken Fajita Kit

$43.00

-1 lbs. Grilled Chicken & Onions -Fajita Set Up (Sour cream, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Pico) -1 Pints House Beans -6 oz. Spanish Rice -6 Flour Tortillas (Corn Tortillas may be substituted at request)

Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.50

Per Serving: (1) Woodfire Grilled Chicken Breast -Roasted Broccoli & Mushrooms -House Dirty Rice

Lemon Herb Roasted Salmon Dinner Kit

$13.50

Per Serving: (1) Lemon Herb Roasted Salmon Filet -Roasted Broccoli & Mushrooms -House Dirty Rice

Blackened Red Fish Dinner Kit

$13.50

Per Serving: (1) Blackened Red Fish Filet -Roasted Broccoli & Mushrooms -House Dirty Rice

Grilled Skirt Steak Dinner Kit

$14.50

Per Serving: -(1) Serving Grilled Beef Skirt Steak -Roasted Broccoli & Mushrooms -House Dirty Rice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Quick lunch and breakfast. Grab & go oven ready meals for dinner!

Location

1024 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77055

Directions

