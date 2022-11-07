A map showing the location of Tryst Caffe Beverly HillsView gallery

Tryst Caffe Beverly Hills

review star

No reviews yet

9667 1/2 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caffé Latte
Breakfast Burrito
Veggie Sandwich

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$14.99

Sourdough bread, pickled red onions and Fresno chiles, avocado mash. Optional add eggs any style

breakfast bowl

$12.99

eggs with butternut squash, avocado, side salad, alfalfa sprouts, espelette powder

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Potatoes with roasted bell peppers and Spanish onions, avocado, eggs any style: (choice of turkey bacon, or pork)

Breakfast Tacos (3)

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, chopped bacon, Pico de Gallo, side of salsa, cilantro

BYO Bagels

$4.50

French Toast

$13.99

French toast topped with fruit, seasonal jam and powdered sugar

Fried Egg Sandwich

$14.99

Jack cheese, avocado, 2 eggs, arugula, garlic aiolo on sourdough. Side salad. Option: Add bacon (choice of turkey bacon or pork)

Granola

$11.99

Granola with oak milk topped with fresh fruit.

Lox Platter

$16.99

Bagel, red onions, tomato, cucumbers, capers, cream cheese, salmon

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Omelette

$11.99

Fried Chicken Waffle

$17.50

Cocos Waffle

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Avocado

$18.99

Bedford B burrito

$14.99

House Breakfast plate

$11.99

Tryst waffle

$16.00

Fried chicken waffle

$17.50

Lox Avo toast

$16.99

Breakfast Panini

$13.50

Lenti soup

$6.99

Sandwiches

All with your side choice of fries, sweet potato fries or salad

BTLA

$15.99

Avocado, arugula, aioli, tomato, choice of turkey bacon or pork on sourdough

Burger

$12.99

House made sauce, 6 oz patty, tomato, lettuce, house made pickles and caramelized onion on a brioche bun. Option: add cheese

Caprese

$13.99

Pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, arugula on sourdough

Chicken Pesto

$15.99

Pesto sauce, tomato, grilled chicken, arugula dressed with lemon vinaigrette on sourdough bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Homemade pickles, fried chicken breast, pickled onions, aioli on sourdough Side

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Cheddar cheese on sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy aioli on a brioche bun

Mushroom Panini

$12.99

Seasoned mushrooms, caramelized onions, pesto sauce, ricotta cheese

Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, aioli, cheddar cheese on sourdough

Veggie Sandwich

$13.99

: Avocado mash, cucumber, tomato, pesto sauce, alfalfa sprouts on sourdough

Tryst beef Sandwich

$16.99

Tryst quesadilla

$14.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Homemade Caesar dressing, choice of r9omaise lettuce or kale, Parmesan cheese, fresh croutons, choice of chicken or salmon

Farro Salad

$15.99

Farro, roasted squash, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese mixed greens with cherry vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$13.99

Kale green apples, cranberries, toasted walnuts, quinoa, and feta with lemon vinaigrette. $11.99 Option add chicken (4) or salmon (6)

Paleo Arugula Salad

$16.50

Arugula, avocado, chicken, poached egg with balsamic vinaigrette

Simple Mixed Green Salad

$10.99

Cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, mixed greens, with balsamic dressing

Tomato and Cucumber Salad

$10.99

Tomato, cucumber, red onions, parsley, lemon vinaigrette

Veggie Bowl Salad

$16.99

Roasted cauliflower, roasted sweet potatoes, pesto sauce, avocado, poached egg, homemade hot sauce, salad with lemon vinaigrette

Soups

Lentil Sup

$6.99

Vegan

Vegan breakfast burrito

$14.99

Vegan breakfast quesadilla

$13.99

Vegan house plate

$12.50

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$3.50

Affogato

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.25

1:1 ratio of espresso to steamed milk – 4 oz drink

Cappuccino

$5.00

Shot of espresso with 6 oz of steamed milk

Americano

$4.50

Caffé Latte

$6.00+

Cortado

$4.50

Drip coffee

$3.75+

Cold brew

$5.50+

Vietnamese

$6.00+

Flat white

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00+

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

Hot chocolate 8 oz

$3.50

Hot chocolate 12 oz

$4.00

Teas

Bright Eyed

$4.00

Dark Chocolate peppermint

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Italian Blood Orange

$4.00

Rose Black

$4.00

White Coconut Creme

$4.00

Iced Teas

Garden Of Eden

$4.25

Hibiscus Cooler

$4.25

Green Pomagranate

$4.25

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Tryst Lemonade

$6.00

Fridge

Voss Sparkling Water

$5.50

Perrier

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mineragua Talking R

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Mini cokes

$1.50

Glass Coke

$3.50

Glass Fanta

$3.50

Glass Sprite

$3.50

Voss water

$3.00

Fiji water

$3.00

RedBull

$3.50

To Go Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

To Go Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

To Go Kale Salad

$7.99

To Go Farro Salad

$7.99

Glass Izzy

$3.00

Voss Flavor Sparkling

$3.00

Izzy Sparkling Can

$3.00

Bai

$3.85

V8

$2.50

La Croix

$2.00

Ice Sparklin

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Chia Matcha

$7.50

CELSIUS

$4.50

Reg Coke , Diet ,sprite

$2.50

Lg Fiji

$5.00

Bagel

$3.99

Snacks

Chips

$2.50

Bars

$3.00

Mini Bars

$2.00

Apple

$1.50

Pastries

Cheese roll

$3.00

Butter croissant

$5.00

Chocolate croissant

$5.00

Oat raisin cookie

$2.50

Chocolate cookie Small

$2.50

muffin Mix Berry

$5.00

Almond croissant

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.00

Chips

$2.50

Choclate Chip Cookie Big

$5.00

Everithing Croissant

$6.00

Fruit

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Matcha latte

Matcha latte

$7.00+

Matcha spanish

$7.00+

Matcha rose latte

$7.00+

Matcha Butterfly Rose

$7.00+

Matcha Horchata

$7.00+

Spanish latte

Spanish latte

$7.00+

Horchata Latte

$7.00+

Pumpkin Latte

$7.50

Chai latte

Chai latte

$6.50+

Smoothies

Kale Avo

$8.50

Mixd Berry

$8.50

Acai

$12.50

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.50+

Green Juice

$7.50+

Tryst Juice

$6.50+

Mixed Veggie juice

$8.00+

Apple Juise

$6.50

Sides

Eggs

$3.50

Turkey Bacon

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9667 1/2 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nate 'n Al's - 414 N Beverly Dr
orange star4.1 • 4,670
414 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
MÍRAME
orange star4.1 • 610
419 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
orange star4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Jack & Ben's
orange starNo Reviews
9601 Wilshire Boulevard Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Leora Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9346 Civic Center Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Chaumont (Beverly Hills) - 143 S Beverly drive
orange starNo Reviews
143 S Beverly drive Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beverly Hills

Nate 'n Al's - 414 N Beverly Dr
orange star4.1 • 4,670
414 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Beverly Hills, CA
orange star4.6 • 2,571
243 S Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Caffe Roma - 350 N Canon Dr
orange star4.2 • 2,543
350 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
orange star4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.4 • 893
9630 South Santa Monica Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
MÍRAME
orange star4.1 • 610
419 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly Hills
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston