Tsujita ANNEX 2050 Sawtelle Blvd

Order Again

Popular Items

Ajitama Tsukemen
Tsukemen
Charsui Tsukemen

Ramen

Large Ajitama Ramen

Large Ajitama Ramen

$15.95

Charsui Pork , Vegetables , Seasoned Egg , Black Pepper , Noodle , Soup

Charsui Ramen

Charsui Ramen

$17.45

Extra Charsui Pork , Vegetables , Noodle , Black Pepper , Soup

Large Charsui Ramen

Large Charsui Ramen

$18.45

Extra Charsui Pork , Vegetables , Noodle , Black Pepper , Soup

Ramen

Ramen

$13.45

Charsui Pork , Vegetables , Black Pepper , Noodle , Soup

Large Ramen

Large Ramen

$14.95

Charsui Pork , Vegetables , Black Pepper , Noodle , Soup

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$13.45

Soy-Based Soup , Vegetables , Menma , Green Onion , Seaweed

Large Vegan Ramen

Large Vegan Ramen

$14.95

Soy-Based Soup , Vegetables , Menma , Green Onion , Seaweed

Annex Dry Style

Annex Dry Style

$15.45

Umami Sauce Base , Noodles , Topped With Fried Onion , Chopped Charsui, Bean Sprout, Cabbage, Green Onion

Buns

Pork Bun

$4.00+

Charsui Pork , Bun Sauce , Bao Bun , Lettuce

Chicken Bun

$4.00+

Chicken , Bun Sauce , Bao Bun , Lettuce

Sides

Charsui

$5.00

4 Piece

Green Onion

$2.00

Menma

$3.00

Nori

$2.00

7 Piece

Seasoned Egg

$2.00

Vegetables

$2.50

Onikasu 120g

$5.80

Onikasu 2oz

$0.55

Garlic 0.74oz

$0.55

1/2 Lemon 2 Wedges

$1.00

Ramen Soup

$5.80

Tsukemen Soup

$5.80

Drinks

Honey Mint

$5.00

Honey , Lemon Juice , Lemon Slice , Mint , Perrier

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Calpico

$2.50

Oolong Tea

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Kimino Yuzu

$4.00

Matcha

$4.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tsujita ANNEX features Tokyo-style ramen & tsukemen noodles. The ramen soup is a family recipe that has been passed down for the last decade. At Tsujita ANNEX we love to highlight our concentrated pork broth, garlic, and onikasu spices!

Location

2050 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

