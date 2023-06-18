Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tryst Coffeehouse

2459 18th Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+

One Third Espresso, Two Thirds Milk Foam

Coffee // Espresso // Tea

Coffee // Espresso // Specialties

Tryst House Blend

Tryst House Blend

$3.25+

Rich Swiss Chocolate, Almond, Allspice, Medium Roast

Dirty Matcha Latte

$6.00+Out of stock

Steamed & foamed milk blended with our matcha powder and a double shot of espresso. Sweetened with a dash of honey.

Double Espresso

Mocha

Americano

Cortado

Cuban Coffee

Macchiato

Red Eye

Flat White

Cafe Au Lait

Cold Brew

Caramel Apple

Golden Milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Mulled Cider

London Fog

Masala Chai

Rooibos Latte (VV)

Steamed Milk

Chai Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00+Out of stock

Steamed & foamed milk blended with our matcha powder. Sweetened with a dash of honey.

Loose Leaf Tea

City Harvest Black

Persian Nectar

Earl Grey

Fiji Green

City Harvest Green

Dragon's Well Green

Chamomile Lavender

Mint Herbal Tea

Chaucer's Cup

Remember Rosemary Green

Rooibos Herbal Tea

Chai Walla

Ceylon

Darjeeling

Iced Black Tea

Iced Green Tea

From Our Bakery (Summer Menu)

Pastries

Apple Pie

$7.00

Banana Bread

$4.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Vegan Muffin with Walnuts and Chocolate Chips

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Lot's of Blueberries!

Breakfast Bar (VV)

$4.50

Vegan Bar with Oats, Chocolate Chips, Cranberries, Sesame Seeds, and Tree Nuts

Brownie

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

With cream cheese frosting. Contains nuts.

Cheddar Biscuit

$3.50

Flaky Biscuit with Fresh Jalapenos and Corn with Cheddar Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

GF Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Double Chocolate & Gluten-Free

GF Chocolate Muffin

$3.75

Double Chocolate & Gluten-Free

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Warm Sweet Potato Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Sugar Cookie Rolled in Cinnamon-Sugar

Peach Pie

$7.50

Zucchini Bread (V)

$4.50

From Our Kitchen (Sunday-Wednesday Summer Menu)

Top of the Mornin' (Summer Menu)

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

cheese frittata, chorizo, scallions wrapped in a flour tortilla with salsa ranchera, and sour cream.

Bullfrog Bagel

$4.00

Choice of Plain, Poppy, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin, or Sesame (VV)

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Chocolate Waffle

$13.50

chocolate waffle batter w/ Nutella and berries. (v)

Classic Waffle

Gluten Free Waffle

$10.00

Gluten Free Waffle with Butter, Powdered Sugar and Maple Syrup

Savory Waffle

Yogurt Parfait

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smoked Salmon Bagel

Spinach & Feta Quiche

Brunch Add Ons

Brunch Sides

Spreads & Sauces

Salads & Soups (Summer Menu)

Curried Chickpea Bowl

$10.00

curried chickpeas, sweet potato, arugula, pickled onions & avocado, creamy yogurt dressing. (v)

The Helen Salad

$13.00

heirloom tomatoes, feta cheese, onion confit, maple balsamic vinaigrette (v)

Caesar Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

greens, cucumber, tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette. (vv)

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$8.00

watermelon, fried peanuts, mint (gf, vv)

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Tomato, Basil and Cream Bisque (v)

Seasonal Soup

$5.50+

Chef's Selection. Broccoli Cheddar Soup Creamy Chedder soup with chunks of broccoli. Allergies; Gluten, Allium and Dairy.

Handhelds & Finger Foods (Summer Menu)

Served with house made chips.

Nachos Locos

$14.50

Melted Cheddar, Onions, Grilled Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Black Beans (GF, V)

The Archie

The Rodney

The Hot Cindy

$13.50

tuna salad, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato on wheat toast.

The Jonas

House Quesadilla

$11.00

Green & Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla with a side of Sour Cream and Pico de gallo.

The George

$12.00

cheddar & brie on challah with tomato basil soup.

Sides

Sides

Other Beverages

Fountain Soda

Lavender Lemonade

Perrier

Lemonade

Orange Juice

Ginger Beer

Bottled Water

Kombucha

Steamed Milk

Hot Cider

Cold Cider

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Iced Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Smoothies & Frappes

Smoothies

Green Garden

Tropical Berry Blast

Mango Lassi

Frappes

Cappuccino Frappe

Dirty Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Merchandise

Retail Coffee/Tea

Tryst Blend 12oz Box

Tryst Blend Bulk Coffee

Merchandise/Swag

Tryst Mug

Tryst Trading Company Mug

MiiR Travel Mug

Server Apron

$5.00

Tryst Trading Company Beanie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

It all started with an idea, a conversation and a few handfuls of animal crackers in 1998. We combine good food, specialty coffee, craft cocktails, and great service to create a community gathering place for all while building meaningful connections one animal cracker at a time. Thanks for being party of our community!

Website

Location

2459 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

