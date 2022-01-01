- Home
Trussville Social 114 South Chalkville Rd
114 South Chalkville Road
Trussville, AL 35173
Starters
Get Social Fries
Sidewinder fries topped with smoked chicken, mac n cheese, jalapeños, you choice of BBQ sauce, then finished off with bacon bits & melted cheese.
Buffalo Nachos
Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce on a bed of fried tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, cheeses, jalapeños, homemade salsa and ranch sauce.
Chips & Homemade Salsa
Jumbo Cheese Sticks
Think: “Breadstick meets Cheese Stick”. Served with a side of marinara or ranch.
Fried Green Tomatoes App
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Southwest Chicken Rolls
Onion Straws App
Social Charcuterie
Street Corn Dip
Creamy roasted corn dip mixed with jalapeños, cream cheese & spices served with a side of lightly fried tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Social Pretzel
Quesadillas
Signature Salads
The Garden
Our fresh green house salad topped with your choice of smoked hand-pulled chicken, fried chicken tenders, grilled chicken tenders, or brisket, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and sliced red onion with your choice of dressing
Strawberry Pecan Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach salad topped with strawberries, candied pecans, bacon pieces, cranberries with sweet balsamic vinaigrette
Mama’s Chicken Salad
Our fresh green salad topped with Mama’s special recipe chicken salad, made fresh with hand-pulled smoked chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, celery and onion
Wings
Small Wings
Approx. 5 wings
Medium Wings
Approx. 8 wings
Large Wings
Approx. 12 wings
X-Large Wings
Approx. 16 wings
6 Piece **Smoked Wings**
Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.
12 Piece **Smoked Wings**
Smoked wings with a sweet smoked paprika sauce & drizzles with our signature white BBQ Sauce.
Boneless Wings
Hand-breaded tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with your choice of one side.
Super Stuffed Spuds
**Brisket Potato**
Tater stuffed with hickory smoked brisket and our Honey BBQ sauce, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bites, and green onion
**Chicken Bliss Potato**
A combo of smoked, hand pulled chicken and white BBQ sauce, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and green onions
The Buffalo
A Tater inferno! Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite GRIDIRON hot sauce with jalapeños and ranch sauce, butter, sour cream, and shredded cheddar cheese
The Basic Spud
Served with butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and bacon bits, this spud is slightly smaller than our others.
Burgers
The Social
Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with Gouda cheese, pimento cheese, local strawberry pepper jam jelly, fried green tomato, bacon and onion straws.
TrussVegas
Our fresh hand-pattied all beef burger topped with cream cheese, jalapeño peppers, local strawberry pepper jam jelly, bacon and onion straws.
The Basic
The Trainwreck
Beef patty topped with our slow-smoked hickory beef brisket, bacon, Gouda cheese & honey bbq sauce.
Garden Burger
Garden veggie patty served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & sliced red onion.
Sandwiches/Wraps
Redneck Reuben
Slow smoked beef brisket topped with smoked gouda cheese, onion straws, and drizzled with our Signature White BBQ sauce between 2 slices of Texas toast.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken smothered with our Jamaican jerk sauce topped with lettuce, onion, pickle,tomato,and a fresh pineapple
Chicken Sandwich
Mama’s Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mama’s homemade chicken salad served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
The Social Club
Main Events
**Beef Brisket Plate**
Slow smoked beef brisket sliced and served with your choice of sauce and 2 sides.
QTR. White Chicken Plate
A breast and wing of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
QTR. Dark Chicken Plate
A leg and thigh of smoked chicken topped with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
Half Chicken Plate
A leg, thigh, breast and wing of smoked chicken covered with our WHITE BBQ sauce (or your choice) and 2 sides.
**Catfish Platter*
We take two pond- raised USA catfish. hand bread them and serve piping hot with 2 sides and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce.
Fried Chicken Tender Plate
10 oz Ribeye
A ribeye grilled to perfection at your top of choice
Chef’s Pan Seared Salmon
An 8 oz fresh, never frozen salmon cooked with a golden crisp top and medium rare center (unless otherwise specified) served atop a bed of rice. Chef’s sauce choice.
Center Cut Pork Chop
Grilled Tender Plate
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
Fries made out of funnel cake, topped with powdered sugar and served with sides of caramel and chocolate
Fried Cheesecake
Deep-fried cheesecake that is creamy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Topped with cinnamon sugar and caramel drizzle
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Two scoops of creamy vanilla ice cream. Your choice of toppings: caramel, chocolate, and/or sprinkles
Sides
Kids Menu
Add Ons/ Extras
Chef Specials
Beer
Angry O
Bud Light BTL
Budweiser
Coors Light BTL
Corona
Corona Light
Dog Fish 90 Minute IPA
Dos Equis
Fat Tire Amber
Ghost Machine IPA
Guinness
Heineken
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Lite Btl
Sam Adams Jack -O
Modelo
Sam Adams
Sam Adams Octoberfest
SpaceDust IPA
Stella
Yuengling
Red Stripe
Blood Orange Mug
Blue Moon Mug
BLONDE
Good People IPA Mug
Kentucky Vanilla Cream
Trim Tab 205 Mug
Trim Tab Lager Mug
Voodoo Hazy Juicy IPA Mug
Voodoo IPA Mug
PORTER
Passion Fruit Gose
Oak Mountain IPA
Bud Light
Miller Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Truck Stop
Landshark
Yeungling
Blue Moon
Ghost Train Kaleidescope
Ginger Beer
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Trim Tab Raspberry
Wise Acre Tiny Bomb
Woodchuck Mimosa
Terrapin Watermelon
Ace Pineapple Cider
Lagunitas IPA
STA Monkeynaut
STA Stout Devil
Druid City Neon Moon
Avondale A-OK IPA
Yellow Hammer Rebellion
Happy Dad
Good People Hazy Snake
Hazy Little Thing IPA
High Noon Peach
Sour Pash
Happy Dad Fruit Punch
High Noon Grapefruit
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Coconut Mai Tai
Dreamsicle
Vanilla Vodka, Orange Juice, and a splash of cream.
Fuzzy Navel
Grateful Dead
Hurricane
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Malibu Barbie
Melon Ball
Powder Puff
Puff Long Island Liqueurs, Malibu, pineapple, cranberry & OJ.
Purple Haze
Purple Rain
Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Raspberry, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with Sprite
Royal Flush
Crown, Apple Pucker, Splash of Cranberry and top off with sprite
Screaming Orgasm
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Sissy Drink
Drink Malibu, vodka, then a splash of banana, peach, melon, cranberry, pineapple & OJ.
Sweet Tart
Tequila Sunrise
The Cage
Jim Beam, Amaretto, Splash of Grenadine, then filled with sprite.
The Green Monster
Long Island Liqueurs, Citrus Vodka, Malibu, Splash of Myers, Melon, banana, then topped off with pineapple & OJ
The Strut
Wild Turkey & Orange Juice
The Waterboy
Long Island liqueurs, Malibu, Splash of Blue Curacao, Sour, and topped off with orange & pineapple juice
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wild Peach
Peach Rum, peach, a splash of amaretto & fill with OJ.
Moscow Mule
Orange Theory
Margarita
Martini's
Shots
Alabama Slammer
Buttery Nipple
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Pineapple Upside Down
Pink Panty Pull Down
Purple Hooter
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Roll Tide
Roughing the Kicker
Scooby Snack
Soco Lime
Surfer on Acid
Sweet Tart
T.K.0
The Sack
The Stinger
Vegas Bomb
War Eagle
Washington Apple
Liquor
Absolute
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Ciroc Passion Fruit
Citrus
Deep Eddie’s Grapefruit
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Truly Wild Berry Vodka
Well Vodka
Whipped
1800 Cristalino
1800 Reposado
Cabo
Casamigos blanco/silver
Don Julio
Herradura
Jose Gold
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Teremana
Well Tequila
Don Julio 1942
Clase Azul
Padre Azul
Gran Coramin
Casamigos Mexcal
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi 151
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Myers’s Rum
Bakers
Bird Dog Blackberry
Bird Dog Peach
Blue Note
Blue Note Crossroads
Buffalo Trace
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
EH Taylor
Fireball
Gentlemen's Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Single Barrel Select
Jameson
Johnny Walker Black Label
Johnny Walker Red Label
Knob Creek
Old Forester
Rivulet
Skrewball
Well Whiskey
Wheller 10 yr
Whistle Pig
Wild Turkey
Willet
Wheller 12 yr
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bulliet
Courvoisier
Dread River Bourbon
Elijah Craig
Four Roses
Hennessy
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Rare Breed
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Well Bourbon
Widow Jane
Woodford Reserve
Noble Oak
Eagle Rare
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Hendrix
BeefEater Gin
Jager
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Kahlua
Emmets
Buttershots
Amaretto
Dewars
Chivas
Balvenie
Glenlevit
Red Wine
19 Crimes Cabernet
19 Crimes Red Blend
Black Ink Red Blend Bottle
Black Ink Red Blend Glass
Chateau Bellevue Bordeaux
Diora Pinot Noir Bottle
Duck Pond Pinot Noir Bottle
Duckhorn Merlot Bottle
Girard Cab Bottle
Goldschmidt Zinfandel Bottle
Heitz Cellars Cab Bottle
Hindsight Red Blend Bottle
House Red Merlot
House Red Pinot Noir
Josh Cellars Cab Bottle
Josh Cellars Cab Glass
Leese Finch Merlot Bottle
Leese Finch Merlot Glass
Leflaive Rouge Pinot Noir
Markham Merlot Bottle
McManis Pinot Noir Bottle
McManis Pinot Noir Glass
Portillo Malbec Bottle
Portillo Malbec Glass
Prisoner Red Blend Bottle
Serial Cab Bottle
Silver Gate Cab Bottle
Silver Gate Cab Glass
Silver Gate Pinot Noir Bottle
Silver Gate Pinot Noir Glass
DAVE PHINNEY ABSTRACT BOTTLE
DAVE PHINNEY OTHERS BOTTLE
DAVE PHINNEY PALERMO BOTTLE
DAVE PHINNEY SPAIN BOTTLE
DAVE PHINNEY CALI BOTTLE
DAVE PHINNEY ITALY BOTTLE
DAVE PHINNEY 8 YEARS BOTTLE
White Wine
Movendo Moscato Glass
Movendo Moscato Bottle
Schmitt Sohne Riesling Glass
Schmitt Sohne Riesling Bottle
Lucien Albrecht Riesling Bottle
Silver Gate Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Silver Gate Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
La Petite Sauvignon Blanc Glass
La Petite Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Glass
13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Black Stallion Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio Glass
Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio Bottle
Bottega Pinot Grigio Bottle
Silver Gate Chardonnay Glass
Silver Gate Chardonnay Bottle
Callaway Cellars Chardonnay Glass
Callaway Cellars Chardonnay Bottle
Butter Chardonnay Bottle
Cave De Lugny Bottle
Calera Chardonnay Bottle
House White Wine
DAVE PHINNEY NEW ZEALAND BTL
Rose Wine
Bubbles
Social Specialty Cocktails
Blackberry Margarita
Blackberry Mojito
Bloody Mary
Blue Lagoon
Bourbon Sour
Cosmo
Envy Cocktail
French Martini
Manhattan
On a Cloud
Pineapple Jalapeño Marg
Social 75
Social Gin & Tonic
Social Martini
Social Spritzer
Strawberry Mint Mule
Trussville Sour
Whiskey Dream
Old Fashioned
Brunch drinks
Game Day Shots
