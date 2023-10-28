American
Bars & Lounges
Truffles Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Truffles is a small family owned restaurant, that has been in Ladue neighborhood since 1999. We offer business casual yet vibrant and upbeat family friendly atmosphere. Our menu is based. but not limited to, French and Modern American Cuisine. Truffles also features a retail store next door, called Butchery - Truffles' Meat Market, which offers a wide variety of custom meats, fresh seafood, daily meals, salads, sandwiches, premium wines and liquors and much more.
Location
9202 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124
