Trussville Social 114 South Chalkville Rd

Starters

Get Social Fries

Get Social Fries

$13.00

Sidewinder fries topped with smoked chicken, mac n cheese, jalapeños, you choice of BBQ sauce, then finished off with bacon bits & melted cheese.

Buffalo Nachos

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a bed of fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and ranch sauce.

Chips & Homemade Salsa

$7.00

Jumbo Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Think: “Breadstick meets Cheese Stick”. Served with a side of marinara or ranch.

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Southwest Chicken Rolls

$11.00

Onion Straws App

$7.00

Social Charcuterie

$20.00Out of stock

Street Corn Dip

$8.00

Creamy roasted corn dip mixed with jalapeños, cream cheese & spices served with a side of lightly fried tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Social Pretzel

$12.00

Quesadillas

A flour tortilla filled with gooey cheese topped with sour cream, jalapeños and a side of our homemade salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Signature Salads

All our homemade salads consist of fresh lettuce, quartered tomatoes, sliced cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits and sliced red onion.

The Garden

$10.00

Our fresh green house salad topped with your choice of smoked hand-pulled chicken, fried chicken tenders, grilled chicken tenders, or brisket, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and sliced red onion with your choice of dressing

Strawberry Pecan Spinach Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach salad topped with strawberries, candied pecans, bacon pieces, cranberries with sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Mama’s Chicken Salad

$12.00

Our fresh green salad topped with Mama’s special recipe chicken salad, made fresh with hand-pulled smoked chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, celery and onion

Wings

Small Wings

$12.00

Approx. 5 wings

Medium Wings

$15.00

Approx. 8 wings

Large Wings

$19.00

Approx. 12 wings

X-Large Wings

$27.00

Approx. 16 wings

6 Piece **Smoked Wings**

$14.00

Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.

12 Piece **Smoked Wings**

$27.00

Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Hand-breaded tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with your choice of one side.

Super Stuffed Spuds

They're the size of a pigskin and come with butter, sour cream, shredded Cheese, green onion, and bacon bits-- a touchdown for your taste buds!

**Brisket Potato**

$15.00

Tater stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and our Honey BBQ sauce, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bites, and green onion

**Chicken Bliss Potato**

$15.00

A combo of smoked, hand pulled chicken and white BBQ sauce, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions

The Buffalo

$12.00

A Tater inferno! Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with jalapeños and ranch sauce, butter, sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese

The Basic Spud

$10.00

Served with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon bits, this spud is slightly smaller than our others.

Burgers

All our burgers are fresh, never frozen, hand-pattied and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and sliced red onion. (Specialty burgers made as described below)
The Social

The Social

$15.00

Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with Gouda cheese, pimento cheese, local strawberry pepper jam jelly, fried green tomato, bacon and onion straws.

TrussVegas

$12.00

Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with cream cheese, jalapeño peppers, local strawberry pepper jam jelly, bacon and onion straws.

The Basic

$9.00

The Trainwreck

$13.00

Beef patty topped with our slow-smoked hickory beef brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese & honey bbq sauce.

Garden Burger

$11.00

Garden veggie patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & sliced red onion.

Sandwiches/Wraps

For a low- cal alternative enjoy any of these sandwiches as a wrap!

Redneck Reuben

$12.00

Slow smoked beef brisket topped with smoked gouda cheese, onion straws, and drizzled with our Signature White BBQ sauce between 2 slices of Texas toast.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken smothered with our Jamaican jerk sauce topped with lettuce, onion, pickle,tomato,and a fresh pineapple

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Mama’s Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Mama’s homemade chicken salad served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

The Social Club

$12.00

Main Events

**Beef Brisket Plate**

$19.00

Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides.

QTR. White Chicken Plate

$14.00

A breast and wing of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

QTR. Dark Chicken Plate

$13.00

A leg and thigh of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

Half Chicken Plate

$17.00

A leg, thigh, breast and wing of smoked chicken covered with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.

**Catfish Platter*

$14.00

We take two pond- raised USA catfish. hand bread them and serve piping hot with 2 sides and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.

Fried Chicken Tender Plate

$12.00

10 oz Ribeye

$25.00

A ribeye grilled to perfection at your top of choice

Chef’s Pan Seared Salmon

$25.00

An 8 oz fresh, never frozen salmon cooked with a golden crisp top and medium rare center (unless otherwise specified) served atop a bed of rice. Chef’s sauce choice.

Center Cut Pork Chop

$15.00

Grilled Tender Plate

$12.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$10.00

Fries made out of funnel cake, topped with powdered sugar and served with sides of caramel and chocolate

Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

Deep-fried cheesecake that is creamy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Topped with cinnamon sugar and caramel drizzle

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream. Your choice of toppings: caramel, chocolate, and/or sprinkles

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes side

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Straws side

$2.99

Shoestring Fries

$2.99

Sidewinder Fries

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

Rice

$2.99Out of stock

Side salad

$2.99

Kids Menu

All kids meals are for children 10 and under and include fries and a soft drink.

Corn Dog Bites

$8.00

Mini corn dogs without the stick!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 hand-breaded tenders and your choice of sauce.

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Quarter-pounder with pickles.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

We figure this one pretty much explains itself.

Mac and Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Add Ons/ Extras

Texas Toast

$0.50

Toasted Bun

$0.50

Black Basket of Chips

$2.00

Red Basket of Chips

$1.00

1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

Bowl of Queso

$2.00

Bowl of Salsa

$1.00

Extra Burger Patty

$4.99

1 Grilled Tender

$2.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Cup of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Beer cheese

$2.00

Chef Specials

Paneed Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

GUEST LIST

$225.00

fried crab claws

$22.00Out of stock

sauteed crab claws

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken n Dressing

$16.00

Sides

$20.00

Fajita Taco Soup

$12.00

Meatloaf

$20.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Redbull

Regular Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$5.00

Watermelon Redbull

$5.00

Bottled Water

Bottled water

$2.00

BLK water

$4.00

Beer

Angry O

$8.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Dog Fish 90 Minute IPA

$10.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Fat Tire Amber

$8.00

Ghost Machine IPA

$10.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$6.00

Miller Lite Btl

$5.00

Sam Adams Jack -O

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo

$7.50

Sam Adams

$7.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

SpaceDust IPA

$8.00

Stella

$7.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$7.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Blood Orange Mug

$10.00

Blue Moon Mug

$7.00

BLONDE

$8.00

Good People IPA Mug

$8.00

Kentucky Vanilla Cream

$10.00

Trim Tab 205 Mug

$8.00

Trim Tab Lager Mug

$9.00

Voodoo Hazy Juicy IPA Mug

$8.00

Voodoo IPA Mug

$8.00

PORTER

$8.00

Passion Fruit Gose

$8.00

Oak Mountain IPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$2.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$2.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$2.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.00Out of stock

Truck Stop

$3.75Out of stock

Landshark

$3.75Out of stock

Yeungling

$3.75Out of stock

Blue Moon

$3.75Out of stock

Ghost Train Kaleidescope

$9.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon Mango

$8.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

Trim Tab Raspberry

$9.00

Wise Acre Tiny Bomb

$9.00

Woodchuck Mimosa

$6.00

Terrapin Watermelon

$8.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

STA Monkeynaut

$8.00

STA Stout Devil

$8.00Out of stock

Druid City Neon Moon

$8.00

Avondale A-OK IPA

$8.00

Yellow Hammer Rebellion

$8.00

Happy Dad

$7.00

Good People Hazy Snake

$9.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

Sour Pash

$8.00

Happy Dad Fruit Punch

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$6.75

Bahama Mama

$7.75

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Coconut Mai Tai

$7.75

Dreamsicle

$7.00

Vanilla Vodka, Orange Juice, and a splash of cream.

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Grateful Dead

$9.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Long Island

$10.00

Malibu Barbie

$8.75

Melon Ball

$8.00

Powder Puff

$8.00

Puff Long Island Liqueurs, Malibu, pineapple, cranberry & OJ.

Purple Haze

$8.00

Purple Rain

$8.00

Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Raspberry, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with Sprite

Royal Flush

$9.00

Crown, Apple Pucker, Splash of Cranberry and top off with sprite

Screaming Orgasm

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.75

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sissy Drink

$8.00

Drink Malibu, vodka, then a splash of banana, peach, melon, cranberry, pineapple & OJ.

Sweet Tart

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

The Cage

$9.00

Jim Beam, Amaretto, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with sprite.

The Green Monster

$11.00

Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Malibu, Splash of Myers, Melon, banana, then topped off with pineapple & OJ

The Strut

$10.00

Wild Turkey & Orange Juice

The Waterboy

$11.00

Long Island liqueurs, Malibu, Splash of Blue Curacao, Sour, and topped off with orange & pineapple juice

Tom Collins

$6.75

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

White Russian

$9.00

Wild Peach

$8.00

Peach Rum, peach, a splash of amaretto & fill with OJ.

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Orange Theory

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini's

Apple Martini

$8.00

Melon Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Shots

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Pink Panty Pull Down

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Roll Tide

$8.00

Roughing the Kicker

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Soco Lime

$8.00

Surfer on Acid

$11.00

Sweet Tart

$8.00

T.K.0

$12.00

The Sack

$7.00

The Stinger

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

War Eagle

$8.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Liquor

Absolute

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$7.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Passion Fruit

$11.00

Citrus

$7.00

Deep Eddie’s Grapefruit

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Truly Wild Berry Vodka

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Whipped

$7.00

1800 Cristalino

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

Cabo

$10.00

Casamigos blanco/silver

$14.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Herradura

$12.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Teremana

$12.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Padre Azul

$30.00

Gran Coramin

$18.00

Casamigos Mexcal

$16.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers’s Rum

$8.00

Bakers

$14.00

Bird Dog Blackberry

$8.00

Bird Dog Peach

$8.00

Blue Note

$14.00

Blue Note Crossroads

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Black

$10.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

EH Taylor

$40.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentlemen's Jack

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Single Barrel Select

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$15.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Rivulet

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wheller 10 yr

$30.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Willet

$40.00

Wheller 12 yr

$50.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$40.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Dread River Bourbon

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rare Breed

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Widow Jane

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Noble Oak

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendrix

$10.00

BeefEater Gin

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Kahlua

$1.50

Emmets

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Dewars

$6.75

Chivas

$12.00

Balvenie

$20.00

Glenlevit

$18.50

Red Wine

19 Crimes Cabernet

$38.00

19 Crimes Red Blend

$38.00

Black Ink Red Blend Bottle

$32.00

Black Ink Red Blend Glass

$8.00

Chateau Bellevue Bordeaux

$54.00

Diora Pinot Noir Bottle

$64.00

Duck Pond Pinot Noir Bottle

$57.00

Duckhorn Merlot Bottle

$95.00

Girard Cab Bottle

$94.00

Goldschmidt Zinfandel Bottle

$58.00

Heitz Cellars Cab Bottle

$115.00

Hindsight Red Blend Bottle

$71.00

House Red Merlot

$7.00

House Red Pinot Noir

$7.00

Josh Cellars Cab Bottle

$36.00

Josh Cellars Cab Glass

$9.00

Leese Finch Merlot Bottle

$40.00

Leese Finch Merlot Glass

$8.00

Leflaive Rouge Pinot Noir

$81.00

Markham Merlot Bottle

$72.00

McManis Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00

McManis Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Portillo Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Portillo Malbec Glass

$9.00

Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$90.00

Serial Cab Bottle

$66.00

Silver Gate Cab Bottle

$20.00

Silver Gate Cab Glass

$6.00

Silver Gate Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Silver Gate Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

DAVE PHINNEY ABSTRACT BOTTLE

$75.00

DAVE PHINNEY OTHERS BOTTLE

$75.00

DAVE PHINNEY PALERMO BOTTLE

$75.00

DAVE PHINNEY SPAIN BOTTLE

$75.00

DAVE PHINNEY CALI BOTTLE

$75.00

DAVE PHINNEY ITALY BOTTLE

$75.00

DAVE PHINNEY 8 YEARS BOTTLE

$115.00

White Wine

Movendo Moscato Glass

$7.00

Movendo Moscato Bottle

$27.00

Schmitt Sohne Riesling Glass

$8.00

Schmitt Sohne Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Lucien Albrecht Riesling Bottle

$52.00

Silver Gate Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$6.00

Silver Gate Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.00

La Petite Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

La Petite Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$31.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Black Stallion Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$61.00

Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Bottega Pinot Grigio Bottle

$51.00Out of stock

Silver Gate Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

Silver Gate Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Callaway Cellars Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Callaway Cellars Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Butter Chardonnay Bottle

$46.00

Cave De Lugny Bottle

$56.00

Calera Chardonnay Bottle

$85.00

House White Wine

$7.00

DAVE PHINNEY NEW ZEALAND BTL

$75.00

Rose Wine

Acentuado Rose Glass

$8.00

Acentuado Rose Bottle

$36.00

Fleur De Prairie Bottle

$53.00

Calvet Brut Rose

$54.00

Bubbles

Sparkling Glass

$7.00

Sparkling Bottle

$24.00

Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Cremant D’ Alsace

$54.00

Champagne

$215.00

Social Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Margarita

$12.00

Blackberry Mojito

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blue Lagoon

$10.00

Bourbon Sour

$12.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Envy Cocktail

$12.00

French Martini

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

On a Cloud

$8.00

Pineapple Jalapeño Marg

$12.00

Social 75

$12.00

Social Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Social Martini

$11.00

Social Spritzer

$12.00

Strawberry Mint Mule

$12.00

Trussville Sour

$12.00

Whiskey Dream

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Brunch drinks

Mimosa

$5.00

Basic Bloody

$6.00

Bloody Social

$14.00

Game Day Shots

Roll Tide shot

$5.00

War Eagle Shot

$5.00

Shirts

Blue Shirt

$20.00

Red Shirt

$20.00

Green Shirt

$20.00

Tan Shirt

$20.00

Tumblers

Tumbler 20oz

$35.00

Tumbler 30oz

$40.00

Decals

Decal

$5.00

Hats

Blue Hat

$25.00

Green Hat

$25.00

Red and White Hat

$25.00

Red and Black Hat

$25.00

Kookie

Black Koozie

$10.00

Food

Skillet

$14.00

Bfast Social

$12.00

Sunday Ticket

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Bfast Club

$12.00

Stuffed biscuits

$12.00

STEAK N EGGS

$18.00

Side of eggs

$2.00

Side of bacon

$2.00

Drinks

Basic Bloody

$6.00

Social Bloody

$14.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Sherbet Mimosa

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 South Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL 35173

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

