Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tryst Restaurant

2,263 Reviews

$$

689 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington, MA 02476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beers

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

Massachusetts

Medusa IPA

$10.00

Medusa Brewing Light Runner, IPA Hudson, MA Juicy, hazy, citrusy IPA

Veltins Pilsner

$6.00

Germany

Miller Lite

$6.00

America Style Pale Lager, WI

Jack's Abby

$9.00

Santili

$10.00

Wines

BTL Sparklehorse

$57.00

South Africa

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$58.00

Sonoma, CA

BTL 2018 Ramey Chardonnay

$89.00

Fort Ross-Seaview, Sonoma Coast

BTL Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

BTL Domaine Fournier Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

Loire Valley, France

BTL Bottega

$50.00

BTL Vision

$42.00

BTL Vanderpump Rose

$54.00

Cotes de Provence, France

BTL Domaine Houchart Rose

$46.00

Cotes de Provence, France

BTL Piatelli Malbec

$54.00

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$54.00

Oregon

BTL Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Napa Valley, CA

BTL Pure Paso Blend

$70.00

Paso Robles, CA

BTL Cortijo Rioja

$50.00

Rioja, Spain

BTL Argiano Sangiovese

$62.00

Rosso di Montalcino

BTL Angela's Table Zinfandel

$58.00

BTL Casa Smith Zinfandel

$50.00

BTL Marc Hebrart Champagne

$75.00

Cuvee de Reserve, Champagne

Cocktails

Guavarita

$16.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lemon, fresh mint & cucumber

Passionate Cosmo

$16.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom, Cointreau, white peach puree & lime

Professor Thyme

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Prosecco, Domaine de Canton, lime juice & house rosemary/thyme infusion

Sangria Martini

$15.00

Grey Goose L'Orange Vodka, St. Germain, pomegranate & lemon juice

Not So Sbagliato

$16.00

French Pear Martini

$15.00

Grey Goose La Poire, St. Germaine, white wine & lime

689

$16.00

Sapling Maple Bourbon, sweet vermouth & cherry bitters

The Charles

$16.00

Bulleit Rye Bourbon, Averna, Antica Formula sweet vermouth, Angostura & peach bitters

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka, Bailey's, Kahlua, Frangelico & espresso

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate, Dorda Chocolate

Classic Margarita

$15.00

Espolon Silver Tequila, Cointreau, agave lime & lemon juice

N/A Apple Fizz

$7.00

N/A Tropical Punch

$7.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Merchandise

T-shirt

$20.00

Hat

$30.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

tryst (trist) n. 1. An agreement to meet at a certain time or place 2. A meeting or meeting place that has been agreed upon; 3. To us, a love affair with food and wine

Website

Location

689 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476

Directions

Gallery
Tryst NE image
Tryst NE image
Tryst NE image
Tryst NE image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 390
12 Medford St Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Kickstand Cafe
orange star4.5 • 846
594 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Punjab Indian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
485 Mass ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.7 • 3,036
473 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Thai Moon
orange star4.5 • 1,204
663 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Common Ground Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
319 Broadway Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.7 • 3,036
473 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Thai Moon
orange star4.5 • 1,204
663 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Kickstand Cafe
orange star4.5 • 846
594 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 390
12 Medford St Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
East Arlington
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston