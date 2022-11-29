Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trumbull Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

150 Trumbull Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (dinner)
Grilled Angus Cheeseburger (dinner)
Rock Shrimp & Sweet Potato Fritters (dinner)

Midday - TK

Grilled Filet Mignon (lunch-tk)

$15.50

truffled "tater tots", blue cheese fondue

Rock Shrimp & Sweet Potato Fritters (lunch)

$11.95

nuoc cham

Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (lunch)

$10.95

seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots

Crispy Duck Confit Dumplings (dinner)

$11.95

lemongrass aioli, foie gras

Caesar Salad (tk)

$10.95

romaine hearts, white anchovies, croutons

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad (lunch)

$19.95

mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, toasted almonds

Vegetable Stone Pie

$16.95

artichoke hearts, broccolini, red sauce, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes

Grilled Angus Cheeseburger (lunch)

$16.95

one all-beef patty, special sauce, vintage cheddar, sesame seed bun

Black Jack Burger (lunch)

$17.95

cajun spice, jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle onion, avocado

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (tk)

$16.95

crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, kettle chips

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (lunch)

$15.95

hickory smoked shoulder, sweet potato fries, shaved cabbage slaw

Seared Salmon (dinner)

$27.95

brioche crouton, Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, Rockefeller sauce

Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak (lunch)

$29.50

shiitake mushrooms, soy caramel, broccolini, french fries

Spinach Artichoke Dip (tk)

$12.95

Pork Dumplings

$12.95

sesame, chives, red chili, soy

Appetizers (dinner)

Crispy Duck Leg (tk)

$13.95

passion fruit jus, star anise, candied orange peel

Chili Poached Jumbo Shrimp

$12.95

guacamole, three pepper sauce, micro cilantro

Spinach Artichoke Dip (tk)

$12.95

Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (dinner)

$10.95

seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots

Rock Shrimp & Sweet Potato Fritters (dinner)

$11.95

nuoc cham dipping sauce

Grilled Filet Mignon (dinner-tk)

$15.50

truffled "tater tots", blue cheese fondue

Pork Dumplings

$12.95

sesame, chives, red chili, soy

Pan Roasted Mussels

$12.95

coconut green curry, coriander, ginger

Seared Pork Belly

$11.95

brown sugar soy glaze, kimchi puree, scallions

Scallop Ceviche (tk)

$13.95

mango, citrus vinaigrette, jalapeno

Pad Thai (dinner)

$16.95

rice noodles, snap peas, bell peppers, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts

Grilled Marinated Hanger Steak (dinner)

$16.50

shiitake mushrooms, soy-caramel, broccolini, french fries

Salads & Such (dinner)

Caesar Salad (dinner)

$10.95

romaine hearts, white anchovies, focaccia croutons

Sonoma Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$12.95Out of stock

watermelon, micro-mint, balsamic pearls

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad (dinner)

$19.95

baby arugula, citrus vinaigrette, toasted almonds

Local Burrata

$11.95

heirloom tomatoes, saba, pesto genovese

Bibb Lettuce Salad (tk)

$10.95Out of stock

confit shallot vinaigrette, radish, pickled grapes, string beans

Tuna Nicoise (tk)

$20.95

Apple & Fennel Salad

$11.95

honey crisp apple, baby kale, goat cheese, cider vinaigrette

Beet Salad (tk)

$10.95

golden beets, pomegranate seeds, red onion, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pomegranate molasses

Caesar Salad (dinner)

$10.95

romaine hearts, white anchovies, focaccia croutons

D Caesar w/Chicken

$18.95

grilled chicken, romaine hearts, white anchovies, focaccia croutons

D Caesar w/Salmon

$27.95

salmon, romaine hearts, white anchovies, focaccia croutons

D Caesar w/Shrimp

$19.95

shrimp, romaine hearts, white anchovies, focaccia croutons

Beet Salad (tk)

$10.95

golden beets, pomegranate seeds, red onion, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pomegranate molasses

Beet Salad w/ Chicken (tk)

$17.95

grilled chicken, golden beets, pomegranate seeds, red onion, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pomegranate molasses

Beet Salad w/ Shrimp (tk)

$18.95

grilled shrimp, golden beets, pomegranate seeds, red onion, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pomegranate molasses

Beet Salad w/ Salmon (tk)

$19.95

salmon, pomegranate seeds, red onion, baby arugula, grape tomatoes, pomegranate molasses

Stone Pies & Sandwiches (dinner)

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

hickory smoked pork shoulder, sweet potato fries, shaved cabbage slaw

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (dinner)

$17.95

spicy mayonnaise, house pickles, potato roll, hand-cut french fries

Grilled Angus Cheeseburger (dinner)

$16.95

one all-beef patty, special sauce, vintage cheddar, sesame seed bun

Margherita Pie (tk)

$14.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce

Soppressata Stone Pie (tk)

$16.95

crushed plum tomatoes, parmesan, hot honey, fresh oregano

Mushroom Stone Pie

$16.95

confit garlic, rosemary, fontina, truffle, arugula

Entrees (dinner)

Brick Pressed Chicken

$26.95

herb cured brick pressed chicken, garlic whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, lemon-garlic sauce

Point Judith Scallops

$32.95

amarillo mojo, peruvian purple corn, native sweet corn

Braised Pork Shank (tk)

$25.95

szechuan peppercorn rice, baby bok choy, star anise

Seared Salmon (dinner)

$29.95

brioche crouton, Seacoast mushrooms, spinach, Rockefeller sauce

Seared Duck Breast (tk)

$28.95

crispy skinned duck, roasted asparagus, melted leeks, thyme, crispy parmesan potatoes

Grilled Marinated Double Hanger Steak

$29.50

shiitake mushrooms, soy-caramel, broccolini, french fries

Hilda's Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf (dinner)

$18.95

cheddar mashed potatoes, bourbon bbq sauce, green beans, tomato jam

Shrimp Pasta (tk)

$27.95

butter-roasted shrimp, fresh fettucine, roasted peppers, snow peas, pesto cream, shaved parmesan

Braised Beef Short Ribs (tk)

$30.95

roasted root vegetables, chive whipped potatoes, bacon lardons

NY Sirloin (tk)

$32.95

crispy brussels sprouts, rossini sauce, whipped yukon gold potatoes

Double Chiang Mai Noodles

$19.95

seared tenderloin, coconut milk, shallots

Double Seafood Pad Thai

$29.95

rice noodles, snow peas, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts

Vegetarian Entree (tk)

$15.95

Chicken Pad Thai (dinner)

$23.95

grilled chicken, rice noodles, snow peas, lime-chili sauce, roasted peanuts

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (dinner)

$17.95

crispy chicken, cheddar, bacon, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, kettle chips

Sides

Side Asparagus (tk)

$7.50

Side Broccolini (tk)

$7.50

Side Brussels (tk)

$7.50

Side Carrots (tk)

$7.50

Side Cauliflower (tk)

$7.50

Side Cheddar Mashed (tk)

$7.50

Side Fries (tk)

$7.50

Side Haricots (tk)

$7.50

Side Mashed (tk)

$7.50

Side Mushrooms (tk)

$7.50

Side Rice (tk)

$7.50

Side Spinach (tk)

$7.50Out of stock

Side Sweet Fries (tk)

$7.50

Side Truffle Fries (tk)

$7.50

Side Zucchini (tk)

$7.50

Gluten Free (dinner)

Avocado Smash (GF)

$12.95

bacon, lime, soured cream, grilled corn tortilla

Chiang Mai Curried Noodles (GF)

$10.95

rice noodles, tenderloin, coconut milk

Sauteed Gulf Shrimp (GF)

$13.95

lime-chili sauce, rice noodles, scallions

Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts (GF)

$9.95

applewood bacon, parmesan

Caesar Salad (GF)

$10.95

parmesan, anchovies, romaine hearts

Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad (GF)

$19.95

mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette, toasted almonds

Grilled Angus Cheeseburger (GF)

$19.95

one all beef patty, gorgonzola aioli, vintage cheddar, gluten free bun, kettle chips

Four Cheese Ravioli (GF)

$27.95

aglio e olio, seared shrimp, sweet peas, parmesan

Brick Pressed Chicken (GF)

$26.95

seasonal vegetables, garlic whipped potatoes, lemon-garlic sauce

Seared Salmon (GF)

$27.95

pan-seared salmon, curried parsnip puree, swiss chard, pomegranate reduction

Soppressata Stone Pie (GF)

$17.95

crushed plum tomatoes, aged provolone, hot honey

Vegetarian (dinner)

Vegetarian Queso Fundido

$11.95

warm tortilla chips, jalapenos, rajas

Local Burrata

$11.95

heirloom tomatoes, saba, pesto genovese

Vegetarian Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

pan-seared brussels sprouts, parmesan, shallots, maple-balsamic glaze

Avocado Smash

$11.95

cilantro, lime, soured cream, grilled corn tortilla

The Toscana

$12.95

polenta croutons, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Vegetarian Pad Thai

$21.95

bok choy, rice noodles, roasted peanuts, chili-lime sauce

Vegetable Stone Pie

$16.95

artichoke hearts, broccolini, red sauce, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes

Four Cheese Ravioli

$21.95

sweet peas, wilted greens, parmesan

Veggie Burger (tk)

$16.95

gorgonzola aioli, sesame seed bun, VT cheddar, french fries

Desserts - TK

Flourless Chocolate Cake (tk)

$9.95

spiced berry sauce, chantilly cream, fresh berries

Vanilla Bean Crème Brulee (tk)

$8.95

cinnamon-almond biscotti

Caramelized Banana Split (tk)

$9.95

vanilla bean ice cream, orange-candied walnuts, trio of sauces

Fruit Crisp (tk)

$9.95

apple & pear, crumb topping, vanilla ice cream, pecans

Waffled Carrot Cake (tk)

$9.95

cream cheese icing, toasted coconut, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Cheesecake (tk)

$8.95

white chocolate, graham crust, cranberry-orange chutney

Gelato (tk)

$7.95

Sorbet (tk)

$7.95

Side Gelato (tk)

$2.95

Side Sorbet (tk)

$2.95

Non-Alc Bevs (TK ToGo)

Arnold Palmer* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

Btl GINGER BEER (Hosmer)* (TG)

$3.50

12oz Bottle - Locally made in CT by Hosmer Mountain Soda Co., Willimantic

CLUB SODA (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.25

16oz

Coke (Bottle)* (ToGo)

$3.25Out of stock

8oz Bottle of Coke

COKE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

Coke Diet (Bottle)* (ToGo)

$3.25Out of stock

8oz Bottle of Diet Coke

COKE DIET (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

FIJI STILL WATER (500ML)* (TG)

$3.00

GINGER ALE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS CRANBERRY JUICE* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS LEMONADE* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS MILK* (TG)

$2.25

12oz

KIDS ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$2.50

12oz

KIDS PINEAPPLE* (TG)

$2.50

12oz

LEMONADE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

ORANGE JUICE* (TG)

$4.00

16oz

PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)

PELLEGRINO (Liter)* (TG)

$6.50

Liter bottle of San Pellegrino Italian Mineral Water

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING (500mL)* (TG)

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE* (TG)

$3.00

SPRITE (Ftn)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

TEA (ICED)* (TG)

$3.00

16oz

TONIC (Ftn)* (TG)

$2.50Out of stock

16oz

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hartford's most eclectic restaurant

Location

150 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT 06103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Max Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
185 Asylum Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
The Russell Restaurant Group - Downtown Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
187 Allyn Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
orange star4.7 • 262
126-130 Ann Uccello Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Four Dads Pub DOWNTOWN - Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
114 Asylum Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Terreno at Goodwin Hotel - 1 Haynes Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 Haynes Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast - 8830 - Nassau
orange starNo Reviews
Epicurean Feast unit 8830 Hartford, CT 06102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hartford

Spice Venue
orange star4.3 • 2,372
81 Asylum Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Dhaba Wala Indian Kitchen - Hartford
orange star4.5 • 2,044
49 Asylum Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
The Rockin Chicken
orange star4.5 • 1,586
476 Franklin Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext
City Steam Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,117
942 Main Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Nolita Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 282
901 Wethersfield Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext
Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
orange star4.7 • 262
126-130 Ann Uccello Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hartford
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston