Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant And Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3630 Georgia Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Champagne Bottle

MOET & CHANDON WHITE STAR

$125.00

MOET & CHANDON ROSE IMPERIAL

$200.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT

$145.00

MOET & CHANDON ROSE IMPERIAL SPLIT

$25.00

Ace

$700.00

Prosecco Split

$25.00

Bel Air Rose

$200.00

Belair Blue

$200.00

House Champagne

$150.00

Red Wine Bottle

CABERNET SAUVIGNON / NAPA, CA

$50.00

COTE DU RHONE / RHONE, FRANCE

$50.00

MALBEC / MENDOZA, ARGENTINA

$50.00

White Wine Bottle

PINOT GRIGIO / SONOMA, CALIFORNIA

$50.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC / MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND

$50.00

RIESLING / RHEINHESSEN, GERMANY

$50.00

Honey Wine Bottle

OUKAYE’S

$32.00

BEE D’VINE BRUT

$65.00

Premium dry honey wine. Crisp, dry, and complex but with no bitter tannins.

BEE D’VINE BRUT SPARKLING

$70.00

Rare sparkling honey wine, produced in this two step method: Fermented and aged in Sonoma and then fermented again under pressure to produce bubbles naturally.

Starters

Quesadilla

$14.00

9 inch flour tortilla grilled with Mexican cheese with your choice of chicken or steak. Served with Pico de Galo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Jr. Steak frits

$14.00

Hand cut fries topped with grilled steak tidbits chipotle mayo fried shallots and mushroom sauce.

Calamari

$17.00

Tender calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce and chipotle mayonnaise.

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Breaded shrimp fried and served with cocktail sauce and fries.

Afro Wings

$14.00

Wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, barbeque or garlic parmesan sauce, served with celery, carrots and ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Fries

$7.00

Salad

Tropical Salad

$18.00

Spring mix tossed in house strawberry dressing, served with tomatoes, strawberries, Kiwi's, green grape's, and feta cheese.

Cesar salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in house Cesar dressing topped with baked croutons and shaved parmesan.

Taco Salad

$17.00

Fried shell tortilla stuffed with iceberg lettuce, black beans, sour cream, sweet corn, Pico de Gallo.

Sandwich

Burrito (Chicken or Steak)

$18.00

Burrito grilled with Mexican cheese, rice, and black beans with your choice of chicken or steak Served with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House seasoned fried chicken topped with pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo.

Afro burger

$18.00

8oz ground top sirloin cooked to order, topped with pepper jack or provolone, afro sauce and LTO.

Entrée

NY Strip Steak

$24.00

8oz NY strip grilled to order topped with mushroom sauce, served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Creamy Cajun shrimp pasta

$19.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy Cajun sauce and sautéed shrimp.

Vegan Pasta

$17.00

Linguini pasta tossed in house marinara sauce and fresh vegetables.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce topped with grilled Chicken breast.

Ethiopian

Tibs

$20.00

Shiro

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 am
Restaurant info

Michelin rated Ethiopian Restaurant in the heart of Petworth.

Website

Location

3630 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar image
Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Halal Wrist
orange starNo Reviews
3019 Georgia Ave Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Washington D.C. Catering
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Afro Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
3630 GEORGIA AVE. NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Hook Hall
orange star4.0 • 556
3400 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Farmer's Markets #1 - Farmer's Markets #1 - VA and DC
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (436 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston