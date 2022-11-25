Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Truffles Restaurant

No reviews yet

9202 Clayton Road

St. Louis, MO 63124

Popular Items

Truffles Burger
BBQ Shrimp
Caesar Salad

CURBSIDE PICKUP

Please let us know what your car looks like so we can bring your order out to you when you arrive!

STARTERS

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

crispy eggplant, smoked tomato sauce, giardiniera - olive relish, first press olive oil, aged balsamic

Butchery Board

Butchery Board

$35.00

daily selection of house made charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, pickled red onions, whole grain mustard

Chef B's Gumbo

Chef B's Gumbo

$15.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$18.00
Escargots

Escargots

$21.00

herb-garlic butter, puff pastry, parsley

Fried Rice

$16.00

vegetables, edamame, scrambled egg, scallions, sesame seeds

BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

beer, rosemary, toasted baguette

Potstickers

Potstickers

$16.00

ground pork, vegetables, sesame - soy dipping sauce

Regular Fries Large

$12.00

Regular Fries Small

$6.00
Truffle Risotto

Truffle Risotto

$18.00

roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil

Truffles Frites

Truffles Frites

$18.00

truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise

SALADS

Baby Kale

Baby Kale

$18.00

Shredded smoked duck, orange supreme, crumbled blues cheese, toasted pistachios, warm brown butter - fig vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

artisan baby romaine, ‘reggiano, toasted focaccia, lemon - anchovy vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, dried fruits, marcona almonds, shaved pecorino romano, house vinaigrette

Roasted Beets Salad

Roasted Beets Salad

$16.00

baby arugula, goat cheese panna cotta, orange confiture, spiced pecans, steen's cane vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$16.00

crispy fried crawfish, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, boiled egg, cayenne - buttermilk dressing

MAINS

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$42.00

grilled vegetable-pecan relish, shoestring potatoes, creole meuniere butter sauce

Baked Gnocchi

Baked Gnocchi

$36.00

braised beef tenderloin-italian sausage ragu, house ricotta, buffalo mozzarella, herbs

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$44.00

house smoked baby back ribs, mac & cheese, coleslaw, “sweet heat” bbq sauce

Chicken Rochambeau

$36.00

toasted holland husk, sautéed spinach, newman farm's smoked ham, roasted cremini mushrooms, herbs jus, sauce béarnaise

Dover Sole

Dover Sole

$82.00

sautéed haricot verts, brown buttered farro, citrus butter sauce

Half Duck

Half Duck

$52.00

sautéed green beans, baked sweet potato, spiced pecan compound butter, kiln dried cranberry reduction

Rare Seared Tuna

Rare Seared Tuna

$55.00+

vegetable fried rice, gochujang glaze, scallions, sesame seeds

Trout

Trout

$48.00

lyonnaise potatoes, jumbo lump crab, sauce meuniere

Truffles Burger

Truffles Burger

$25.00

BUTCHERY CLASSIC CUTS

Butcher's Tender

$48.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$60.00

seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce

Petite Filet

$40.00

seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce

Pork Tenderloin

$42.00Out of stock
Prime NY Strip

Prime NY Strip

$69.00

seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce

Prime Ribeye

Prime Ribeye

$70.00

seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce

Flank Steak

$42.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

BANANA FOSTER BREAD PUDDING

$16.00

Banana-rum "foster" sauce

CHEESE PLATE

$20.00
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$16.00

Salted caramel

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES

$15.00

daily variety of five

GB COOKIES

$12.00

GOOEY BUTTER BROWNIE

$14.00

whipped chantilly

HOUSE MADE COOKIES

HOUSE MADE COOKIES

$12.00

Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal daily made cookies

Ice Cream NICE scoop

$5.00

Scoop cinnamon

$3.00
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$15.00

Espresso soaked, lady finger, mascarpone custard

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Truffles is a small family owned restaurant, that has been in Ladue neighborhood since 1999. We offer business casual yet vibrant and upbeat family friendly atmosphere. Our menu is based. but not limited to, French and Modern American Cuisine. Truffles also features a retail store next door, called Butchery - Truffles' Meat Market, which offers a wide variety of custom meats, fresh seafood, daily meals, salads, sandwiches, premium wines and liquors and much more.

Website

Location

9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124

Directions

