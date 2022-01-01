Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Tsukimi

72 Reviews

$$

228 E 10th St

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Food

Maitake Mizuna Salad

$14.00

Maitake mushrooms, mizuna greens, pumpkin seeds, shiso and yuzu citrus (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

Charcoal-grilled asparagus, yuzu pepper sauce (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Dashi Omelette with Truffles

$15.00

Japanese style egg omelette with winter Périgord truffle shavings (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Truffle Fried Rice

$15.00

Winter Périgord truffles, egg, and scallions (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Temari Sushi Box

Temari Sushi Box

$58.00

Twelve pieces, six types of temari sushi *ingredients may vary depending on availability* (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Tekka Donburi

Tekka Donburi

$45.00

Japanese Bluefin tuna over sushi rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Tekka Maki Roll

$12.00

Fresh Japanese Bluefin tuna sushi roll (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Uni Donburi

Uni Donburi

$65.00Out of stock

Fresh Japanese sea urchin over sushi rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Wagyu Donburi

Wagyu Donburi

$85.00

Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef striploin with Jidori egg over rice (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Wagyu Sushi

$38.00

Seared A5 Miyazaki Wagyu sushi, 4 pieces (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Ikura Donburi

Ikura Donburi

$38.00

*Limited 2 available per day* House-marinated Japanese salmon roe over rice (no substitutions or special requests)

Prime Rib Eye Steak

$53.00

Charcoal-grilled US prime rib eye (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Dashi Egg Omelette Sandwich

$12.00

Japanese style egg omelette sandwich on milk bread (no substitutions or special requests at this time)

Sake

Hakkaisan "Awa" Sparkling

Hakkaisan "Awa" Sparkling

$140.00

Clear sparkling sake from Niigata

Nanbu Bijin Sparkling

Nanbu Bijin Sparkling

$190.00

Classical method sparkling sake from Iwate

Nanbu Bijin Umeshu

Nanbu Bijin Umeshu

$75.00

No sugar added plum sake from Iwate

Brooklyn Kura Greenwood Kimoto

Brooklyn Kura Greenwood Kimoto

$90.00

Kimoto style Junmai sake brewed in Brooklyn, NY

Mana 1751

Mana 1751

$110.00

Yamahai Tokubetsu Junmai Muroka Genshu from Fukui

Daishichi Kimoto Masakura

Daishichi Kimoto Masakura

$125.00Out of stock

Kimoto style Junmai Ginjo from Fukushima

Kokuryu Junmai Ginjo

Kokuryu Junmai Ginjo

$90.00Out of stock

"Black Dragon" sake brewery from Fukui

Senkin Modern Kame No O

Senkin Modern Kame No O

$85.00

Modern style Junmai Daiginjo from Tochigi

Gasanryu Gokugetsu

Gasanryu Gokugetsu

$130.00

Junmai Daiginjo from Yamagata

Mimurosugi Junmai Daiginjo

Mimurosugi Junmai Daiginjo

$98.00

Junmai Daiginjo from Nara

Beer

Musashino Pilsner

Musashino Pilsner

$12.00

Pilsner brewed in Saitama (330mL)

Baeren Schwarz

Baeren Schwarz

$15.00

Black lager produced in Iwate (330mL)

Hakkaisan Rydeen IPA

Hakkaisan Rydeen IPA

$18.00

IPA brewed in Niigata (330mL)

Sparkling Wine

Paul Bara Grand Cru Réserve NV

Paul Bara Grand Cru Réserve NV

$160.00

Bouzy, Champagne, France

Dom Pérignon 2008

Dom Pérignon 2008

$485.00

Épernay, Champagne, France

Domaine Huet Péttilant Brut 2014

Domaine Huet Péttilant Brut 2014

$80.00

Vouvray, Loire Valley, France

Larmandier-Bernier Grand Cru Les Chemins 2012

Larmandier-Bernier Grand Cru Les Chemins 2012

$320.00

Avize, Champagne, France

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs NV (375mL)

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils 1er Cru Blanc de Blancs NV (375mL)

$85.00Out of stock

Côte de Blancs, Champagne, France (HALF-BOTTLE 375mL)

White Wine

Au Bon Climat Pinot Gris Pinot Blanc 2017

Au Bon Climat Pinot Gris Pinot Blanc 2017

$62.00

Santa Maria Valley, California, USA

Pieropan Soave Classico Calvarino 2016

Pieropan Soave Classico Calvarino 2016

$95.00

Veneto, Italy

Loimer Spiegel Grüner Vetliner 2016

Loimer Spiegel Grüner Vetliner 2016

$145.00

Kamptal, Austria

Chateau Carbonnieux Grand Cru 2016

Chateau Carbonnieux Grand Cru 2016

$140.00

Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France

Red Wine

Nicole Chanrion Côte de Brouilly 2017

Nicole Chanrion Côte de Brouilly 2017

$75.00

Beaujolais, France

Big Table Farm Pinot Noir 2017

Big Table Farm Pinot Noir 2017

$85.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon, USA

Abbatucci Vin de France "Faustine" 2017

Abbatucci Vin de France "Faustine" 2017

$95.00

Corsica, France

Montes Alpha Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Montes Alpha Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$50.00

Valle de Colchagua, Chile

Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe 2016

Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe 2016

$220.00

Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône Valley, France

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Japanese Fare in the East Village

Location

228 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Tsukimi image
Tsukimi image
Tsukimi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Benemon - 108 E 4th St
orange star4.6 • 1,068
108 E 4th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Washington Square Park
orange starNo Reviews
231 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Nami Nori - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
33 Carmine St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO NYC
orange starNo Reviews
138-140 W Houston St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
PLANTA Queen - NoMad
orange starNo Reviews
15 W 27th Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
HALL
orange starNo Reviews
17 W 20th St New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Han Dynasty - East Village
orange star4.5 • 9,450
90 3rd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Veselka
orange star4.3 • 7,527
144 2ND AVE New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - East Village
orange star4.1 • 4,653
103 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter
orange star4.6 • 4,153
94 Avenue C New York, NY 10009
View restaurantnext
Madame Vo
orange star4.5 • 2,822
212 E 10th St New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Malai Marke
orange star4.2 • 2,756
318 E 6th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
West Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Theater District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston