Truffle Hill Chocolates
345 Water Street
Excelsior, MN 55331
345 Water Street
Excelsior, MN 55331
Candy
- Milk Chocolate Malted Milk Balls$4.95
- Sour Candy$4.95
- Dark Chocolate Malted Milk Ball$4.95
- Sour Balls$4.95
- Red Licorice Bites$4.95
- Orange Slices$3.95
- Gummies$1.00
- Fruit Slices$3.95
- Gummy Bears$3.95
- Gourmet Candy Sucker$1.00
- Twist Suckers$1.00
- Claey Candies Lemon Drops - Old Fashioned Hard Candy - Percent Naturally Lemon Flavor - Fat-Free - 6 Ounce$4.95
Claey's Candies Lemon Drops are a nostalgic, hard candy treat with a strong, natural lemon flavor. Each 6-ounce bag is fat-free, making these satisfying sweets a guilt-free indulgence.
- GOOD & PLENTY Licorice Fat Free Movie Candy Candy Box 6 Oz$3.95
Good & Plenty Licorice is a fat-free candy, perfect for a movie night in. Each box contains 6 ounces of this sweet and chewy licorice treat.
- Pez$4.95
Pez is a brand of candy that comes in a variety of fun, fruity flavors. They're also famous for their unique dispensers, often designed as popular characters from cartoons, movies, and more.
- Gold Mine Giant Nugget Bubble Gum - 8.82-oz. Bag$8.95
This is a large bag of Gold Mine Giant Nugget Bubble Gum, weighing in at 8.82 ounces. The gum is designed to resemble gold nuggets, offering a fun and playful chewing experience.
- Bazooka, Original Bubble Gum$4.95
Bazooka Original Bubble Gum is a classic sugary sweet treat that's got a nostalgic taste. Enjoy blowing huge bubbles with this iconic pink-chew delight!
- Adams & Brooks Whirly Pop Candy 1.5 Oz$6.95
The Adams & Brooks Whirly Pop Candy is a delightful swirl lollipop that weighs 1.5 oz. Perfect for a quick sweet treat or party favor, this candy is colorful and fun.
- Mini Pops$9.95
Mini Pops are cute, tiny popsicle treats made for quick and refreshing snack consumption. They're a great option for a lighter sweet treat, easy to eat on the go or during a packed afternoon.
- Barnum's Animals Crackers - 2.13 Oz$5.95
Barnum's Animals Crackers are a delightful snack, perfect for kids and adults. In a convenient 2.13 oz format, they are ideal for on-the-go or for packing in lunches.
- Chuckles Cherry Lemon Licorice Orange Lime Chewy Candy 2 Oz$2.95
Chuckles Chewy Candy are bite-size, chewy candies in five classic flavors: cherry, lemon, licorice, orange, and lime. This pack contains 2 ounces of this sweet, fruity treat.
- Chick-o-Sticks - King Size 1.6 Oz$2.95
The Chick-o-Stick is a king-sized candy bar that's approximately 1.6 ounces. It's a sweet, crunchy treat with a peanut butter and toasted coconut flavor.
- Astro Pops - 1.5 Oz$2.95
Astro Pops are a fun, nostalgic candy in a rocket shape from childhood days. At 1.5 oz each, these lollipops are perfect for a sweet treat.
- Candy Buttons - 2-piece Pkg$2.95
Candy Buttons are little button-shaped candies attached to a paper strip. This package comes with two strips for double the fun!
- Jelly Belly 1 Oz Sours$1.95
Jelly Belly Sours are tangy, colorful jelly beans that come in a variety of mouth-puckering flavors. This 1 oz package is perfect for on-the-go snacking or as a small gift.
- KHRM00350257 5.5 Oz Black Organic Bites Candy$7.95
The Black Organic Bites Candy is a delightful treat that comes in a 5.5 oz package. Slightly sweet and with a hint of bitterness, it's the perfect snack for those who prefer their sweets on the healthier side.
- 5.5 Oz Organic Strawberry Bites$7.95
The Organic Strawberry Bites are a great healthy snack, each pack containing 5.5 oz servings. You'll receive a package of eight packs, perfect for munching on the go.
- Wiley Wallaby: Organic Mixed Berry Bites, 5.5 Oz (2660412)$7.95
The Wiley Wallaby Organic Mixed Berry Bites are tasty little treats packed with the flavors of various berries. Coming in a 5.5 oz package, these berry bites provide a natural and delicious snack option.
- Charms Candy Sour Balls - 12 Oz Canister$2.95
The Charms Candy Sour Balls come in a convenient 12 oz canister, ideal for sharing or snacking on your own. These hard candies deliver a tangy, sour punch that will satisfy your sweet and sour cravings.
- Mamba 2.8oz$2.95
The Mamba 2.8oz is a tasty, fruit-flavored chewy candy perfect for fulfilling your sweet tooth cravings. It comes in a convenient size, making it easy to enjoy on the go.
- Arizona Arnold Palmer Fruit Snacks 5oz$5.95
These Arizona Arnold Palmer fruit snacks are a sweet and tangy treat inspired by the classic Arnold Palmer beverage. The 5oz pack makes it easy to enjoy these delicious bite-sized snacks on the go.
- French Chew Taffy - Strawberry 1.5 Oz Bar$1.95
This Strawberry French Chew Taffy Bar weighs in at a perfect snack size of 1.5 ounces. It's a sweet and satisfying treat, with a delightful strawberry flavor and a fun, chewy texture.
- Candy Buttons Sours - 2-piece Pkg$2.95
The Candy Buttons Sours are a tangy twist on the classic candy treat, served in a convenient 2-piece package. Each package features an assortment of brightly colored, sour candy buttons for a fun snacking experience.
- CA123 Neon Candy Necklaces-24-Bx$1.95
The Neon Candy Necklaces are vibrant, sweet, and wearable treats, perfect for parties or fun events. This box contains 24 individual candy necklaces, making them ideal for sharing with friends.
- Claeys Old Fashioned Wild Cherry Hard Candy 6 Oz$4.95
Claeys Old Fashioned Hard Candy is a bag of tasty, wild cherry flavored treats. These 6 oz bags conjure up a nostalgic charm, with each candy delivering a crisp, refreshing burst of cherry flavor.
- Claeys Old Fashioned Green Apple Hard Candy 6 Oz$4.95
Claeys Old Fashioned Green Apple Hard Candy is a nostalgic treat that comes in a 6 oz pack. This hard candy has a tangy green apple flavor that can bring back childhood memories.
- Big League Chew - Blue Raspberry - 2.1 Oz Pouch$2.95
Big League Chew is a fun, shredded bubble gum brand packaged in a convenient 2.1 oz pouch. This version features a delicious blue raspberry flavor.
- 114684 2.5 Oz Bubble Gum$3.95
This pack contains 12 individual bubble gum packs, each weighing 2.5 oz. It's perfect for parties or if you just really love bubble gum!
- Kool-aid Candy Cane$3.95
The Kool-aid Candy Cane is a festive treat with a fun, fruity twist. You'll enjoy the iconic shape of a traditional candy cane paired with the sweet, tangy taste of Kool-Aid.
- Pink Nightmare$5.95
The Pink Nightmare is a bold, brightly colored item that immediately draws the eye. It provides a unique and unexpected pop of color that's sure to make a statement.
- Assorted Charms Squares Pack$2.95
This is a pack of 20 assorted charm squares, each weighing 1 ounce. These square-shaped charms are perfect for adding personalized touches to bracelets, necklaces or DIY crafts.
- Duff Soda$1.95
Confections
- English Toffee$8.95
- Pecan Brittle$1.00
- Cashew Brittle$1.00
- Peanut Brittle$1.00
- Dark Chocolate Oreo$2.95
- Milk Chocolate Oreo$2.95
- Milk Chocolate Pretzel Crisp$7.95
- Dark Chocolate Pretzel Crisp$7.95
- Rice Krispy Treat$5.95
- Chocolate Covered Vanilla Waffer$1.00
- Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Waffer$1.00
- Chocolate Covered Chocolate Waffer$2.95
- Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie$1.00
- S'mores$5.95
- Coconut Macaroons$8.95
- Birch Log$7.95
- Star Crunch Ripoffs$1.00
- Peanut Butter Cups$1.00
- Fudge$1.00
- Walnut Fudge$1.00
- Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Espresso Bark$2.95
- Peppermint Bark$2.95
- Dark Almond Bark$2.95
- White Almond Bark$2.95
- Milk Almond Bark$2.95
- Oreo- Chocolate$2.95
- Marshmellow Pop$6.95
- Macaroons$8.95
- Milk Chocolate Graham Crakcer$1.95
- Dark Chocolate Graham Cracker$1.95
- Macarons - 9 Piece$19.95
- Macarons - 12 Piece$29.95
- Peanut Butter Meltaway$3.95
- Russian Tea Cakes$9.95
- Mini Monster Cookies$9.95
- Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt Cookie$4.95Out of stock
- The OMG! Cookie$5.95Out of stock
- North Shore Smore Cookie$4.95
- Cupcake$4.95
- Sugar Butter Coconut Carmel Crunch Cookie$9.95
- Peppermint Bark - 6 Oz$9.95
- Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Espresso Bark - 6 oz$8.95
- Dark Almond Bark-6 0z$9.95
- Malted Milk Balls- Large$9.95
Chocolate
- Milk and Dark Chocolate Mold$1.00
- Sailboat$6.95
- Milk Chocolate Bar$2.95
- Dark Chocolate Bar$2.95
- White Chocolate Bar$2.95
- Letter- Chocolate$2.95
- Number$2.95
- Suckers- Chocolate$2.95
- Truffle Hill Coins$0.95
- Praying Hands$1.95
- Cross$4.95
- Minnesota$3.95
- Bass, Large$13.95
- Bass, small$9.95
- Cows$6.95
- Pike$3.95
- Unicorn$3.95
- Turtle- Chocolate Animal$12.95
- Golf Ball$1.95
- Motorcycle$14.95
- Santa$8.95
- Filled Chimney$15.95
- Small Wreath Box$15.95
- Big Wreath Box$39.95
- Christmas Box, Small$11.95
- Flower Box Christmas, Small$19.95
- Poinsettia Box$36.95
- Angel, flat$4.95
- Santa, flat$14.95
- Merry Christmas bar- Chocolate$12.95
- Christmas Tree$11.95
- Christmas Soldiers$19.95
- Moose, Christmas$19.95
- Season's Greetings bar$12.95
- Santa's Box$29.95
- Boot with peppermint bark$16.95
- Santa with bag$5.95
- Turkey Favors$1.95
- Turtle- 3D$12.95
- Horseshoe$3.95
- Champagne Bottle, filled$39.95
- Champagne Bottle$24.95
- Birthday Bar$8.95
- Just for the Record$8.95
- Ballerina$5.95
- Baseball$1.95
- Football$1.95
- Hockey Puck$4.95
- Soccer ball$1.95
- Dinosaur$6.95
- Walleye$6.95
- Horse$5.95
- Loon, large$6.95
- Loon, small$5.95
- Moose$13.95
- Owl$15.95
- Key to my Heart$13.95
- Lip Box$11.95
- Swan Box$12.95
- Heart Box with Textured Flowers$12.95
- Heart Box with Roses, small$9.95
- Heart Box with Roses, large$29.95
- Lily of the Valley Box- Chocolate$44.95
- Oval Box with Rose, small$8.95
- Square Rose Box$8.95
- Flat Bunny, large$9.95
- Flat Bunny, small$7.95
- Lamb$7.95
- Muscle Bunny$14.95
- Boat Bunny$9.95
- White Bunny$5.95
- Bunny with Carrots$27.95
- Bunny with Jelly Beans Small Favor$3.95
- Hairy Chest Bunny$19.95
- Marshmellow Bunny$4.95
- Bunny with Jelly Beans, large$13.95
- Skier- Chocolate$4.95
- Basketball$1.95
- Menora$0.95
- Dark Chocolate MN$2.95
- Nut Cracker- Chocolate$17.95
- Milk Chocolate Almond Bark - 6 Oz$9.95
- Almond Bark - 6 Oz$9.95
- Sports Ball$1.95
Popcorn
Nuts/ Treats
- Bridge Mix$5.95
- Yogurt Pretzel$4.95
- Pistachios$1.00
- Yogurt Raisins$4.95
- Honey Roasted Cashews$6.95
- Mixed Nuts$7.95
- Hot and Spicy Peanuts$3.95
- Yogurt Almonds$5.95
- Chocolate Moonshine Fudge$1.00
- The Buttered Tin Granola$8.95
- Cake Pop$2.95
- Brownie$3.95
- Rice Krispie Bar- Holiday$2.95
- Holiday Cookie (almond)$3.95Out of stock
Cotton Candy
Truffle
Confections- By Weight
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
345 Water Street, Excelsior, MN 55331