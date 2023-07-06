- Home
Trummer's Coffee & Wine Bar 14013 Promenade Commons
Coffee
Coffee
Signature Cafe
Red Velvet Latte
Kaiser Melange (no Cognac)
Egg yolk whipped with honey, topped with whipped cream
Einspanner
Double espresso topped with whipped cream
Shakerado
A double espresso is shaken with simple syrup and ice
Cold Brew
Ask us about our cold brew process
Vienna Eis Cafe
Hand-whisked cold brew and vanilla ice cream
Wellness Lattes
All Day
Panini/Sandw.
Caprese
Mozzarella, tomato, and basil pesto
Madrid
Manchego, apple, and fig jam
Normandy
Roasted turkey, brie cheese, and lingonberry jam
Piadina
Prosciutto, stracciatella cheese, roasted tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic
Sienna
Mortadella, provolone, and arugula
Bratwurst Sandw.
Breakfast
Add 2 Eggs
Beignets
With bourbon butterscotch dipping sauce
Breakfast Panini
Egg, ham, gruyere cheese, and tomato
Croque Madame
Ham and gruyere filled ciabatta roll covered with cheese sauce, topped with a fried egg served with a side of arugula salad
Eggs and Salmon
Scrambled eggs, chives, and smoked salmon
Greek Yogurt
One cup of yogurt and 3 toppings; your choice of blueberries, granola, honey, chocolate chips, or almonds
Ham & Eggs
Fresh country ham, eggs sunny side up, and toast
Quiche
Tomato, mozzarella, and basil filling, served with a side of kale caesar salad
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Starters
Larger Plates
Cheese Spaetzle
German-style pasta, gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions
Potato Strudel
Potatoes, leek, feta, and arugula salad
Ricotta Cavatelli
Peas, corn, asparagus, and parmesan cheese
Sausage Plate
Bratwurst, Hungarian, käse krainer, kraut salad, and mustard
Schnitzel
Arugula salad, lingonberry jam
Kids Food
Soup/Salads
Soup
Berry Salad
Baby arugula, fresh berries, feta cheese, blood orange vinaigrette, and balsamic
Burrata
Tomato, nectarine, basil, and prosciutto chip
Kale Caesar
Poppyseed Caesars dressing
Side Kale
Poppyseed Caesars dressing
Panzanella
Arugula, tomatoes, peppers, red onion, croutons, pesto marinated chicken
Pastry
Apfel Cake
Biscotti
Blueberry Strudel
Bread Pudding
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Tart
Coconut Tart
Cookie
Croissant
Danish
Esterhazy
Fruit Tart
GF Blueberry Muffin
GF Chocolate Muffin
GF Chocolate Tart
GF Coconut Tart
GF Key Lime Tart
Key Lime Tart
Linzer Tart
Napoleon
Sacher Torte
Schaumrolle
Streusel
Tiramisu
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Sage
Plymouth gin, elderflower, and sage
Titanic
Trummer's signature cocktail
Main Street
Bulleit bourbon, honey, cinnamon, and lime
Espresso Martini
Espresso, stoli vanilla, and grand marnier
Trummer's Mojito
For de Cana, mint, and bitters
Smoked Manhattan
bitters, smoked bulleit bourbon, dolin sweet vermouth
Aperol Spritzer
Aperol, cucumber, and prosecco
Hugo
Elderflower, prosecco, mint, and lime
Pain & Pleasure
Jalapeño ice ball and hibiscus margarita
Coffee Cocktails
Austrian Eis Cafe (w/Rum)
Coffee, ice cream, rum, and coffee whipped cream
Babushka
Coffee, vodka, kahlua, and whipped cream
Cafe Noisette
Cappuccino, frangelico, and lemon zest
Cafe Superbe
Cafe Americano, cognac, and orange liquor
Coffee Coretto
(Italy) double espresso and grappa brandy
Irish Coffee
Coffee, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream
Kaiser Melange w/Cognac
Egg yolk whipped with honey, topped with whipped cream
Rudesheimer
(Germany) double espresso, cognac, and whipped cream
Styria
Coffee, apfel strudel syrup, and rum
Brunch Cocktails
Beer
Bottle Beer
Stiegel Radler
6.09 o z. Light, citrusy, and refreshing
Eggenberg
11 oz. Crisp, mildly hoppy, and easy to drink
Ottakringer
16.9 oz. Middly hoppy and nutty
Dunkel Wheat
16.9 oz. German hefeweizen, dark wheat beer
Hefeweissbier
16.9 oz. German hefeweizen, golden wheat beer
Sun's Out
Solace Sun's Out Hops Out, IPA
Wine
Liquor
Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Bowman Broth.
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
E.H. Taylor-Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Toasted
George Dickel 13y
I.W. Harper-Cab Cask
Knob Creek 12y
Knob Creek 9y
Makers Mark
Makers Mark-wood Finished
Whistlepig Piggyback 6y
Woodford Reserve
Bourbon-Single Barrel
Bourbon-Barrel Proof
Whiskey
Rye
Scotch
Gin
Rum
Brandy
Liqueurs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
European style coffee house serving traditional coffee specialties, beer, wine, cocktails and home-made pastries and small plates.
14013 Promenade Commons, Gainesville, VA 20155