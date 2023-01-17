Restaurant header imageView gallery

TRUTH Restaurant & Lounge ATL

review star

No reviews yet

657 ANTONE ST NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Soul Tapas + Small Bites

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Five Cheeses . House Made Chips Japanese Panko

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Five Cheeses . Slow Roasted Chicken Breast. Red’s Hot Sauce

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Fresh Blue Catfish. 420 Brined. Fried to Perfection.

Shrimp & Salmon Bites

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp. Wild Caught Salmon. 420 Brined. Fried to Perfection.

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Lump Crab Meat. Japanese Panko. Fresh Portabello Mushrooms

Seoul Rolls

$12.00

Kimchi. Collard Greens. Candied Yams. Mac. *Spicy

Thai Beef

$16.00

Bulgogi Marinade. Flash Seared. Steak Tips

Fried Pork Chop

$9.00

House Spices. Deep Fried.

Tacos (2)

$12.00

Shredded Cheese. Onions. Cilantro. Pico.

Garlic Noodles

$12.00

Chinese Style Street Noodles. Sweet & Savory. Garlic. Sesame

Philly Roll Salmon

$12.00

Rotel Roll

$12.00

Sandwiches + Burgers

Truth Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Fried Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Beyond Burger Sliders

$16.00

Philly Sando

$10.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$15.00

Salmon Sliders

$16.00

Wings

Crispy Truth Wings (8)

$14.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Creamy . No Eggs Needed . Just A Little Spice

Collard Greens (no pork)

$6.00

Sshhhh…It’s Secret

Fried Garlic Green Beans

$6.00

Flash Fried . Garlic Chips

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Crème Fraiche . Roasted Garlic Add: Loaded +$2 (Bacon, Cheese, Sour Cream)

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted

French Fries

$6.00

House Seasoned

Miso Broccolini

$6.00

White Miso . Lemon

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Caeser Salad

$8.00

Sweet Chili Salmon Salad

$16.00

Small Bites

Salmon Philly Rolls

$14.00

coho salmon . holo trinity mix + mae ploy

Seoul Rolls

kimchi . mac & cheese . collard greens . candied yams + hot honey gastrique

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

cream cheese . braised chicken . reds . + cilantro ranch crema

Crab & Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

lump crab meat . rock shrimp . cream cheese . green onion + dragon glaze

Fried Salmon Sliders

fried salmon . onion + creole mustard

Fried Catfish Nuggets

buttermilk & beer brine . corn meal + remoulade

Wings

yuzu lemon pepper . hotlanta honey hot . hot

Sides

Mac & Cheese

French Fries

Tempura Broccoli

served with Dragon Glaze

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Bud Light Can

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pino Noir

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Reisling

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

Champagne

$7.00

Cocktails

MARGARITTA

$2.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$2.00

LONG ISLAND

$2.00

BMF

$2.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$2.00

GIMLET

$2.00

MARTINI

$2.00

MANHATTAN

$2.00

SIDE CAR

$2.00

TOM COLLINS

$2.00

MOSCOW MULE

$2.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$2.00

MINT JULEP

$2.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$2.00

DAQUIRI

$2.00

BLOODY MARY

$2.00

MOJITO

$2.00

TOM COLLINS

$2.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$2.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coke

$5.00

PEPSI

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$3.00

MONTAIN DEW

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

TONIC

$2.00

SODA WATER

Water VOSS

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00Out of stock

ORANGE JUICE

Liquor

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$14.00

Ciroc Peach

$14.00Out of stock

Ciroc Red Berry

$14.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$14.00Out of stock

Absolut

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Skol Vodka

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Taaka

$8.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Dusse

$16.00

Hennesey

$14.00

Revanche

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Skol Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$12.00Out of stock

1800

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Teremana Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$12.00

1942

$25.00

Casa Azul

$25.00

El Torro

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00Out of stock

Don Q

$10.00

Barton

$8.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Bottles

cristalino

$60.00

Belaire

$209.00

Belaire Rose

$209.00

Moet Rose

$250.00Out of stock

Hennessey

$250.00

Deusse

$250.00

Remy

$250.00

Revance

$209.00

Bombay Sapphire

$250.00

Tanqueray

$250.00

Bacardi Silver

$168.00

Bacardi Gold

$250.00

Malibu

$209.00

Don Julio

$250.00

Don Julio Anejo

$333.00

Don Julio Repasado

$292.00

Don Julio 1942

$420.00

Teramana Blanco

$209.00

Teramana Repasado

$250.00

1800

$209.00

Azul

$420.00

Casamigos

$250.00

Casamigos Repasado

$292.00

Titos

$250.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$250.00

Ciroc Apple

$250.00

Ciroc Berry

$250.00

Ciroc Peach

$250.00

Absolute

$168.00

Smirnoff

$168.00

Jack Daniels

$209.00

Crown Regular

$168.00

Crown Apple

$168.00

Champagne

Belaire

$208.00

Cristalino

$60.00

Lemarko

$60.00

Moet Rose

$250.00

Late Night

Crispy Truth Wings (8)

$14.00

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Fresh Blue Catfish. 420 Brined. Fried to Perfection.

Salmon Philly Rolls

$14.00

coho salmon . holo trinity mix + mae ploy

Crab & Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

lump crab meat . rock shrimp . cream cheese . green onion + dragon glaze

French Fries

$6.00

House Seasoned

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

(4) Chicken Tenders Served With Honey Mustard, Ranch Or Blue Cheese

Philly Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Philly With Chicken and Small Fries Contains Peppers, Onions, Mayo, Cheese

Philly Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Steak Philly Served with small fries Contains Peppers, Onions, Mayo, Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Philly Salmon

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Chop (Single)

$9.00

Pork Chop (Double)

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$16.00

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Seoul Rolls

$14.00

Rotel Rolls

$14.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Monday

$0.99 Whole Wings

$0.99

$15 Hookah

$15.00

$5 Lemon Drop

$5.00

$5 Whiskey Sour

$5.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Asian Soul Food at its FINEST

Location

657 ANTONE ST NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

