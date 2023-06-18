Tryst Coffeehouse
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
It all started with an idea, a conversation and a few handfuls of animal crackers in 1998. We combine good food, specialty coffee, craft cocktails, and great service to create a community gathering place for all while building meaningful connections one animal cracker at a time. Thanks for being party of our community!
Location
2459 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
