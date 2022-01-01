Tryst at the Philips (TAP) imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tryst at the Philips (TAP)

review star

No reviews yet

1600 21st Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Brunch

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$8.95

BYO Bullfrog Bagel

$2.73

Asparagus, Mushroom, Goat Cheese Frittata

$10.95Out of stock

Bacon, Goat Cheese, Potato Quiche

$8.95

Squash, Parmesan and Spinach Frittata

$8.95

Sandwiches & More

Cubano

$9.95

Turkey Cranberry

$10.95

Banh Mi

$10.95

Bullfrog BLAT

$9.95

Pesto Chicken Salad

$8.95

Avocado Toast

$8.95

PB&J

$4.95

Wheat BLAT

$7.95

Bullfrog BLT

$7.95

Salads

House Salad

$3.95+

Kale Caesar

$4.95+

Grain Bowl

$11.95

Cherry Farro Salad

$11.95

Soups

Cup Tomato

$4.95

Bowl Tomato

$6.95

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.95

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.95

Half & Half

Half Salad & Half Sandwich

$10.95

Cup Soup & Half Sandwich

$10.95

Cup Soup & Small Salad

$8.95

Sides

Route 11 Chips

$1.95

Sm Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Lg Fresh Fruit

$7.95

Toast

$1.95

Baked Goods

Vegan Banana Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Breakfast Bar

$4.50

Brownie

$2.50

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.60

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Spinach Turnover

$4.50

Chocolate Silk Pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Classic Apple Pie

$6.00

Pomegranate Pear Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Linzertorte

$7.00Out of stock

Whole Apple Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Whole Pecan Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00+

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Apricot & Almond Muffin

$2.75

Blood Orange Tart

$3.50

Praline Maple Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Maple Donut Muffin (GF)

$3.00Out of stock

Earl Grey Cookies (GF, VV)

$3.00

Cranberry Hibiscus Danish

$3.25Out of stock

GF Muffin

$3.50

Phillips After 5

Cheese Plate

$5.00

Tarragon Chicken Puff

$5.00

Sugar & Spice

$10.00

Cucumber Sandwich

$5.00

Sugar and Spice

$10.00

Wonder Woman Popcorn

$5.00

Coffee

Tryst House Blend

$2.72+

Tryst House Blend - Refill

$1.49

Espresso

$2.72+

Single Espresso

$2.00+

Americano

$2.95+

Macchiato

$3.27+

Cortado

$3.49+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Latte

$3.95+

Mocha

$4.49+

Café au Lait

$3.49+

Cuban Coffee

$3.49+

Drip Decaf Refill

$1.49

Drip Decaf

$2.72+

Decaf Espresso

$2.72+

Decaf Single Espresso

$1.49+

Decaf Americano

$2.95+

Decaf Macchiato

$3.27+

Decaf Cortado

$3.49+

Decaf Cappuccino

$3.75+

Decaf Latte

$3.95+

Decaf Mocha

$4.49+

Decaf Café au Lait

$3.49+

Brewed Coffee Box

$25.00

Hot Water Box

$5.00

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.95+

Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

Cold Cider

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.72+

Root Beer

$2.95Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Perrier

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.27

LaCroix

$2.95

Non Espresso

Masala Chai

$3.75+

Chai

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Cider

$3.27+

Mulled Cider

$4.00+

London Fog

$3.75+

Darjeeling

$2.72+

Earl Grey

$2.72+

Dragon's Well

$2.72+

Mint Leaves

$2.72+

Chamomile Lavender

$2.72+

Chaucer's Cup

$2.72+

Iced Tea

$2.72+

Persian Nectar

$2.72

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.49+

Iced Chai

$3.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Decaf Latte

$4.25+

Iced Decaf Americano

$3.00+

Iced Decaf Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Iced Decaf Cappuccino

$4.25+

Iced Decaf Mocha

$4.49+

Bar

Blue Moon

$6.95

Lagunitas

$6.95

Stella Artois

$6.95

District Commons

$6.95Out of stock

Supreme Core Cider

$9.95

Glass of Wine

$7.95

Bottle of Wine

$30.00

Mimosa

$7.95

Bourbon

$6.95

Bourbon & Ginger

$7.95

Vodka

$6.95

Rum

$6.95

Cuba Libre

$7.95

Gin & Tonic

$7.95

Gin

$6.95

Rhubarb Fizz

$11.95

HH Beer (Copy)

$5.00

HH Cocktail (Copy)

$10.00

Restaurant Event Sales

Press Preview

$150.00

Creative Mornings

$685.25

Grocery

Sugar Cookie Roll

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Roll

$7.00

Pie Shell

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1600 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

