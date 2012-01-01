Restaurant header imageView gallery

Truman's Tap & Grill

11161 State Road 70 East

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Order Again

Beer

3 Car garage Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Amberbock

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Calusa IPA

$6.50

Coppertail Free Dive Ipa

$6.50

Elysian Space DustIPA

$6.50

Funky Buddha Hop Gun

$6.50

GFJ Sun King IPA

$6.50

Goose IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hawiian Lion Porter

$7.00

Land Shark

$5.00Out of stock

Ringside Red Ale

$5.50Out of stock

SailFish Tag & Release Amber Ale

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.50

Shipyard Pumpkin Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Shock Top

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Trivia Pitcher Amberbock

Trivia Pitcher BL

Dragons Milk

$11.00

Vodo Ranger IPA

$6.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Miller Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Bud

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50Out of stock

Corona

$4.50

Heineken 0.0 Na

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Land Shark Bottle

$3.50

Guinness Can

$5.00Out of stock

Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light Next

$4.50

Ultra Bucket Special

$15.00

Corona Bucket Special

$15.00

Bud Heavy Bucket Special

$15.00

Rolling Rock Bucket Special

$15.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$15.00

Coors Light Bucket

$15.00

Land Shark Bucket Special

$15.00

Nutrl Mango

$4.50

Nurtl Raspberry

$4.50

Nurtl Watermelon

$4.50

Nurtl Pineapple

$4.50

BL Seltzer Blk Cherry

$4.50

BL Seltzer Mango

$4.50

BL Seltzer Strawberry

$4.50

BL Seltzer Lemon Lime

$4.50

Vodka

House Vodka

$5.00

Absolute

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Loaded Cannon Strawberry

$7.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach

$5.00

Smirnoff Raz

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.50

Absolute

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Loaded Cannon Dbl

$9.00

Loaded Cznnon Strawberry DBL

$9.00

Peach

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$7.00

Smirnoff Raz

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Tito's

$9.50

Gin

House Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Empress

$7.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$9.00

House

$7.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress

$8.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$11.50

Rum

House Rum

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

House Rum

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Limon

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Bacardi Spiced

$8.00Out of stock

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Clase Azul Repo

$50.00

Don 1942

$45.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Milagro

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Patron

$10.00

House

$5.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00Out of stock

Michters Toasted

$25.00Out of stock

Mitchers 10 Yr Rye

$35.00

Mitchers Rye

$14.00

Mitchers Sour Mash

$14.00

Mitchers Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Mitchers Unblended OG

$14.00

Segarms 7

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Canadian Club

$8.50

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Jack Honey

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.50Out of stock

Seagrams 7 Double

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$9.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$12.00

Angels Envy Cask Strength

$65.00Out of stock

Angels Envy Cider Cask

$100.00

Angels Envy Rye

$13.00

Bardstown Discovery

$35.00

Bardstown Founders

$50.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00Out of stock

Basil Toasted

$22.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00Out of stock

High West

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

Horse Soldier Premium

$12.00

Horse Soldier Reserve

$14.00

Horse Soldier Signature

$18.00

Jefferson Reserve

$14.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$16.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

McKenna Henry 10yr

$14.00Out of stock

Old Forester 1870

$12.00

Old Forester 1910

$13.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Orphan Barrel Fable & Folly

$55.00

Piggy Back

$12.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$18.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$25.00

Redemption

$9.00

Redemption Cognac

$45.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Russells Reserve

$11.00

Russels Reserve Single Barrel

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$16.00

Whistle Pig 12 Yr

$22.00

Whistle Pig 15yr

$38.00

Whistle Pig 18yr

$75.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$85.00

Widow Jane

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Chicken Cock Island

$50.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$9.50

Scotch

A Bunadh Alba

$16.00

Aberlour 12yr

$12.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$12.00

Auchentoshan

$14.00

Balvinie 14yr

$16.00

Dalmore Cigar Reserve

$28.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenlivit 12yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10yr 2oz

$12.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$13.00

Jonny Blk

$7.00

Jonny Red

$7.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$13.00

McCallan 12

$15.00

Oban 14yr

$15.00

Orphan Barrel Muckety Muck

$55.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

J W Red

$8.00

J W Black

$8.00

Dewars

$8.50

Cordials

Ameretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Blue Curco

$6.00Out of stock

Brandy

$6.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$8.50Out of stock

Creme De Banana

$6.00Out of stock

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Dissarono

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00Out of stock

Frangellico

$7.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Kaulha

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$6.00Out of stock

Rumchata

$6.00Out of stock

Tripple Sec

$6.00

White Godiva

$8.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Brandy

$8.50Out of stock

Drambuie

$10.50Out of stock

Jager

$9.50

Baileys

$8.50

Kaulha

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Agave Margarita

$10.00

Blue Berry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$10.00

Cookies N Cream Martini

$12.00

Cucumber Mint

$10.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gin Lemon

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Mango Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Signature Dirty Martini

$10.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$10.00

Truman's Mule

$10.00

Whiskey Tea

$10.00

Alabama slammer

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

Bahama mama

$7.00

Black velvet

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue long island

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Brandy Manhattan

$7.00

Bellini

$6.00

Electric lemonade

$7.00

Fuzzy navel

$6.00

Grateful dead

$6.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.00

Hot toddy

$6.00

Irish coffee

$7.00

Long Island ice tea

$7.00

Long Island top shelf

$10.00

Sunday Mimosa

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

P. Mimosa

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.50Out of stock

Wine

House Cab

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

House PG

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House White Zinfandel

$5.00

Oyster Bay Pino Gris

$8.00

Brancott Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Wente Chardonnay

$7.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$11.00

Josh Cellars Rose

$11.00Out of stock

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Kendal-Jackson Riesling

$9.00

Stemmari Moscato

$6.00

Decoy Rose

$12.00

Decoy Sauv. Blanc

$12.00

BT Brancott Sauv Blanc

$26.00

BT Josh Cellars Rose

$40.00Out of stock

BT Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BT La Crema Chardonnay

$40.00

BT Oyster Bay Pinot Grigo

$30.00

BT Wente Chardonnay

$26.00

BT Mason Cellars S B

$40.00Out of stock

BT Mezzacorona

$26.00

BT Kendall-Jackson Riesling

$28.00

BT Stemmari Moscato

$22.00

BT Whitehaven-Sauv Blanc

$40.00Out of stock

BT J Vineyards

$60.00Out of stock

BT Decoy Rose

$40.00

BT Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BT Duckhorn Chardonnay

$60.00

GL Gnarly Head Pinot Noir

$7.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Kenwood Merlot

$7.00

GL Columbia Crest Cabernet

$8.00

GL Francis Coppola Claret

$11.00

GL Joel Gott Red Blend Glass

$11.00

BT Columbia Crest Cabernet

$30.00

BT Francis Coppola Claret

$40.00

BT Gnarly Head Pinot Noir

$26.00

BT Kenwood Merlot

$26.00

BT Meiomi Pinot Noir

$44.00

Joel Gott Red Blend Bottle

$40.00

Louis Martini

$80.00Out of stock

Dona Malbec

$22.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Cab

$90.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$85.00

Paraduxx Proprietary Red

$35.00

Stag's Leap

$150.00

Caymas

$175.00

Freixenet Cordon Negro Cava

$8.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$8.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Fountain Seltzer

$3.00

To GO Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Peligrino

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Shots

After hours

$7.00

Alabama slammer

$7.00

Almond joy

$7.00

Apple crisp

$7.00

Apple jack

$7.00

Apple sauce

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

B 52

$7.00

Baby Guiness

$7.00

Blonde head slut top

$7.00

Blonde headed slut

$7.00

Blow job

$7.00

Blue long island

$7.00

Blueberry lemon drop

$7.00

Bomb pops

$7.00

Breakfast shot

$7.00

Buttery nipple

$7.00

Candy corn

$7.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Caramel apple

$7.00

Cherry limeade

$7.00

Choc cake

$7.00

Cinn tst crunch

$7.00

Concussion

$7.00

Cotton candy

$7.00

Crown wash apple

$7.00

Devil's tea

$7.00

Duck fart

$7.00

Florida lobster

$7.00

Fruit loop

$7.00

Ginger brd man

$7.00

Girl scout cookie

$7.00

Grape ape

$7.00

Grape Gatorade

$7.00

Green tea call

$7.00

Green tea top

$9.00

Gummy bear

$7.00

Hawaiian punch

$7.00

Hot apple pie

$7.00

Incredible hulk

$7.00

Jager bomb

$7.00

Johny Vegas

$7.00

Johny Vegas patron

$7.00

Jolly rancher

$7.00

Karmikaze

$7.00

Keylime pie

$7.00

Keywest root beer

$7.00

Kinky dreams

$7.00

Lemon drop call

$7.00

Lemon drop well

$7.00

Life saver bomb

$7.00

Liquid cocaine

$7.00

Liquid marijuana

$7.00

Melon ball

$7.00

Melon sour

$7.00

Mind eraser

$7.00

Monkey nuts

$7.00

Oatmeal cookie

$7.00

Orange creamsicle

$7.00

Orange Gatorade

$7.00

Pine up/down cake

$7.00

Pink kinky margarita

$7.00

Pink pussy

$7.00

Porn star

$7.00

Pruple rain

$7.00

Pumpkin pie

$7.00

Purple hooter

$7.00

Rasp lemonaid

$7.00

Raspberry dream

$7.00

Red death

$7.00

Red headed slut

$7.00

Red snapper w/crown

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Salt carm pretzel

$7.00

Scooby snack

$7.00

Screaming orgasm

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Sexual gator

$7.00

Skittle bomb

$7.00

Snake bite

$7.00

Strawberry shortcake

$7.00

Surfer on acid

$7.00

Sweet tart

$7.00

Tennessee apple

$7.00

Texas lemon drop

$7.00

Thin mint w/ rumple

$7.00

Thin mint well

$7.00

Tipsy lemonade

$7.00

Tootsie roll

$7.00

V shot

$7.00

Vegas bomb

$7.00

Wash apple crown

$7.00

Wash apple well

$7.00

Water moccasin

$7.00

White tea call

$7.00

White tea well

$7.00

Woo woo

$7.00

Us Open Golf Specials

Golf Stella

$4.00

Golf Soco Old Fashioned

$8.00

Lightning Specials

Ringside Red Ale

$4.00

Miller Btl

$2.50

Bromosa

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger Ipa

$3.00

Wc Grapefruit

$4.00

Bls Blk Cherry

$4.00

Wc Razz

$4.00

Wc Watermelon

$4.00

Wc Mango

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Apps

Ahi Tuna

$13.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$12.00

Chips, BC Crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, red onion, green onion, balsamic glaze

Boneless Wings

$16.00

served with fries

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla, Grilled Chicken

Chips & Queso

$8.00

chips

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips

Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla

Potato Skins

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Cream, Lettuce

Shrimp & Pickles

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla

Wings

$16.00

drums, wings, celery, carrots

Watermelon Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Beer Cheese Sampler

$14.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Stack

$17.00

Guinness Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Eggplant Caprese

$15.00

Soup & Salads

Avocado Beet Salad

$11.00

Berry Bleu

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Fresh Christmas Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Harvest

$12.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.00