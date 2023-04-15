Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trumbles2.OH! 1811 E Main St

review star

No reviews yet

1811 E Main St

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Full Menu

Beverages

Decaf

$2.79

Diet mt dew

$2.79

Diet pepsi

$2.79

Dr pepper

$2.79

Fruit punch

$2.79

Ginger ale

$2.79

Hot chocolate

$2.79

Hot tea

$2.79

Iced tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

LG Juice

$4.00

LG milk

$4.00

Mt dew

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Reg coffee

$2.79

Starry

$2.79

SM Juice

$2.00

SM Milk

$2.00

Sobe

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.79

Milk shake

$5.00

Buddy Soada

$3.00

Breakfast Menu - Omelets

Build Your Own

$13.00

3 farm fresh eggs, your choice of cheese, plus 2 additional ingredients. Served with hash browns or American fries, and your choice of toast

Hash Brown Omelet

$13.00

3 farm fresh eggs, choice of cheese, hash brown potatoes, and your choice of toast

Mexican Omelet

$13.00

3 farm fresh eggs, cheddar - Monterey jack cheese blend, tomato, onion, and your choice of toast

Breakfast Menu - Egg Combos

1 Egg

$9.00

2 Eggs

$10.00

3 Eggs

$11.00

Breakfast Menu - Everyday Special

2 Slices Apple Fritter French Toast

$12.00

Served with 2 farm fresh eggs and choice of meat, or hash browns, or American fries

2 Slices Raspberry Fritter French Toast

$12.00

Served with 2 farm fresh eggs and choice of meat, or hash browns, or American fries

Breakfast Menu - Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

2 Slices French Toast

$7.00

4 Slices French Toast

$9.00

2 Slices Apple Fritter French Toast

$7.00

2 Slices Raspberry Fritter French Toast

$7.00

2 Slices Belgian Waffles

$8.00

1 Pancake

$3.50

Breakfast Menu - Favorites

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs, any style

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

2 eggs any style, ham or bacon, & cheese on an English muffin

5 Oz Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Served with hash browns or American fries, and your choice of toast

8 Oz Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Served with hash browns or American fries, and your choice of toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

8 oz chicken fried steak with country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, choice of potato, and choice of toast

Breakfast Skillet

$12.00

Breakfast Menu - Extra Goodies

American Fries

$4.00

Bacon

$4.25

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Ham

$4.25

Hash Browns

$4.00

Load Your Potatoes with Bacon & Cheese

$3.00

Sausage

$4.25

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Specials

Ham Salad Croissant

$12.00

Crispy Cod w/Cheddar Sandwich

$10.00

Shrimp Po-Boy Hoagie

$13.00

5 pc chicken strips

$12.00

Krabbycake Benedict

$14.00

Krabbycake Sandwich

$13.00

Easter

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$16.00

Glazed Ham

$16.00

Easter Rib Eye

$30.00

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Shrimp Salad

$20.00

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Tossed in bbq, bourbon, buffalo, or bourbon buffalo sauce

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with ranch

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Served with piña colada sauce

Fish Wings

$9.00

Served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Garlic Toast Basket

$6.00

6 slices, served with marinara

Loaded Fry

$10.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Tot Basket

$10.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

First Out

Entrees

Sirloin Steak

$25.00

8 oz conger meats sirloin

Sirloin and Shrimp

$32.00

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

14 - 16 oz conger meats ribeye

Ribeye and Shrimp

$40.00

Pan-fried Walleye Dinner

$20.00

Lemon pepper breaded. Served with tartar sauce

Battered Walleye

$22.00

Cod Dinner

$15.00

Served with tartar sauce

Jumbo Battered Shrimp

$20.00

Served with cocktail or tartar sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Served with cocktail or tartar sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$20.00

Served with cocktail or tartar sauce

Cajun Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Salmon

$25.00

Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Chicken Breast dinner

$15.00

8 oz chicken breast

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

1/3 lb country fried beefsteak

Grilled Pork Chops

$15.00

Two 5 oz pork chops

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

8 oz waygu patty, grilled to order

Rib Special

$18.00

Sandwiches

Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun

Battered Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

BLT

$11.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served on your choice of toast

BLT Club

$13.00

Ham, turkey, choice of cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo. Served on your choice of toast

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken with ham, swiss cheese, & honey mustard. Served on a bakery bun

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or crispy, served on a bakery bun

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, american, swiss, or pepper jack cheese. Served on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Special

$10.00

Hot Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Served open-faced with mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.00

Crispy chicken, coated in spicy honey, on a bakery bun

Pan-Fried Walleye Sandwich

$14.00

Lemon pepper breaded. Served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thin-sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese. Served on a hoagie bun

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Breaded & grilled, served on a bakery bun with honey mustard

Rachel

$13.00

Corned beef or turkey, swiss, & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef or turkey, swiss, & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

5 oz flat iron steak, swiss cheese & fried onions. Served on garlic toast

Waygu Burgers

Hawaiian Burger

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

With lettuce, tomato, onion

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Choose from cheddar, american, swiss, or pepper jack cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Choose from cheddar, american, swiss, or pepper jack cheese. With lettuce, tomato, onion

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.00

Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, & tomato

All-American Burger

$15.00

American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, & tomato

Montreal Burger

$15.00

Montreal steak seasoning. Topped with fried onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & side of bleu cheese

Patty Melt

$13.00

Swiss cheese, fried onions, served on grilled wheat

Green Olive Melt

$13.00

With cheddar, pepper jack cheese, & fried onion on grilled marble rye

Jalapeño Popper Cream Cheese Melt

$13.00

With cheddar, pepper jack cheese, & fried onion on grilled marble rye

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Kids Menu

Mickey Mouse Cake

$6.50

Kids French Toast

$6.50

Kids 1 Egg

$6.50

Kids Pancake

$6.50

Kid Hamburger

$6.50

kids Grilled cheese

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.50

Kids Fish Nuggets

$6.50

House Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Parmesan cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$7.00

Tomato, carrot, cucumber, & croutons

Specialty Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Ham, turkey, egg, swiss & cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, & croutons. Served with garlic toast

Greek Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, black olives, tomato, cucumber, feta, & onion. Served with Greek vinaigrette & garlic toast

Shoestring Chicken Salad

$12.00

An original trumbles recipe. Served with fruit

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken, red cabbage, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, rice noodles, & almonds. Served with oriental dressing & garlic toast

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00

Senior 55+ Menu

Senior Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Served open-faced with mashed potatoes & gravy

Senior Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$9.00

Soup of the day & ham, turkey, roast beef, or chicken salad on your choice of bread

Senior Soup & Salad

$9.00

Cup of soup of the day & a side house, or caesar salad

Senior Dinners

Senior Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Choose from a 5 oz grilled chicken breast or 3 breaded chicken stips

Senior Hamburger Steak

$10.00

1/3 lb fresh ground beef, grilled to order

Senior Cod Dinner

$10.00

5 oz battered filet

Senior Steak Dinner

$12.00

5 oz flat iron steak

Senior Pork Chop Dinner

$10.00

5 oz grilled pork chop

Ala Carte

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

White & Wild Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

American Fries

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Garlic Toast 2 Piece

$3.00

2 pieces

Mashed W/ Gravy

$4.00

Garlic Toast 1 Piece

$1.25

Soup

Today's Feature Cup

$4.00

Ask your server for today's selection

Today's Feature Bowl

$6.00

Ask your server for today's selection

French Onion

$6.00

French Onion First out

$6.00

Pastries

pie

$5.25

Whole Pie

$30.00

Bread pudding

$4.00

Ala mode

$1.00

Ice cream

$2.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Cinnamon roll

$2.50

caramel roll

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Pie Happy Hour

Coffee & Slice of Pie

$5.00

GF Cookies

6 GF Cookies

$6.00

12 GF Cookies

$12.00

Booze Pricing

Whiskey

2 Gingers

$6.50

Black Velvet

$5.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Pendleton

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Windsor (well)

$5.50

Bourbon

Bradshaw

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

J&B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$5.50

E&J

$5.50

Hennessy

$11.00

Tequila

Anza Gold (well)

$3.75

Jose Cuervo

$5.50

Patron

$7.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Boodles

$6.00

Great House (well)

$3.75

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Rum

Atlantis Silver (well)

$3.75

Bacardi

$5.50

Barcardi Limon

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.00

Myers

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Sea Ice (well)

$3.75

Smirnoff Red

$3.75

Titos

$5.50

UV Blue

$4.00

Vox

$6.00

Liqeur

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Apple Schnapps

$3.75

Baileys

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$3.75

Cointreau

$6.00

Creme De Cocoa Dark

$3.75

Dr. McGillicuddys

$5.00

Dr. McGillicuddys Cherry

$5.00

Dr. McGillicuddys Vanilla

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.75

Beer (Copy)

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Budwiser

$4.00

Bud light

$4.00

Bud Zero NA

$4.00

Busch light

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Grainbelt Premium

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Lakefront New Grist GF

$4.50

Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Nordeast

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Schells Amber

$4.50

Shells Winter Ale

$4.50

Shells Firebrick

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Summit Saga IPA

$4.50

Summit EPA

$4.50

Two Roots NA

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Tap Mich Golden

$4.00

Tap Big Wave

$6.50

Tap Vanilla Cream Ale

$6.50

Tap Oreo Speedwagon

$6.50

White Wine (Copy)

Bottle Bogle Chardanay

$20.00

Mascato

$7.25

Sauvignon Blanc

$4.00

Glass Chardanay

$4.00

Glass Zinfadel

$4.25

Prosecco

$6.75

Sutterhome White zin

$4.00

Red Wine (Copy)

Glass Merlot Bogle

$4.25

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon Bogle

$4.25

Pinot Noir Juggernaut

$5.00

Red Blend Our Daily Red

$4.25

Red Blend Smoking Loon

$4.25

Stella Rosso

$6.75

Bottle Bogle Cabeernet

$23.00

Bottle Bogle Merlot

$23.00

Bottle Juggernaut Pino Noir

$23.00

Bottle Our Daily Red

$23.00

Bottle Phantom Red

$26.00

Bottle Smoking Loon

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

OH! so Good!

Location

1811 E Main St, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

