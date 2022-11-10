Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Sandwiches

True West Brewery West Acton Villageworks

review star

No reviews yet

525 Massachusetts Avenue

Acton, MA 01720

TW Wings
True Bleu Burger
Classic Caesar Salad

Fresh Brewed True West Beer

Fresh brewed beer from our village-supported and SOLAR-POWERED brewhouse. Head-Brewer Scott Houghton brings his love and wisdom of traditional styles to you.

Brown Bess 32oz Growler

$12.50

American Brown Ale ~~~ ABV: 6% ~~~ IBU: 24

Brown Bess 64oz Growler

$17.50

American Brown Ale ~~~ ABV: 6% ~~~ IBU: 24

Colonial Gold 32 oz Growler

Colonial Gold 32 oz Growler

$12.00

Golden Ale ~~~ ABV: 4.5% ~~~ IBU: 25

Colonial Gold 64 oz Growler

Colonial Gold 64 oz Growler

$17.00

Golden Ale ~~~ ABV: 4.5% ~~~ IBU: 25

Ha-Czech 32oz Growler

$14.50

Belgian Tripel ~~~ ABV: 9.1% ~~~ IBU: 30

Ha-Czech 64oz Growler

$20.00

Belgian Tripel ~~~ ABV: 9.1% ~~~ IBU: 30

Happy Abbot 32oz Growler

$17.00

American IPA ~~~ ABV 5.5% ~~~ IBU:67

Happy Abbot 64oz Growler

$22.00

RUCKUS! 32oz Growler

$14.00

American IPA ~~~ ABV: 7% ~~~ IBU: 69

RUCKUS! 64oz Growler

$20.00

American IPA ~~~ ABV: 7% ~~~ IBU: 69

32oz Growler Savage Love

$15.00

64oz Growler Savage Love

$20.00

32oz Growler Gilded Cage

$14.00

64oz Growler Gilded Cage

$20.00

10oz Triumphant Return

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Triumphant Return

$8.50Out of stock

SHARE Triumphant Return

$8.50Out of stock

NEIPA

SAMPLE Triumphant Return

32oz Growler Triumphant Return

$14.50Out of stock

64oz Growler Triumphant Return

$22.00Out of stock

32oz Growler Barley Brothers Stout

$14.50

64oz Growler Barley Brothers Stout

$20.00

10oz Zappe Situations

$6.00

16oz Zappe Situations

$8.50

SAMPLE Zappe Situations

SHARE Zappe Situations

$8.50

32oz growler Zappe

$14.00

64oz growler Zappe

$22.00

Local Pony Shack Cider

Brittany SHARE

$10.00

Seasonal Cider SHARE

$10.00

SEASONAL CIDER SAMPLE

Pony Shack Bliss Can

$9.00Out of stock

Pony Shack Pumpkin

$9.00Out of stock

Pony Shack Donut

$9.00Out of stock

For your MIcro-Brewer

Kid's Burger

$8.00

kids burger on a house-baked fluffy bun with lettuce and tomato

Kids Grilled Hot Dog

$8.00

grilled hot dog served on a toasty bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

grilled toasty American cheese on house-made fluffy bread

Lil' Kid Mac-N-Cheese

$8.00

super cheesy cavatappi pasta

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

kid's favorite chicken nuggets

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

TO SHARE

TW Wings

$16.00

eight bone in wings || choice of buffalo, dry rub, honey bourbon barbecue, or Nate’s teriyaki || carrots and celery

Brewers Grain Fried Pickles

$9.00

served with ranch sauce

TOTS

$8.00

house-made every day || cheddar || tomato aioli

Wicked Twisted Pretzel

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Cajun fish || cilantro lime slaw || avocado || lime aioli | soft tortillas

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.00

Potato Skins

$8.00Out of stock

cheddar cheese || scallions || sour cream on the side

Bowl of Chili

$10.00

SALADS

Garden Salad

$10.00

farm fresh baby greens || cherry tomatoes || sliced cucumber || shredded carrots || shaved onion || white balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine || house made caesar dressing || country rye croutons || parmesan

Caprese Salad

$12.00

heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$11.00

Spinach || strawberries || walnuts || goat cheese || balsamic vinaigrette

BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

House Burger

$16.00

American cheese || shaved lettuce || tomato || onion || house-baked bun

Veggie Burger

$15.00

carrots || broccoli || zucchini || peas || onions || string beans || corn || oat bran || garlic || herbs || house-baked bun || topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$17.00

Cremini mushrooms || Swiss cheese || lettuce || tomato || onion

West Coast Burger

$18.00

shaved jalapeno || cheddar || shaved lettuce || tomato || avocado mayo || house-baked bun

True Bleu Burger

$18.00

topped with a bleu cheese/mushroom/bacon patty || tomato jam || shaved lettuce || house-baked bun

Beef On Weck

$19.00

prime rib on our house-baked Kimmelweck bun || cheddar || horseradish sauce || arugula || au jus

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

slow roasted pulled pork pork || slaw || bbq sauce || house pickles || house made bun

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction || served on a hoagie roll

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Cajun fried shrimp || shredded lettuce || pickles || tomato || tabasco aioli || french bread

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

blackened salmon || tomato || sautéed red onion || shaved iceberg || rosemary aioli

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

MAINS

Fish and Chips

$21.00Out of stock

True West beer battered fish || slaw || tartar sauce || crinkle cut fries

Swiss Chard Pancetta Risotto

$20.00

Swiss chard || pancetta || Parmesan cheese

Entree Mac n Cheese

$14.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$5.00

Side House Potato Chips

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon sponge cake | whipped cream | macerated strawberries

Gluten-Free TO SHARE

Gluten-Free TW Wings

$16.00

choice of: buffalo ~ dry rub ~ Nate's teriyaki ~ barbeque || served with celery || we have a completely separate GF fryer!

Gluten-Free TOTS

$8.00Out of stock

house-made every day || cheddar || tomato aioli || we have a completely separate GF fryer!

Gluten-Free Fish Tacos

$13.00

lemon aioli || baby greens || gluten-free tortilla

GF Potato Skins

$8.00

Gluten-Free Chips and Salsa

$6.00

tortilla chips || house-made garden salsa

Gluten-Free SALADS

Gluten-Free Garden Salad

$10.00

farm fresh baby greens || cherry tomatoes || sliced cucumber || shredded carrots || shaved onion || white balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Gluten-Free Classic Caesar

$12.00

baby kale || house-made caesar dressing || parmesan cheese

Gluten-Free Caprese Salad

$12.00

heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction

Gluten-Free Strawberry Walnut Salad

$11.00

Gluten-Free BURGERS AND SANDWICHES

Gluten-Free House Burger

$18.00

American cheese || shaved lettuce || tomato || onion || gluten-free bun

Gluten-Free West Coast Burger

$20.00

shaved jalapeno || cheddar || shaved iceberg lettuce || tomato || avocado mayo || gluten-free bun

Gluten-Free True Bleu Burger

$20.00

topped with a bleu cheese/mushroom/bacon patty || tomato jam || shaved lettuce || gluten-free bun

Gluten-Free Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

grilled chicken breast || secret spices || shaved lettuce || pickles || tomato aioli || gluten-free bun

Gluten-Free Veggie Burger

$18.00

carrots || broccoli || zucchini || peas || onions || string beans || corn || oat bran || garlic || herbs || house-baked bun || topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato

Gluten-Free Beef On Weck

$20.00

prime rib || gluten-free bun || cheddar || horseradish sauce || iceberg || au jus

Gluten-Free Caprese Sandwich

$17.00

heirloom tomatoes || fresh mozzarella || mixed greens || basil oil || balsamic reduction || served on a gluten free bun

Gluten-Free Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Slow roasted pulled pork, slaw, bbq sauce, house pickles, gluten free bun

Gluten-Free MAINS

Gluten Free Swiss Chard & Pancetta Risotto

$22.00

butternut squash || goat cheese || sage oil

Gluten-Free SIDES

Gluten-Free Side Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Gluten-Free Side Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00+

Gluten-Free Mac is made with GF penne

Gluten-Free Side Buffalo Chicken Mac-n-Cheese

$9.00+

Gluten-Free Buffalo Mac is made with grilled chicken and GF Penne

Gluten-Free Side Pulled Pork Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00+Out of stock

Gluten-Free Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Gluten-Free Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Merchandise

16oz Pint Glass

16oz Pint Glass

$12.00
16oz Belgian Glass

16oz Belgian Glass

$12.00
10oz Glass

10oz Glass

$10.00
Taster / Flight Glass

Taster / Flight Glass

$10.00
Hand Thrown True West Mug

Hand Thrown True West Mug

$45.00

Take home your very own hand thrown True West SHARE mug. Made in Maine by our very own Joshua Rysted. These are he same mugs our annual SHARE members enjoy in our taproom. Each unique mug us between 19 and 23 ounces.

True West Face Mask- Adult Sizing

True West Face Mask- Adult Sizing

$9.00

2022 MASS Beer Week Pint Glass

$10.00

True West Brewing Co. Sticker

$0.93

True West Apparel

Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt SM

Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt SM

$22.00Out of stock
Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt Med

Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt Med

$22.00Out of stock
Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt LG

Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt LG

$22.00
Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt XL

Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt XL

$22.00Out of stock
Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt XXL

Unisex Hop-Galaxy T-Shirt XXL

$22.00Out of stock

Unisex TW Label T-Shirt SM

$22.00Out of stock

Unisex TW Label T-Shirt Med

$22.00Out of stock

Unisex TW Label T-Shirt LG

$22.00Out of stock

Unisex TW Label T-Shirt XL

$22.00Out of stock

Unisex TW Label T-Shirt XXL

$22.00Out of stock
Blue Zip Up Hoodie SM

Blue Zip Up Hoodie SM

$47.00Out of stock
Blue Zip Up Hoodie Med

Blue Zip Up Hoodie Med

$47.00Out of stock
Blue Zip Up Hoodie LG

Blue Zip Up Hoodie LG

$47.00Out of stock
Blue Zip Up Hoodie XL

Blue Zip Up Hoodie XL

$47.00Out of stock

Black Camo Hop Galaxy Pullover Hoodie SM

$47.00Out of stock

Black Camo Hop Galaxy Pullover Hoodie MED

$47.00Out of stock

Black Camo Hop Galaxy Pullover Hoodie LG

$47.00Out of stock

Black Camo Hop Galaxy Pullover Hoodie XL

$47.00Out of stock

Ha-Czech T-Shirt SM

$22.00Out of stock

Ha-Czech T-Shirt Med

$22.00

Ha-Czech T-Shirt LG

$22.00

Ha-Czech T-Shirt XL

$22.00

Ha-Czech T-Shirt XXL

$22.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
True West is a Village Supported Craft Brewery and scratch kitchen restaurant. Focusing on local community based beer, building, food and economy True West Brewing Company strives every day to fulfill on our commitment to our neighbors to be a part of the fabric and show the power of the "It takes a Village....Supported Brewery" movement.

Location

525 Massachusetts Avenue, Acton, MA 01720

