Tsujita NJ
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tsujita was founded in 2003 in Tokyo. Since then, Tsujita has expanded to 18 different stores all across Japan. Tsujita LA opened in 2011 as the first American branch of Tsujita. The American branch has now extended to 6 locations across Los Angeles and New Jersey and we only continue to keep growing!
Location
2034 Lemoine Ave suite # 5B, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
