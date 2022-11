Thanksgiving Dinner To Go - Pick up November 23

$282.00

Leave the cooking to us this Thanksgiving! Meal serves 5-6 people and includes Anson Mills Cornbread with Maple Cinnamon Butter, Rotisserie Heritage Turkey Roasted Whole and Taken off the Bone Served with Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Relish, Cornbread Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potato Gratin and 10' Pumpkin Pie with Chantilly cream and candied pepitas Re-heat instructions will be simple and included. Pick up is the day before Thanksgiving between 2pm - 6pm.