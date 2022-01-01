Tsujita ANNEX 2050 Sawtelle Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tsujita ANNEX features Tokyo-style ramen & tsukemen noodles. The ramen soup is a family recipe that has been passed down for the last decade. At Tsujita ANNEX we love to highlight our concentrated pork broth, garlic, and onikasu spices!
2050 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
