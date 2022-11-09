Restaurant header imageView gallery

TRUTH BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

110 S Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Smoked Pork Ribs
Mac & Cheese

MEATS BY WEIGHT

DISPOSABLES NOT INCLUDED! Please mention if you need cutlery with your order and how many guests are enjoying.

TEXAS TRINITY

$106.00

TRUTH Texas Trinity - 1 lb of Brisket, 1 lb of Smoked Pork Ribs and 1 lb of Smoked Sausage, including 2 quarts of your choice of sides. NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE!

Brisket

$8.50+

Chopped Brisket

$15.00+

Smoked Pork Ribs

$6.25+

Turkey

$5.50+

Duroc Pulled Pork

$5.75+

Smoked Sausage: GARLIC

$9.00

Per Link

Smoked Sausage: JALAPENO CHEDDAR

$9.00

Per Link

Smoked Sausage: SPICY PEPPER JACK

$9.00

Per Link

Brisket Boudin

$9.00

Per Link

SAT SPECIAL: Carolina Whole Hog

$5.75+Out of stock

SATURDAY ONLY!

SAT SPECIAL: Beef Rib

$40.00Out of stock

SATURDAY ONLY!

SUNDAY ONLY Smoked Half Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

SUNDAY ONLY!

SIDES

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00+

Dairy & Gluten Free. Contains Beef.

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Contains Dairy.

Corn Pudding

$5.00+

Contains Dairy & Gluten.

Green Beans

$5.00+

Contains Pork.

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Contains Dairy & Gluten.

Pinto Beans

$5.00+

Contains Pork. Gluten Free.

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Dairy & Gluten Free.

Tater Tot Casserole

$5.00+

Contains Dairy, Gluten & Pork.

PLATES - Tues-Fri Only

AVAILABLE TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY ONLY! Meat Plate with Choice of 2 Sides.

1 MEAT PLATE

$23.00

Select 1 Meat & 2 Sides! Tuesday-Friday ONLY!

2 MEAT PLATE

$27.00

Select 2 Meats & 2 Sides! Tuesday-Friday ONLY!

3 MEAT PLATE

$31.00

Select 3 Meats & 2 Sides! Tuesday-Friday ONLY!

SPECIALS

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

House made chicken salad served on a pretzel bun with TRUTH pickles and mayo. Served cold. No substitutions please!

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced turkey breast served on wheat bread with TRUTH pickles, house made bacon jam and mayo. Served cold. No substitutions please!

EXTRAS

Bread Pack (2 slices)

$0.50

Single Bun

$0.50

Pack of Martin's Sliced Bread

$6.00

Pack of Martin's Buns (12)

$8.00

Pickled Onions - QUART

$10.00

House Made Pickles - QUART

$10.00

Escabeche (House Jalapeno Mix) - QUART

$10.00

DESSERTS

No whole cakes available online! A 5 day notice is required.

Single Banana Pudding

$5.00

Quart Banana Pudding

$16.00

TRUTH Brownie

$5.00

SAT & SUN ONLY Tres Leches Slice

$7.99Out of stock

SLICE Banana Caramel Cake

$7.99

Contains Nuts. Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

SLICE Carrot Cake

$7.99

Contains Nuts. Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

SLICE Coconut Cake

$7.99

Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

SLICE German Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Contains Nuts. Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

SLICE Italian Cream Cake

$7.99

Contains Nuts. Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

SLICE Pumpkin Spice Cake

$7.99

Contains Nuts. Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

SLICE Red Velvet

$7.99

Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

SLICE Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Whole Cakes not available online! Call TRUTH for more info. Based on availability.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Central Texas Style BBQ

Location

110 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

