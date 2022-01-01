Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Truffles - Hilton Head

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

71 Lighthouse Rd

Hilton Head, SC 29928

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Salad

Shareables as Entree To Go

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Our homemade spinach and artichoke dip served warm with crispy tortilla chips

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$16.00

Crispy coconut crusted shrimp, homemade honey mango sauce for dipping

Tuna Wonton

$17.00

AA kosher tuna loin cooked to medium rare, wasabi slaw, crispy wontons, sesame drizzle

Cup Tomato Dill Soup

$9.00

Fresh vegetables and chicken stock are components of our original recipe homemade creamy tomato dill soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$10.00

Our original recipe, made in our kitchen with seasoned chicken stock, garlic croutons, emmentaler swiss

House Romaine Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, carrot, cucumber, grape tomatoes, swiss cheese, with homemade blue cheese vinaigrette, vinaigrette, ranch, honey mustard

House Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, homemade rosemary garlic croutons, shredded parmesan, creamy caesar dressing

Entree Salads Lunch To Go

Southwestern Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, fresh corn salsa, black beans, chopped romaine, red onions, grape tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese, crispy corn tortilla strips, our original homemade southwestern dressing

Curry Chicken Salad

$18.00

chopped chicken breast, curry dressing, golden raisins, grilled pineapple, mango chutney, basmati rice, mixed greens (cabbage, kale, mint, cilantro, parsley)

Napa Salad

$13.00

Shredded napa cabbage, toasted almonds, crunchy oriental noodles, toasted sesame seeds, homemade sesame ginger and rice wine vinaigrette dressings

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, crispy bacon, jack and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado (seasonal), red onion, homemade honey mustard dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, house grated parmesan, rosemary garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Sandwiches & Entree Lunch To Go

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$18.00

ground in house, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh dill pickles, mayonnaise, yellow mustard, choice of cheese, warm brioche, shoestring fries

Mango Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled coleman farm breast, homemade mango barbeque sauce, swiss cheese, crispy bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, red onion, warm brioche, crispy shoestring fries

Soup & Salad Combo

$16.00

Tomato dill soup and a house salad

Chicken Pot Pie*

$19.00

Tender breast meat, fresh carrot, mushroom, sweet bell pepper, broccoli, sweet peas, homemade white wine cream sauce, flakey puff pastry

Lunch Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$29.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, wasabi drizzle, crispy shoestring fries, creamy homemade coleslaw

Lunch Grilled Mango Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Grilled salmon with homemade mango barbeque glaze, skinny green beans

Lunch Roasted Wild Cod *

$27.00

Oven roasted wild cod, creamy parmesan glaze, fresh pesto, skinny green beans

Sides Lunch To Go

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed broccoli, butter, sea salt

Side Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Crispy shoestring fries, sea salt

Side Skinny Green Beans

$6.00

Steamed haricot verts, olive oil, sea salt

Side Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Creamy buttermilk mashed potatoes

Side Basmati Rice

$6.00

Our seasoned basmati rice

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Our creamy homemade coleslaw

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crispy sweet potato fries

Kids Lunch To Go

Kid Chicken Breast

$10.00

grilled boneless, skinless, coleman Farm chicken Breast, shoestring fries

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Two chicken fingers fried in 100% sunflower oil, honey mustard for dipping, shoestring fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

grilled country white bread with american cheese, shoestring fries

Kid Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Linguini pasta, clarified butter, parmesan cheese on the side

Kid American Burger

$9.00

Four ounce american cheese burger cooked to medium well on brioche bun with shoestring fries

Dessert Lunch To Go

Blondie

$10.00

A truffles original, homemade blonde brownie with chocolate and butterscotch chips, served warm with haagen dazs vanilla bean ice cream and homemade caramel and chocolate sauces

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Our original recipe made with key lime juice in our kitchen, homemade graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

71 Lighthouse Rd, Hilton Head, SC 29928

Directions

Gallery
Truffles Cafe image
Truffles Cafe image
Truffles Cafe image

Map
