Tryon Public House
4740 Broadway
New York, NY 10040
Full Menu
Start and Share
- Buffalo Wings$15.00
Blue cheese
- French Onion Soup$11.00
Garlic croutons, Swiss, and Parmesan
- Fried Pickles$14.00
Cornmeal breaded pickle spears, buttermilk ranch
- Guac and Chips$14.00
Housemade guacamole, tortilla chips
- Uptown Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Crispy Chicken Poutine$18.00
French fries topped with melted mozzarella, house made gravy, pickled red onion, crispy chicken, and sriracha aioli
- Tryon Fries$15.00
Fries with melted American, bacon, scallions, and ranch dressing
- Barbacoa Tostada$17.00
2 pieces. Fried corn tortillas, refried beans, braised beef, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, Jalapeños, crema
- Mac N Cheese$15.00
Three cheese, baked in a cast iron skillet
- Crispy Brussels$16.00
Crispy brussels sprouts tossed in a spicy honey chili sauce with toasted almonds
- Popcorn Chicken$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken bites tossed in tajin, lime wedge
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
- Chicken Fingers$12.00
Salads
- Cesar Salad$17.00
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, housemade garlic croutons, Caesar dressing
- Avocado Salad$17.00
Boston bibb lettuce, avocado, crispy prosciutto, and creamy lemon dressing
- Chopped Kale Salad$17.00
Green kale, brussels, red apples, toasted almonds, sweet potatoes, goat cheese crumbles, quinoa, and maple dijon vinaigrette
Entrées
- Fish and Chips$21.00
Beer battered cod, hand cut fries, and tartar sauce
- Rib-Eye$30.00
12 oz grilled rib-eye. Mashed potatoes, house made gravy, and garlic sautéed kale
- Pan Seared Salmon$23.00
Sesame ginger marinated salmon, over a root vegetable and quinoa hash sweet potato, red onion. Carrots and kale, sesame seeds, and scallions
- Cottage Pie$23.00
Red wine braised beef, root vegetables, topped with buttery mashed potato
Burgers
- OG Classic Burger$16.00
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, and seeded bun
- Impossible Burger$18.00
100% plant based protein patty, lettuce, tomato, and seeded bun
- Smokey Burger$17.00
Beef patty, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, and brioche bun
- Uptown Burger$17.00
Beef patty, American cheese, applewood bacon, cherry pepper relish, and sriracha aioli, on a brioche bun
- Tryon Red Eye Burger$17.00
Beef patty, applewood bacon, American cheese, and sunny side up egg on an English muffin
- Truffle Burger$18.00
Beef patty, white truffle mayonnaise, gruyere cheese, and caramelized onion on brioche bun
- Sweet Potato Burger$19.00
Housemade sweet potato, black bean and quinoa burger, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli
Sandwiches
- Short Rib Dip$19.00
Ale braised short rib, melted white Cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, sliced sourdough, side of house made gravy
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken, applewood bacon, smoked gouda. Chipotle mayo, ciabatta hero
- Steak Sandwich$19.00
Sliced rib-eye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, cherry pepper relish, roasted garlic aioli, toasted ciabatta
- Thai Fried Chicken$18.00
Fried chicken tossed in a spicy honey chili sauce, slaw, sriracha aioli, on a brioche bun
Fries Your Way
Sides
Football Menu
Share Plates
Drinks
Brunch
- Avocado Eggs Benedict$16.00
Toasted English muffin. Smashed avocado, sliced tomato, two poached eggs, Jalapeño hollandaise, herbed potato
- Challah French Toast$14.00
Fresh berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup
- Fried Chicken and Waffles$19.00
Fried boneless buttermilk chicken, Belgian waffle, and syrup
- Make Your Own Omelette$16.00
Three eggs, choice of 3 add ons, breakfast potatoes, toast
- Classic American Breakfast$15.00
2 eggs any style, bacon, breakfast sausage, herbed potatoes, white, whole wheat, or rye toast
- Biscuits and Gravy$18.00
Buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. 2 eggs any style, home fries
- Breakfast Quesadilla$16.00
Scrambled eggs, herbed potato, black beans, shredded Cheddar pico de gallo, side of guac
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Crispy tortilla black beans, spicy tomato sauce, crema sunny side egg
- Steak and Eggs$20.00
6 oz NY strip 2 eggs any style. Breakfast potatoes, choice of toast
Share Plates
Salads
Burgers and Sandwiches
- O.g. Classic Burger$16.00
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, seeded bun
- Smokey Burger$17.00
Beef patty, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, bacon, chipotle mayo, brioche bun
- Uptown Burger$17.00
Beef patty, American cheese, applewood bacon, cherry pepper relish, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun
- Tryon Red Eye Burger$17.00
Beef patty, applewood bacon, American cheese, sunny side up fried egg on an English muffin
- An Impossible Burger!$18.00
100% plant based protein patty, lettuce, tomato, seeded bun
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Brunch Menu
Kids Dinner Menu
Beverages
Juices
Hot Beverages
Misc
Taylor Swift Night
Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4740 Broadway, New York, NY 10040