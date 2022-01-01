Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Tryst at the Philips (TAP)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1600 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee - Dupont Circle
No Reviews
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle - 1513 17th street - Washington DC 20036 - (202) 733-56-23
4.0 • 2,381
1513 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant