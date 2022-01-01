Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle

review star

No reviews yet

2057 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Charsiu Tsukemen
Tsukemen
Ajitama Tsukemen

WonderPals x Tsujita

WonderPals x Tsujita Tote Bag

WonderPals x Tsujita Tote Bag

$30.00Out of stock

"A limited edition custom tote bag featuring our collaboration with WonderPals! Only available during the time of our collaboration."

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$13.95

Our signature soup served with green onion, chopped charsiu, menma, noodles, seaweed, lime

Ajitama Tsukemen

Ajitama Tsukemen

$15.45

Tsukemen served with seasoned egg

Charsiu Tsukemen

Charsiu Tsukemen

$18.95

Tsukemen served with seasoned egg and charsiu slices

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.95

Pork broth served with charsiu, woodear mushroom, green onion, seaweed

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$12.95

Ramen served with thai chili for some heat!

Negi Ramen

Negi Ramen

$13.95

Ramen served with generous portion of green onion

Charsiu Ramen

Charsiu Ramen

$16.95

Ramen served with generous portion of charsiu

Vegan Ramen

Silky Ramen

$12.95

Vegan Ramen

$11.95

Rice Bowls

Salmon & Ikura Bowl

Salmon & Ikura Bowl

$9.95

Sliced salmon with salmon roe, seaweed, wasabi

Charsiu Bowl

Charsiu Bowl

$6.95

Chopped pork belly served with green onion, house sauce, black pepper

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$6.95

Spicy tuna served with seaweed, green onion, wasabi

Tuna Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$6.95

Marinated tuna served with seaweed, green onion, wasabi

Chicken Bowl

$6.95

Chicken slices with green onions, house sauce, poached egg, shichimi

White Rice

$2.00

Toppings

Egg

$2.00

Charsiu

$5.00

Green onion

$2.00

Menma

$3.00

Seaweed

$2.00

Kikurage

$2.00

Kaedama

$2.00

Moribun

$3.00

Tsukemen soup only

$8.00

Rice

$2.00

Condiments

Takana 2oz

$2.50

Takana 6oz

$7.50

Ginzer 2oz

$1.50

Non Alcohol

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Calpico

$3.50

Kimino Yuzu

$4.50

Watermelon Soda

$4.50

Peach Soda

$4.50

Mango Soda

$4.50

Melon Soda

$4.50

Perrier

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

From Taste to Bond

Website

Location

2057 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tsujita ANNEX - 2050 Sawtelle Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2050 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Kaz The Soba Place - 2047 Sawtelle Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2047 Sawtelle Blvd. LOS ANGELES, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Hermanito - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 762
2024 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
orange starNo Reviews
2055 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Sawtelle
orange star4.9 • 129
2206 Sawtelle Blvd LOS ANGELES, CA 90064
View restaurantnext
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 1,020
2010 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston