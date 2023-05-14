  • Home
TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco TruFire Frisco

No reviews yet

6959 Lebanon Road

Frisco, TX 75034

Popular Items

Large Naked Avocado Salad

$17.00

diced avocado / heirloom tomatoes / feta / bacon / red onions / lemon / warm flatbread (lemon olive oil)

Small Naked Avocado Salad

$9.00

diced avocado / heirloom tomatoes / feta / bacon / red onions / lemon / warm flatbread (lemon olive oil)

Large Texas Pecan & Fig

$16.00

organic mixed greens / peppered sweet texas pecans / pears / shredded bleu cheese (black mission fig)

DINNER

Tastes

Honey Burrata

$14.00

fresh burrata cheese / black mission figs / marcona almonds / texas honey / fire baked flat bread / calabrian chile infused extra virgin olive oil

Gigante

$15.00

house-made roasted meatball stuffed w/ fresh mozzarella / with pomodoro sauce / baked sourdough mini-loaf

Lil' Goat

$14.00

roasted tomato spread / goat cheese / raspberry jalapeño jam / torn basil / warm flatbread

Fire-Charred Artichoke

$14.00

grilled split artichoke / roasted garlic & herbs / spicy lemon aioli

Medi Burger Bites

$14.00

TX Kobe / brick oven toasted filo mediterranean cheese blend / tzatziki

Flatbread (1)

$13.00

deconstructed / yogurt dill / roasted tomato spread / feta / marinated cucumbers / caramelized onions / warm pita Choice of chicken / shrimp / akaushi steak

Flatbread (3)

$22.00

deconstructed / yogurt dill / roasted tomato spread / feta / marinated cucumbers / caramelized onions / warm pita Choice of chicken /shrimp / akaushi steak

The Board

$18.00

chef’s choice of meats & cheeses fresh fruits / warm bread

Falafel Platter

$15.00

house falafel / roasted bell peppers /yogurt dill sauce / greek salad (lemon oregano) / hummus / warm flatbread

Hummus

$14.00

hummus / roasted bell peppers feta / warm pita 13 w/ fresh veggies

Crab Dip

$19.00

fire-roasted alaskan crab / meyer lemon / cheese blend / avocado / asparagus / tabasco garlic crust / warm flatbread

Salads

The Moxie

$13.00

baby kale / fresh lemon juice / garlic chile oil / romano cheese / tabasco crouton crumbs

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce / garlic tabasco croutons / parmesan (caesar)

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce / garlic tabasco croutons / parmesan (caesar)

Small Naked Avocado Salad

$9.00

diced avocado / heirloom tomatoes / feta / bacon / red onions / lemon / warm flatbread (lemon olive oil)

Large Naked Avocado Salad

$17.00

diced avocado / heirloom tomatoes / feta / bacon / red onions / lemon / warm flatbread (lemon olive oil)

Small Mediterranean Shrimp Salad

$13.00

chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo / feta / cucumbers / tomatoes / red onions (mustard dill vin)

Large Mediterranean Shrimp Salad

$19.00

chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo / feta / cucumbers / tomatoes / red onions (mustard dill vin)

Small Spinach & Quinoa Salad

$10.00

organic spinach / cucumbers / red onions / tomatoes / carrots / cranberries / feta (balsamic honey vin)

Large Spinach & Quinoa Salad

$16.00

organic spinach / cucumbers / red onions / tomatoes / carrots / cranberries / feta (balsamic honey vin)

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$24.00

fresh ahi tuna / side of avocado mango chutney / side mixed green salad (cucumbers / carrots / red onions / (mango ginger vin)

Small Wedge "Bowl"

$10.00

iceberg lettuce / heirloom tomatoes / applewood bacon / red onions / house basted croutons / bleu cheese crumbles (bleu cheese)

Large Wedge "Bowl

$16.00

iceberg lettuce / heirloom tomatoes / applewood bacon / red onions / house basted croutons / bleu cheese crumbles (bleu cheese)

Small Texas Pecan & Fig

$10.00

organic mixed greens / peppered sweet texas pecans / pears / shredded bleu cheese (black mission fig)

Large Texas Pecan & Fig

$16.00

organic mixed greens / peppered sweet texas pecans / pears / shredded bleu cheese (black mission fig)

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken / prosciutto / mozzarella / garlic / creamy italian dressing / tomato / mayo / mixed greens / sourdough baguette

The Italian Sandwich

$15.00

copa / prosciutto / pepperoni / marinated mozzarella / black olives / diced tomatoes / red onions / mixed greens / italian dressing / toasted sourdough baguette

Ribeye Sandwich

$18.00

seared ribeye / aged white cheddar / arugula aioli / caramelized onions / sourdough baguette

Akaushi Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound akaushi beef patty / aged white cheddar / avocado / onion / tomato / house sauce / toasted bun

Turkey Burger

$13.00

lean turkey / manchego / pickles / onions / roasted 3 shroom blend / tomatoes / romaine / house ketchup / mayo / whole wheat bun

Specialties

Gyro Platter

$20.00

sliced lamb & beef gyro / diced tomatoes / minced onions / cucumbers / feta / skillet rustic potatoes / tzatziki / warm pita

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

pan seared chicken / rich marsala wine sauce / prosciutto / wild 3 shroom blend / bucatini pasta

Salmon Picatta

$28.00

verlasso salmon / capers / asparagus / tomatoes / lemon butter / angel hair pasta

Small Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

panko crusted chicken / melted armenian cheese blend / scratch pomodoro sauce / arugula / bucatini pasta

Large Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

panko crusted chicken / melted armenian cheese blend / scratch pomodoro sauce / arugula / bucatini pasta

Spicy Garlic Noodles

$25.00

gulf shrimp / chicken / prosciutto / romano / roasted 3 shroom blend / sweet vermouth butter sauce / arugula / rice noodles

Poke Bowl

$22.00

wild caught ahi tuna / rice / avocado / cucumber / jalapeño ponzu cream / pickled ginger / mango / sesame seeds

Roasted Market Fish

$27.00

mustard dill glaze / heirloom tomatoes / quinoa salad (feta / cucumber / pecans / cranberries) / yogurt dill sauce

Tomahawk Chop

$29.00

100% natural antibiotic-free brined & seared tomahawk pork chop / roasted potatoes / seasonal veggies

Pasta

The Meatball Pasta

$23.00

applewood bacon / romano / parmesan / white wine / herb infused olive oil / diablo tomato sauce / scratch akaushi meatballs / bucatini pasta / sunny side up egg

Seafood Pasta

$28.00

scallops / gulf shrimp / pei mussels / clams / simmered garlic & lemon butter / romano / bucatini pasta

Trumac

$19.00

roasted garlic butternut cream sauce / aged white cheddar / goat cheese / applewood bacon / campanelle pasta / parmesan crust / mist of white truffle oil

Pappardelle & Meat Sauce

$22.00

ground akaushi beef & sausage / dinapoli tomatoes / onions / carrots / celery / wild 3 shroom blend / sriracha cream / herbs / romano / parmesan / pappardelle noodles

Gyro Saltimbocca

$20.00

amb & beef gyro / prosciutto / spinach / lemon butter / parmesan / sage / roasted 3 shroom blend / pappardelle noodles

Pizza

scratch dough-made w/ central milling organic artisan flour, dinapoli tomato sauce, quality cheeses, house-roasted veggies

4 Cheese Pizza

$13.00

mozzarella / provolone / muenster / aged white cheddar / TF roasted tomato sauce

Rosemary Chicken Pizza

$17.00

grilled chicken breast / roasted 3 shroom blend / caramelized onions / mozzarella / garlic drizzle / rosemary

Latin Fire Pizza

$19.00

avocado / cilantro / bacon diablo sauce / caramelized onions / akaushi steak / mozzarella / provolone / parmesan / roasted jalapeño cream

Bianca Pizza

$16.00

provolone / parmesan / marinated mozzarella / spinach / garlic / lemon butter / fresh sage

Sides

Grilled Chicken Breasts (2)

$10.00

Scoop of Hummus

$8.00

SD Ahi Tuna

$7.00

SD Anchovies

$1.00

SD Asparagus

$4.00

SD Blended Pomo Sauce

$4.00

SD Burger Patty

$6.00

SD Chicken

$5.00

SD Chicken Finger

$5.00

SD Chicken Parm (1/2)

$10.00

SD Chunky Pomo Sauce

$4.00

SD Diablo Sauce

$4.00

SD Falafel (5)

$6.00

SD Flat Iron

$6.00

SD Fries

$5.00

SD Fruit

$4.00

SD GF Pita

$2.00

SD Gyro Meat

$6.00

SD Impossible Patty

$8.00

SD Lemon Butter

$3.00

SD Lengua

$1.00

SD Mac n Chz Sauce

$4.00

SD Mango Chutney

$4.00

SD Meatballs (2)

$4.00

SD Medi Salmon

$5.00

SD Orzo

$3.00

SD Paddle Bread

$3.00

SD Pappardelle Sauce

$5.00

SD Pita

$1.00

SD Quinoa

$3.00

SD Shrimp

$6.00

N/A BEV

Soft Drinks

Water

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

MM Lemonade

$3.25

Pellegrino

$6.00

Powerade

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Topo Chico

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.25

Coffee

Americano

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Doppio Espresso

$5.00

French Press

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Single Espresso

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
North Texas Grown & Owned With Local Support

6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034

