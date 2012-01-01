Truman's Tap & Grill
11161 State Road 70 East
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Beer
3 Car garage Lager
$6.00Out of stock
Amberbock
$3.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Calusa IPA
$6.50
Coppertail Free Dive Ipa
$6.50
Elysian Space DustIPA
$6.50
Funky Buddha Hop Gun
$6.50
GFJ Sun King IPA
$6.50
Goose IPA
$6.00
Guinness
$7.00
Hawiian Lion Porter
$7.00
Land Shark
$5.00Out of stock
Ringside Red Ale
$5.50Out of stock
SailFish Tag & Release Amber Ale
$6.00
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$6.50
Shipyard Pumpkin Ale
$6.00Out of stock
Shock Top
$5.00
Stella
$6.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Trivia Pitcher Amberbock
Trivia Pitcher BL
Dragons Milk
$11.00
Vodo Ranger IPA
$6.50
Fat Tire
$6.00
Miller Light
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Bud
$3.50
Rolling Rock
$3.50Out of stock
Corona
$4.50
Heineken 0.0 Na
$4.00
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Land Shark Bottle
$3.50
Guinness Can
$5.00Out of stock
Ultra
$3.00
Bud Light Next
$4.50
Ultra Bucket Special
$15.00
Corona Bucket Special
$15.00
Bud Heavy Bucket Special
$15.00
Rolling Rock Bucket Special
$15.00
Miller Lite Bucket
$15.00
Coors Light Bucket
$15.00
Land Shark Bucket Special
$15.00
Nutrl Mango
$4.50
Nurtl Raspberry
$4.50
Nurtl Watermelon
$4.50
Nurtl Pineapple
$4.50
BL Seltzer Blk Cherry
$4.50
BL Seltzer Mango
$4.50
BL Seltzer Strawberry
$4.50
BL Seltzer Lemon Lime
$4.50
Vodka
House Vodka
$5.00
Absolute
$7.00
Absolut Vanilla
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Loaded Cannon Strawberry
$7.00
Smirnoff
$5.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$5.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$5.00
Smirnoff Peach
$5.00
Smirnoff Raz
$5.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$6.00
Smirnoff Watermelon
$5.00
Tito's
$7.00
House Vodka
$7.00
Absolut Vanilla
$8.50
Absolute
$8.50
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Loaded Cannon Dbl
$9.00
Loaded Cznnon Strawberry DBL
$9.00
Peach
$7.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$7.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$7.00
Smirnoff Raz
$7.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$7.00
Tito's
$9.50
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Canadian Club
$6.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Crown Peach
$10.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Fireball
$5.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Fire
$7.00
Jack Honey
$7.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$8.00
Jim Beam
$6.00Out of stock
Michters Toasted
$25.00Out of stock
Mitchers 10 Yr Rye
$35.00
Mitchers Rye
$14.00
Mitchers Sour Mash
$14.00
Mitchers Straight Bourbon
$14.00
Mitchers Unblended OG
$14.00
Segarms 7
$6.00
Skrewball
$6.00Out of stock
Southern Comfort
$6.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$7.00
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Canadian Club
$8.50
Crown Apple
$10.00
Crown Peach
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
DBL Jack Honey
$9.00
Fireball
$7.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jack Fire
$9.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jameson Cold Brew
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.50Out of stock
Seagrams 7 Double
$8.00
Skrewball
$8.00Out of stock
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$9.00
Bourbon
Angels Envy
$12.00
Angels Envy Cask Strength
$65.00Out of stock
Angels Envy Cider Cask
$100.00
Angels Envy Rye
$13.00
Bardstown Discovery
$35.00
Bardstown Founders
$50.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00Out of stock
Basil Toasted
$22.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$14.00Out of stock
High West
$12.00
High West Double Rye
$13.00
Horse Soldier Premium
$12.00
Horse Soldier Reserve
$14.00
Horse Soldier Signature
$18.00
Jefferson Reserve
$14.00
Jeffersons Ocean
$16.00
Knob Creek
$8.00
Maker's Mark
$7.00
McKenna Henry 10yr
$14.00Out of stock
Old Forester 1870
$12.00
Old Forester 1910
$13.00
Old Forester 1920
$15.00
Orphan Barrel Fable & Folly
$55.00
Piggy Back
$12.00
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$18.00
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$25.00
Redemption
$9.00
Redemption Cognac
$45.00
Redemption Rye
$9.00
Russells Reserve
$11.00
Russels Reserve Single Barrel
$15.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$16.00
Whistle Pig 12 Yr
$22.00
Whistle Pig 15yr
$38.00
Whistle Pig 18yr
$75.00
Whistle Pig Boss Hog
$85.00
Widow Jane
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Chicken Cock Island
$50.00
Well Bourbon
$7.00
Knob Creek
$12.00
Maker's Mark
$9.50
Scotch
A Bunadh Alba
$16.00
Aberlour 12yr
$12.00
Ardbeg 10yr
$12.00
Auchentoshan
$14.00
Balvinie 14yr
$16.00
Dalmore Cigar Reserve
$28.00
Dewars
$6.00
Glenfiddich
$13.00
Glenlivit 12yr
$12.00
Glenmorangie 10yr 2oz
$12.00
Glenmorangie Lasanta
$13.00
Jonny Blk
$7.00
Jonny Red
$7.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$13.00
McCallan 12
$15.00
Oban 14yr
$15.00
Orphan Barrel Muckety Muck
$55.00
Well Scotch
$5.00
Well Scotch
$7.00
J W Red
$8.00
J W Black
$8.00
Dewars
$8.50
Cordials
Ameretto
$5.00
Apple Pucker
$6.00
Bailey's
$6.00
Blue Curco
$6.00Out of stock
Brandy
$6.00Out of stock
Courvoisier
$8.50Out of stock
Creme De Banana
$6.00Out of stock
Creme De Menthe
$6.00
Dissarono
$8.00
Drambuie
$8.00Out of stock
Frangellico
$7.00Out of stock
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Jager
$7.00
Kaulha
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Razzmatazz
$6.00Out of stock
Rumchata
$6.00Out of stock
Tripple Sec
$6.00
White Godiva
$8.00
Hennessy
$11.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
Brandy
$8.50Out of stock
Drambuie
$10.50Out of stock
Jager
$9.50
Baileys
$8.50
Kaulha
$8.00
Specialty Cocktails
Agave Margarita
$10.00
Blue Berry Lemon Drop
$10.00
Classic Old Fashioned
$10.00
Cookies N Cream Martini
$12.00
Cucumber Mint
$10.00
Empress Gin
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Gin Lemon
$10.00
Hot Toddy
$8.50
Irish Coffee
$8.50
Jalapeno Margarita
$10.00
Mango Pineapple Mojito
$10.00
Signature Dirty Martini
$10.00
Strawberry Lemon Drop
$10.00
Truman's Mule
$10.00
Whiskey Tea
$10.00
Alabama slammer
$7.00
B-52
$7.00
Bahama mama
$7.00
Black velvet
$6.00
Blue Hawaiian
$7.00
Blue long island
$7.00
Brandy Alexander
$6.00
Brandy Manhattan
$7.00
Bellini
$6.00
Electric lemonade
$7.00
Fuzzy navel
$6.00
Grateful dead
$6.00
Harvey Wallbanger
$6.00
Hot toddy
$6.00
Irish coffee
$7.00
Long Island ice tea
$7.00
Long Island top shelf
$10.00
Sunday Mimosa
$8.50
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$9.00
P. Mimosa
$8.00
Red Sangria
$8.50Out of stock
Wine
House Cab
$5.00
House Merlot
$5.00
House PG
$5.00
House Chardonnay
$5.00
House White Zinfandel
$5.00
Oyster Bay Pino Gris
$8.00
Brancott Sauv Blanc
$7.00
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
$11.00
Wente Chardonnay
$7.00
La Crema Chardonnay
$11.00
Josh Cellars Rose
$11.00Out of stock
Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Kendal-Jackson Riesling
$9.00
Stemmari Moscato
$6.00
Decoy Rose
$12.00
Decoy Sauv. Blanc
$12.00
BT Brancott Sauv Blanc
$26.00
BT Josh Cellars Rose
$40.00Out of stock
BT Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
$40.00
BT La Crema Chardonnay
$40.00
BT Oyster Bay Pinot Grigo
$30.00
BT Wente Chardonnay
$26.00
BT Mason Cellars S B
$40.00Out of stock
BT Mezzacorona
$26.00
BT Kendall-Jackson Riesling
$28.00
BT Stemmari Moscato
$22.00
BT Whitehaven-Sauv Blanc
$40.00Out of stock
BT J Vineyards
$60.00Out of stock
BT Decoy Rose
$40.00
BT Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
BT Duckhorn Chardonnay
$60.00
GL Gnarly Head Pinot Noir
$7.00
GL Meiomi Pinot Noir
$12.00
GL Kenwood Merlot
$7.00
GL Columbia Crest Cabernet
$8.00
GL Francis Coppola Claret
$11.00
GL Joel Gott Red Blend Glass
$11.00
BT Columbia Crest Cabernet
$30.00
BT Francis Coppola Claret
$40.00
BT Gnarly Head Pinot Noir
$26.00
BT Kenwood Merlot
$26.00
BT Meiomi Pinot Noir
$44.00
Joel Gott Red Blend Bottle
$40.00
Louis Martini
$80.00Out of stock
Dona Malbec
$22.00Out of stock
Duckhorn Cab
$90.00
Goldeneye Pinot Noir
$85.00
Paraduxx Proprietary Red
$35.00
Stag's Leap
$150.00
Caymas
$175.00
Freixenet Cordon Negro Cava
$8.00
Lunetta Prosecco
$8.00
NA Bevs
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Mr. Pibb
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Water
Fountain Seltzer
$3.00
To GO Soda
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.50
Apple Juice
$2.25
Red Bull
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Milk
$3.50
Peligrino
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.50
Aqua Panna
$5.00
Mocktail
$5.00
Shots
After hours
$7.00
Alabama slammer
$7.00
Almond joy
$7.00
Apple crisp
$7.00
Apple jack
$7.00
Apple sauce
$7.00
Arnold Palmer
$7.00
B 52
$7.00
Baby Guiness
$7.00
Blonde head slut top
$7.00
Blonde headed slut
$7.00
Blow job
$7.00
Blue long island
$7.00
Blueberry lemon drop
$7.00
Bomb pops
$7.00
Breakfast shot
$7.00
Buttery nipple
$7.00
Candy corn
$7.00
Car Bomb
$8.00
Caramel apple
$7.00
Cherry limeade
$7.00
Choc cake
$7.00
Cinn tst crunch
$7.00
Concussion
$7.00
Cotton candy
$7.00
Crown wash apple
$7.00
Devil's tea
$7.00
Duck fart
$7.00
Florida lobster
$7.00
Fruit loop
$7.00
Ginger brd man
$7.00
Girl scout cookie
$7.00
Grape ape
$7.00
Grape Gatorade
$7.00
Green tea call
$7.00
Green tea top
$9.00
Gummy bear
$7.00
Hawaiian punch
$7.00
Hot apple pie
$7.00
Incredible hulk
$7.00
Jager bomb
$7.00
Johny Vegas
$7.00
Johny Vegas patron
$7.00
Jolly rancher
$7.00
Karmikaze
$7.00
Keylime pie
$7.00
Keywest root beer
$7.00
Kinky dreams
$7.00
Lemon drop call
$7.00
Lemon drop well
$7.00
Life saver bomb
$7.00
Liquid cocaine
$7.00
Liquid marijuana
$7.00
Melon ball
$7.00
Melon sour
$7.00
Mind eraser
$7.00
Monkey nuts
$7.00
Oatmeal cookie
$7.00
Orange creamsicle
$7.00
Orange Gatorade
$7.00
Pine up/down cake
$7.00
Pink kinky margarita
$7.00
Pink pussy
$7.00
Porn star
$7.00
Pruple rain
$7.00
Pumpkin pie
$7.00
Purple hooter
$7.00
Rasp lemonaid
$7.00
Raspberry dream
$7.00
Red death
$7.00
Red headed slut
$7.00
Red snapper w/crown
$7.00
Rumple Minze
$6.50
Salt carm pretzel
$7.00
Scooby snack
$7.00
Screaming orgasm
$7.00
Sex on the beach
$7.00
Sexual gator
$7.00
Skittle bomb
$7.00
Snake bite
$7.00
Strawberry shortcake
$7.00
Surfer on acid
$7.00
Sweet tart
$7.00
Tennessee apple
$7.00
Texas lemon drop
$7.00
Thin mint w/ rumple
$7.00
Thin mint well
$7.00
Tipsy lemonade
$7.00
Tootsie roll
$7.00
V shot
$7.00
Vegas bomb
$7.00
Wash apple crown
$7.00
Wash apple well
$7.00
Water moccasin
$7.00
White tea call
$7.00
White tea well
$7.00
Woo woo
$7.00
Apps
Ahi Tuna
$13.00Out of stock
Blackened Chicken Nachos
$14.00
Blue Cheese Chips
$12.00
Chips, BC Crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, red onion, green onion, balsamic glaze
Boneless Wings
$16.00
served with fries
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.00
Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla, Grilled Chicken
Chips & Queso
$8.00
chips
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
Chips
Pork Quesadilla
$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla
Potato Skins
$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Cream, Lettuce
Shrimp & Pickles
$15.00
Shrimp Quesadilla
$17.00
Veggie Quesadilla
$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Green Peppers, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla
Wings
$16.00
drums, wings, celery, carrots
Watermelon Bites
$12.00Out of stock
Beer Cheese Sampler
$14.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna Stack
$17.00
Guinness Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$13.00
Eggplant Caprese
$15.00