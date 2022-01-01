Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tiger Sugar Houston

review star

No reviews yet

$

9393 Bellaire Blvd

Suite D

Houston, TX 77036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BLK SGR MILK
**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE
Golden Oolong Tea LATTE +CHEESE FOAM

SIGNATURE Series

**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE

**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.50
BLK SGR MILK

BLK SGR MILK

$5.50

SGNTR Blk Sgr Milk + CHEESE FOAM

$5.75

CAFE LATTE

[Espresso] BLK SGR CAFE LATTE W/ CREAM MOUSSE

[Espresso] BLK SGR CAFE LATTE W/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75
[Espresso] BLK SGR CAFE LATTE

[Espresso] BLK SGR CAFE LATTE

$5.75

Chocolate Series

MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75
MILO Blk Sgr Milk

MILO Blk Sgr Milk

$5.75
OREO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

OREO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75
OREO Blk Sgr Milk

OREO Blk Sgr Milk

$5.75

MATCHA Series

Matcha Milk

$5.75

Matcha Milk w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75

Matcha Milk + CHEESE FOAM

$6.00

MOCHI Series

MOCHI W/ Cream Mousse

MOCHI W/ Cream Mousse

$6.00
MOCHI + CHEESE FOAM

MOCHI + CHEESE FOAM

$6.00
MOCHI

MOCHI

$6.00

LEMON Tea Series

Lemon Blk Tea

$4.25

Lemon Oolong Tea

$4.50

Lemon Grn Tea

$4.25

Lemon Vntg Blk Tea

$4.50

Lychee Black Tea

Lychee Black Tea

$5.00

GREEN TEA SERIES

GREEN TEA

$4.00

GREEN TEA + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

GREEN TEA LATTE + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

GREEN TEA LATTE w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$4.75

GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.75

BLACK TEA SERIES

BLACK TEA

$4.00

BLACK TEA + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

Black Tea Latte + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

Black Tea Latte w/CREAM MOUSSE

$4.75

Black Tea Latte

$4.75

GOLDEN Oolong Tea Series

Golden Oolong Tea +CHEESE FOAM

Golden Oolong Tea +CHEESE FOAM

$5.00
Golden Oolong Tea

Golden Oolong Tea

$4.25
Golden Oolong Tea LATTE +CHEESE FOAM

Golden Oolong Tea LATTE +CHEESE FOAM

$5.00

Golden Oolong Tea LATTE w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.00

Golden Oolong Tea LATTE

$5.00

Vintage Black Tea Series

Vintage Blk TEA +CHEESE FOAM

Vintage Blk TEA +CHEESE FOAM

$5.00
Vintage Blk TEA

Vintage Blk TEA

$4.25
Vintage Blk TEA LATTE + CHEESE FOAM

Vintage Blk TEA LATTE + CHEESE FOAM

$5.00

Vintage Blk Tea LATTE w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.00

Vintage BLK TEA LATTE

$5.00

Passion Fruit Tea Series

Passion Fruit GREEN Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit Oolong Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Mochi

Strawberry Mochi Milk W/ Cream Mousse

$6.50

Strawberry Mochi Milk

$6.50

[NO MOCHI] Strawberry Milk w/ Cream Mousse

$6.50

[NO MOCHI] Strawberry Milk

$6.50

[HOT] Series

{HOT} ***Signature Blk SGR Milk w/ CREAM MOUSSE**

{HOT} ***Signature Blk SGR Milk w/ CREAM MOUSSE**

$5.50
{HOT} Blk SGR Milk

{HOT} Blk SGR Milk

$5.50

{HOT} MILO Blk Sgr Milk W/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75

{HOT} MILO Blk Sgr Milk

$5.75
{HOT} ESPRESSO Blk Sgr Latte w/ CREAM MOUSSE

{HOT} ESPRESSO Blk Sgr Latte w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75
{HOT} ESPRESSO BLK Sgr Latte

{HOT} ESPRESSO BLK Sgr Latte

$5.75

PRODUCTS

TS KEYCHAIN

$4.99

TS POPCORN

$2.99

TS Egg roll

$2.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand that originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of black sugar boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.

Website

Location

9393 Bellaire Blvd, Suite D, Houston, TX 77036

Directions

Gallery
Tiger Sugar image
Tiger Sugar image
Tiger Sugar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Magic Cup Cafe - Houston
orange star4.3 • 923
11724 Bellaire Blvd Houston, TX 77072
View restaurantnext
Dandelion Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,165
5405 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Express - Town & Country
orange star3.0 • 100
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - CityCentre
orange star4.4 • 1,783
797 Sorella court Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Tom N Tom's Galleria
orange starNo Reviews
5353 W Alabama Suite 107 Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Cafe Express - Meyerland
orange star4.5 • 2,592
210 Meyerland Plaza Houston, TX 77096
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Giau Bar N Bites
orange star4.9 • 103
9889 Bellaire Blvd E 200 Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Highland Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Alief
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Westchase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston