  • Home
  • /
  • Honolulu
  • /
  • Xpresso Cafe & Mini Mart - 2070 N King Street, Honolulu, HI 96819
A map showing the location of Xpresso Cafe & Mini Mart 2070 N King Street, Honolulu, HI 96819View gallery

Xpresso Cafe & Mini Mart 2070 N King Street, Honolulu, HI 96819

review star

No reviews yet

2070 N King st

Honolulu, HI 96819

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BOWLS

Breakfast Bowl (7am-10am)

$6.50

Chili

$6.00

Chili With Cheese

$6.50

Kalua Pig and Cabbage

$8.50

House Special

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

READY MADE

Cake\mochi\oreo

$3.00

Bagel with ube cream cheese

$3.00

Ube Baked Goods

$6.00

Ham and cheese sandwich

$7.00

Croissant sandwich

$6.99

Muffin\Croissant

$1.50

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$6.00

Side salad

$4.50

Spam Musubi

$1.99

Scone/Banana Bread

$2.99

Crunch bar/ pastry square

$3.99

Pastries

$2.50

Yogourt

$1.99

Lemon peel gummie

$7.00

Li hing gummie/fruit

$6.00

Pudding cups

$3.50

CakePop

$1.99

Deli Roll Up

$2.50

Single Oreo Cheesecake

$2.99

Mango

$6.00

MUFFLES

PLAIN MUFFLE

$6.00

OREO MUFFLE

$7.00

UBELICIOUS

$7.00

I CAN- NUTELLA U

$7.00

CHUNKY MONKEY

$7.00

CREATE YOUR OWN

$7.00

SURF BREAD

BREAKFAST MELTS

$8.00

CHEESE ONLY

$7.00

CHICKEN PESTO

$9.00

OMG

$8.00

PEP & CHEESE OVERLOAD

$8.00

DA HAWAIIAN

$10.00

3 LIL PIGGIES

$10.00

SANDWICH MELTS

Chilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Hungry Hawaiian

$10.00

Our BLT

$8.00

Pastrami Slammer

$11.00

Roasted Chicken Club

$8.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Cheddar

$0.75

Extra provalone

$0.75

Extra Munster

$0.75

Extra swiss

$0.75

Ham and turkey melt

$9.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

Bagel

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Turkey

$2.00

Chicken

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Cheddar

$0.75

Provolone

$0.75

Swiss

$0.75

Muenster

$0.75

Bubble Teas

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00

House Milk Tea

$5.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00

Peaches & Cream

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Taro Tea

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Virgin Lychee

$5.00

Create Your Own Bubble Tea

$5.00

Add Additional Topping

$0.50

Hot and Cold

Fresh Brew

$2.00

Americano

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Cafe Latte

$4.75

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Thai Latte

$5.50

Ube Latte

$5.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Xpresso Shot

$2.00+

Creme Brule

$5.50

Brain Freeze

Caramel Brain Freeze

$5.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Brain Freeze

$5.50

Funky Monkey Brain Freeze

$5.50

Mocha Brain Freeze

$5.50

Oreo Brain Freeze

$5.50

Boba Smoothies

Create Your Own Smoothie

$5.00

Ubelicious Smoothies

$5.50

Avocado Smoothie

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

Fruity Pebbles Smoothie

$5.00

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00

Kalo Smoothie (coconut/ taro)

$5.00

Lava Flow Smoothie

$5.00

Lilikoi Smoothie

$5.00

Lychee Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Peach Smoothie

$5.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Taro Smoothie

$5.00

Thai Smoothie

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Creme Brule

$5.00

Ube Oreo

$5.50

Add additional Topping

$0.50

IceCream Float

Float

$5.50

Vanilla ice cream

Cookies and cream ice cream

Ube ice cream

Whip cream

Caramel drizzel

Chocolate drizzle

Ube drizzle

Strawberry drizzle

Thai drizzle

Drink ticket

Fundraiser drink

Chili bowl

Fundraiser Chili

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2070 N King st, Honolulu, HI 96819

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Nami Kaze Brunch Concept
orange starNo Reviews
1135 N Nimitz HWY Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - IWILEI
orange star4.4 • 2,871
888 N. Nimitz Hwy. #101 Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Egghead Cafe
orange star4.6 • 978
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10 Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Yohei Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Dillingham Blvd #101 Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Encore Saloon
orange star4.3 • 627
10 North Hotel St Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
The Daley Burger
orange star4.5 • 409
1110 Nuuanu Ave Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston