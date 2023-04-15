- Home
Trumbles2.OH! 1811 E Main St
No reviews yet
1811 E Main St
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Full Menu
Beverages
Breakfast Menu - Omelets
Build Your Own
3 farm fresh eggs, your choice of cheese, plus 2 additional ingredients. Served with hash browns or American fries, and your choice of toast
Hash Brown Omelet
3 farm fresh eggs, choice of cheese, hash brown potatoes, and your choice of toast
Mexican Omelet
3 farm fresh eggs, cheddar - Monterey jack cheese blend, tomato, onion, and your choice of toast
Breakfast Menu - Egg Combos
Breakfast Menu - Everyday Special
Breakfast Menu - Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Breakfast Menu - Favorites
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs, any style
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs any style, ham or bacon, & cheese on an English muffin
5 Oz Flat Iron Steak & Eggs
Served with hash browns or American fries, and your choice of toast
8 Oz Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs
Served with hash browns or American fries, and your choice of toast
Chicken Fried Steak
8 oz chicken fried steak with country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, choice of potato, and choice of toast
Breakfast Skillet
Breakfast Menu - Extra Goodies
Specials
Easter
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Tossed in bbq, bourbon, buffalo, or bourbon buffalo sauce
Cheese Curds
Served with ranch
Coconut Shrimp
Served with piña colada sauce
Fish Wings
Served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Garlic Toast Basket
6 slices, served with marinara
Loaded Fry
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Popcorn Shrimp
Served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Tot Basket
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
First Out
Entrees
Sirloin Steak
8 oz conger meats sirloin
Sirloin and Shrimp
Ribeye Steak
14 - 16 oz conger meats ribeye
Ribeye and Shrimp
Pan-fried Walleye Dinner
Lemon pepper breaded. Served with tartar sauce
Battered Walleye
Cod Dinner
Served with tartar sauce
Jumbo Battered Shrimp
Served with cocktail or tartar sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Served with cocktail or tartar sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Served with cocktail or tartar sauce
Cajun Garlic Shrimp
Salmon
Mahi Mahi
Chicken Breast dinner
8 oz chicken breast
Chicken Fried Steak
1/3 lb country fried beefsteak
Grilled Pork Chops
Two 5 oz pork chops
Hamburger Steak
8 oz waygu patty, grilled to order
Rib Special
Sandwiches
Battered Cod Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun
Battered Walleye Sandwich
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served on your choice of toast
BLT Club
Ham, turkey, choice of cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served on your choice of toast
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled or fried chicken with ham, swiss cheese, & honey mustard. Served on a bakery bun
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy, served on a bakery bun
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, american, swiss, or pepper jack cheese. Served on your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese Special
Hot Beef Sandwich
Served open-faced with mashed potatoes & gravy
Hot Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken, coated in spicy honey, on a bakery bun
Pan-Fried Walleye Sandwich
Lemon pepper breaded. Served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin-sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese. Served on a hoagie bun
Pork Tenderloin
Breaded & grilled, served on a bakery bun with honey mustard
Rachel
Corned beef or turkey, swiss, & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing
Reuben
Corned beef or turkey, swiss, & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing
Steak Sandwich
5 oz flat iron steak, swiss cheese & fried onions. Served on garlic toast
Waygu Burgers
Hawaiian Burger
Hamburger
With lettuce, tomato, onion
Cheeseburger
Choose from cheddar, american, swiss, or pepper jack cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion
Bacon Cheeseburger
Choose from cheddar, american, swiss, or pepper jack cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion
Mushroom & Swiss
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, & tomato
All-American Burger
American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, & tomato
Montreal Burger
Montreal steak seasoning. Topped with fried onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & side of bleu cheese
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, fried onions, served on grilled wheat
Green Olive Melt
With cheddar, pepper jack cheese, & fried onion on grilled marble rye
Jalapeño Popper Cream Cheese Melt
With cheddar, pepper jack cheese, & fried onion on grilled marble rye
Cowboy Burger
Kids Menu
House Salads
Specialty Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, egg, swiss & cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, & croutons. Served with garlic toast
Greek Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, black olives, tomato, cucumber, feta, & onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & garlic toast
Shoestring Chicken Salad
An original trumbles recipe. Served with fruit
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, red cabbage, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, rice noodles, & almonds. Served with oriental dressing & garlic toast
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Senior 55+ Menu
Senior Dinners
Senior Chicken Dinner
Choose from a 5 oz grilled chicken breast or 3 breaded chicken stips
Senior Hamburger Steak
1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled to order
Senior Cod Dinner
5 oz battered filet
Senior Steak Dinner
5 oz flat iron steak
Senior Pork Chop Dinner
5 oz grilled pork chop
Ala Carte
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
White & Wild Rice Pilaf
Hashbrowns
Side Caesar Salad
American Fries
Side Garden Salad
French Fries
Tater Tots
Macaroni Salad
Onion Rings
Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Cottage Cheese
side Brussel Sprouts
Fruit
Garlic Toast 2 Piece
2 pieces
Mashed W/ Gravy
Garlic Toast 1 Piece
Soup
Pastries
Pie Happy Hour
GF Cookies
Booze Pricing
Whiskey
Bourbon
Gin
Rum
Vodka
Liqeur
Beer (Copy)
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Budwiser
Bud light
Bud Zero NA
Busch light
Coors light
Corona
Grainbelt Premium
Heineken
Lakefront New Grist GF
Michelob Golden Light
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Black Cherry
Miller Lite
Nordeast
Rolling Rock
Sam Adams
Schells Amber
Shells Winter Ale
Shells Firebrick
Stella Artois
Summit Saga IPA
Summit EPA
Two Roots NA
White Claw
Tap Mich Golden
Tap Big Wave
Tap Vanilla Cream Ale
Tap Oreo Speedwagon
White Wine (Copy)
Red Wine (Copy)
Glass Merlot Bogle
Glass Cabernet Sauvignon Bogle
Pinot Noir Juggernaut
Red Blend Our Daily Red
Red Blend Smoking Loon
Stella Rosso
Bottle Bogle Cabeernet
Bottle Bogle Merlot
Bottle Juggernaut Pino Noir
Bottle Our Daily Red
Bottle Phantom Red
Bottle Smoking Loon
