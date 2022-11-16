A map showing the location of Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - DavieView gallery
Korean

Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Davie

review star

No reviews yet

7740 Nova Dr b1

Davie, FL 33324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean Short-Ribs
Korean Ribeye Steak
Vietnamese Iced Coffee Boba

Beef Bulgogi

Korean Short-Ribs

Korean Short-Ribs

$20.95

Korean Ribeye Steak

$22.95

Pork Bulgogi

Korean Porkchop

$17.95

Korean Pork Tenderloin

$17.95

Chicken Bulgogi & Other Favorites

Korean Chicken

$17.95
Korean Shrimp

Korean Shrimp

$19.95

Korean Tofu

$17.95

Boba Tea

Build Your Own Boba Tea

Fan Favorites Boba Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Fan Favorites Boba Milk Tea

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

Dragon Fruit Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

Vietnamese Iced Coffee Boba

Fan Favorite Boba Brewed Tea

Green Tea Mango

Jasmine Tea Lychee

Jasmine Tea Dragon Fruit

Appetizers

Kimchi (Nappa Cabbage)

$9.95

Korean Wings (KFC)

$10.95

6 Pieces of Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Korean Dumpling (Mandu)

$9.95

6 Pieces of Korean Dumpling

Side Dishes

Korean Rice

$1.95

Beverages

Soda

$1.95

Milkis (Korean Milk & Yogurt)

$2.95

Korean Carbonated Drink

Water Bottle

$0.95

Redbull (8.4 Fl Oz)

$3.95

Monster (16 Fl Oz)

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie, FL 33324

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Boca
orange starNo Reviews
158 C Nw 20th St Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Coral Springs
orange starNo Reviews
6268 West Sample Road Suite 408 Coral Springs, FL 33067
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston