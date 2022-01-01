Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tsujita NJ

2034 Lemoine Ave suite # 5B

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Order Again

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$14.95

Spicy Tsukemen

$15.95

Ajitama Tsukemen

$16.95

Chashu Tskemen

$20.95

DX Tsukemen

$22.95

Rice Bowl

Charsiu shoulder Rice Bowl

$8.95

Charsiu Belly Rice Bowl

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$7.95

Salmon Rice Bowl

$7.95

Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.95

Fryed Apetizer

Fried Chicken Karaage 4PC

$6.95

Takoyaki 4PC

$6.95

Takoyaki 6PC

$9.95

Dessert

Shaved Ice Raspberry (Kakigori)

$14.95

Shaved Ice Kinako (Kakigori)

$14.95

Tsujita Pudding

$5.95

Drink

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Perrier

$3.50

Can - Green Tea

$3.50

Event Appetizer

Free Karaage 4pcs

Free Cucumbers Salad

Free Takoyaki 4pcs

Event Rice Bowl

Free Salmon Bowl

Free Spicy Tuna Bowl

Free Chashu Bowl - Shoulder

Free Chashu Bowl - Belly

Event Ramen

Free DX Ramen

Free Chashu Ramen

Free Ajitama Ramen

Free Spicy Ramen

Free Ramen

Free DX Tsukemen

Free Chashu Tsukemen

Free Ajitama Tsukemen

Free Spicy Tsukemen

Free Tsukemen

Free Vegan Ramen

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tsujita was founded in 2003 in Tokyo. Since then, Tsujita has expanded to 18 different stores all across Japan. Tsujita LA opened in 2011 as the first American branch of Tsujita. The American branch has now extended to 6 locations across Los Angeles and New Jersey and we only continue to keep growing!

Location

Directions

